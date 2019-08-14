Photo Epic: Pinkbike VIP Heli Drop - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 14, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  

Cloudy skies obstructed some of the views but couldn t put a damper on the high spirits.
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden


Despite everyone's hectic Crankworx schedules Pinkbike VIPs joined one another for an amazing day of heli-biking to one of Whistler's most iconic high alpine trails. We all met bright and early at the Whistler Municipal Heliport, the base of operations for Blackcomb Helicopters. After a classic Canadian breakfast of Tim Horton's donuts and coffee we sat down for a quick safety video followed by a briefing by pilot Adam Topshee. We learned that basically everything on a helicopter is trying to kill you, and if you don't respect the aircraft, then it won't respect you. Afterwards we were asked to choose a single person from each of the five groups to be the designated bike unloader. This task went to those we deemed the most responsible in the groups, or in Tahnee's case, the person who succumbed to the peer pressure.

Once the clouds finally lifted we were given the green light to take flight. Our quick helicopter trip took us over the the Whistler Valley and up to the high alpine peak of Rainbow. This location is a mountain bikers dream. A classic, above treeline area filled with small lakes and ponds. The downside to this however were the thousands of mosquitoes who were eagerly awaiting their next feast of mountain biker blood. As it turns out mosquitoes are quite the food bloggers, and apparently Rainbow peak is a prime tourist destination to try many different kinds of international cuisine. Once we survived the onslaught of the flying mini vampires, we posed for a few photos, took a few selfies, and had our pilot do a few flybys for us.

When we all decided it was time to actually ride bikes, we walked a quick five minutes to the trailhead. The view from behind the bars was epic to say the least, and we were staring down miles of beautiful singletrack all the way to the valley floor. The ride started off with alpine shale riding featuring rocky ruts and small drops all over the place. Once we descended into to forest things got quite greasy. The recent rain and mist kept the trail damp and the rocks and roots hadn't yet had time to dry out. People were slipping and sliding all over the place down the steep and technical trail. As we regrouped at the bottom we shared war stories of the crashes, hornet stings and bear sightings. Our day ended with a quick pedal on the Valley Trail back to Whistler Village where food and beers were awaiting our arrival.

Thanks so much to Blackcomb Helicopters, the staff at Pinkbike, and all the VIPs who made this an amazing day!

Pre-flight donut.

Our shuttle for the day. Eurocopter AStar 350.

"Basically everything with the helicopter can kill you".
Local badass and top notch pilot Adam Topshee knows how to put on a good show.

Midday over Whistler Valley.

The landing zone on top of Rainbow.

Aidan took a break from social media obligations to join the ride. Turns out he's just as good on the bike as he is at Instagram.

Two signs of a good time.

We put Tahnee Seagrave to work. I think she's got a career as a bike valet if the racing thing doesn't work out.

STOKED.

Looking good Luke!
Mike getting those FSA components all dialed in for the epic descent.

Not a bad spot for a sandwich break.

The mosquitoes were bad up top.

High alpine riding at its finest.

Heading from the drop point to the trailhead was a quick 5-minute walk.

The crew!

I honestly don't know what more to say about this.

The warm summer rains melted a lot more snow than normal up here.

The last little stretch of snow before the trailhead.

Deuces!

Gabe leading the train.

Ready to drop.

Ryan from Yeti getting ready to show Richie Rude he's not the only cool Yeti dude. If photography doesn't work out for me, maybe I should consider being a rapper.

Dropping into the trail. It's all downhill from here.

Tippie couldn't resist giving the slippery rock roll a go. Obviously, he cleaned the line.
Stephen putting the brand new Slayer to the test.
Until next year. Thanks Blackcomb Helicopters for a great day!


 "High alpine riding at its finest." well yeah, except for the heli drop.

I get that these summit drop are awesome and I'd love to do one, but what about the environmental impact (noise, pollution) ?
 Given the number of riders and distance, its more fuel efficient than your typical shuttle.. so yeah.
 Yeah. ebikes are evil, helicopters are cool Wink
 @BST33: ...and....what's about just pedaling it ? It would have be a real epic aventure, for good !
 "The warm summer rains melted a lot more snow than normal up here." yeah maybe because of crazy carbon consumption, just like heli shuttles?
 @BST33: Actually not. Helicopters are extremely inefficient regarding fuel usage and their emissions exceed those of a car by 4-5 times. They have a very specific range of uses, only as last resort where cars can't be used. One could argue if biking for fun is last resort.
  • + 2
I it’s one of the greatest things I’ve done with my mates. A memory that last a lifetime
Enviro impact, look at what you’re riding. It’s hardly made of renewable energy efficient things.

The article brought back memories for me
 @Intensevp: spot on..
 Come on, this is ridiculous. Do we really need more coverage about people getting lifted up by a not very climate-friendly helicopter to a place they shouldn`t even be, let alone ride?
 “97% of scientists agree, cuz we asked all of them.” (And we’d never perpetuate a lie, oh no, never been caught doing that. Totally trustworthy, us government and media. Honest)
 By that logic no one should ride anywhere with no man made surface, but then you’d probably argue man shouldn’t be making surfaces to ride on.


Let’s just stop all biking.
 The helicopters have 'carbon-neutral' emblems on them. Not sure how Blackcomb Helicopters offsets their carbon footprint but it would seem they at least care enough to do something. Maybe ping them and see how they do it if you're so concerned... Wink
  • + 3
go ahead and tell that to all alpine dwellers
 Why shouldn't they be there? You realise there are a bunch of chairlifts and bulldozed tracks up there right?
 My bad, they aren't on the Ski Area, still there are cut blocks and logging tracks all over BC, in places far more remote than some mountain beside in Whistler. You're from Europe so you've probably been to the alps where humans are everywhere, do enjoy all the ski resorts too?
 I never understood why people do heli skiing or heli biking. The only case where it does make some sense is for filming movies, but other than that, i think there's no need for that. There should be some limit for humans... anyway, it's just hypocritical how mountainbikers in the US and Canada spread hate against ebikes while they do helibiking, use bikeparks a lot and always start their mountainbikerides by putting their bikes on their truck for doing the 3 miles ride to the parking lot. Honestly, bikes these days are so good, these 3 miles could be done by pedalling as well.
 And people say Ebikes are cheating lol
 Not sure who that Luke dude is, but he’s channelling the spirit of Brian Blessed right there..
 There is no Climate Change in Canada. In 20 years people will telling each other what crazy stupid things some people did back then.
 Helicopter pulling a dump 360, nice!
 Is it just me or does Tahnee have bigger guns than Tippie?
 Can’t knock it, I’ve been lucky enough to do it...
