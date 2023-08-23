Photo Epic: Pinkbike's 2023 Whistler Heli Drop

Aug 23, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Photo Epic

Pinkbike's 2023 Whistler Heli Drop


With AlpX Powered by Blackcomb Helicopters // Photography by Tom Richards


Earlier this month during Crankworx, the Pinkbike team and industry friends checked out Whistler's only sanctioned heli-bike trail.

This new trail from AlpX Expeditions (powered by Blackcomb Helicopters) has been the culmination of 5 years of consultation with the Province of British Columbia, Lil’wat Nation’ Land Referrals Committee, Squamish Nation, resource organizations and local user groups. The new trail consists of 13km of freshly built singletrack, spanning over 1600m (5,250ft) of descent, including a 3km black diamond descent from the peak, feeding into beautiful alpine lakes before a 1.2km climb trail, and an intermediate blue trail of 9km to finish. This final section follows an alpine ridgeline down through old growth forest to open terrain with a mix of singletrack and bike park style flow sections, and a healthy about of steep corners to keep the heart rate up.

The trail work was completed by Howler Contracting, a Whistler-based trail building crew lead by Zander Strathearn. You can learn more about the build process here.

Environmental impacts from heli-biking aren't insignificant, but for context, we're told each heli-drop burns slightly less fuel per person (around eight litres) than a Tacoma driving one-way from Vancouver to Whistler. Blackcomb Helicopters also offsets 100% of their operations emissions (flights, vehicles, infrastructure etc.). Whilst this doesn't undo the carbon emitted from their operations, it’s a step in the right direction, and as a company they are committed to further advancing their sustainability and moving towards to a lower-emissions future in the aviation industry. Thanks for having us, guys.




Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Trish loading bikes on safe and securely. Gavin and Keith on patrol were making sure everyone unloads and rides down safely.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Pilot Pierre gave us a ride up top, where an alpine black diamond rated trail feeds down into subalpine terrain.


Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Heli-biking (and tourism) is a very small part of Blackcomb Helicopters' current operation, with the majority of their fleet out fighting wildfires that are heavily impacting BC & Alberta this summer. Tourism is a year-round product that allows Blackcomb Helicopters to keep their pilots employed full-time, whilst being ready for other more essential flight programs. Blackcomb Helicopters also fly for Search and Rescue & Medevac, hydro-electric powerline construction, and various other industries in the mountains for our local workforce.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
No, we didn't spend our podcast money on buying a heli.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
We got a ride up to Ispoot Mountain on a Eurocopter AS350 B3 (or more recently known as the H125).

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Keeping a safe distance and letting the patrollers do most of the work, since literally everything on a helicopter can kill you.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
We require our sales team to be matchy-matchy at all times.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Rock features and steep chutes aplenty on the upper black section.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Trail pull.


Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
The trail eventually feeds into a lower blue section, which has its fair share of steep terrain and tight corners. Dark blue, if you will.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
What's an alpine biking photo without fireweed?

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
EWS (errr EDR) pro Dan Wolfe was on deck running social media for us during Crankworx this year, and didn't mind one bit when we asked him to come along.
Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Views for days.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Just a bunch'a nerds.


Regions in Article
Whistler

Posted In:
Stories Photo Epics Blackcomb Heli Dan Wolfe Crankworx Whistler 2023 Sponsored


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
88 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
67259 views
First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike
40651 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
39370 views
Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike
34236 views
YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup
32853 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
32319 views
Review: Reserve 30|HD AL vs Race Face Turbine Wheels
29951 views
Nerding Out: Are More People Watching World Cup DH Racing in 2023?
26989 views

22 Comments
  • 20 1
 Cue all the comments about the environmental impact heli shuttles have while a large swath of Canada is literally on fire.
#thisisfine
  • 10 5
 Its so funny to me about people complaining about the environmental impact of MTB heli drops. Blackcomb helicopters owns a very expensive asset (a turbine helicopter) and and its crew. Whether you agree with the impact or not, they are going to fly that thing in the winter for heli skiing. They aren't going to just let that heli sit still on the ramp all summer, not generating revenue. If they weren't flying MTBers around, they would find something else to do to keep that thing in the air and making money. The helicopter flies either way.

Not using it in the summer for fire ops is a good point, but from what I know of that, there is a whole lot more than just the helicopter itself to use it for fire fighting. Multiple support vehicles, equipment, specific air and ground crew, insurance etc. its not as easy as "hey lets just fight some fires as long as we have this thing"
  • 5 2
 Yeah, same every year eh. How many gallons of fuel are burned every summer by people driving to Whistler from all over N. America? I'd brag about my Rivian RS1 with the bike rack, but I don't own one.
  • 15 0
 Absolute waste and very inconsiderate. This heli could be used to drop car batteries into the sea well past where they can be tossed from shore.
  • 1 0
 It’s a safe and legal thrill!
  • 15 1
 did this last year...it was rad.
  • 10 1
 Who shouted “out of touch” at the back of the room?
  • 3 3
 The jealous one(s) did....
  • 5 2
 Serious question. Has anyone run the numbers as to what each person is 'allowed' in terms of carbon footprint per year? I want to know x kms driven, x flights taken, etc. I haven't bought a new bike in 5 years...can I buy a new one?
  • 3 0
 Environmental impacts aside, I wish I had a business where a heli company would literally pay me money to go ride their helicopter and write up a quick advertorial.
  • 6 4
 Mhm, atleast they are more transparent regarding their Environment impact. But honestly, I still don't think it is worth it for a single decent.
  • 3 1
 Bunch of dorks in the comment section
  • 1 0
 lol did pinkbike put their logo on a helicopter
  • 1 0
 Look at these scientists regurgitating the narrative
  • 11 11
 Please just stop with this heli-biking crap.
  • 1 1
 Finally we are winning the war against the climate !
  • 2 3
 Imagine getting pissed off about people flying in a helicopter.. You act like this is hurting something in some way.. it's one helicopter in one location.. stfu
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: imagine getting pissed off about people getting pissed off.
You act like others comments are hurting you. As you say…STFU.
  • 1 1
 that red paint on dat chopper is fire
  • 8 8
 #whereslevi ?
  • 1 4
 Brag much?
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044901
Mobile Version of Website