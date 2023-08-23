Photo Epic: Pinkbike's 2023 Whistler Heli Drop

Trish loading bikes on safe and securely. Gavin and Keith on patrol were making sure everyone unloads and rides down safely.

Pilot Pierre gave us a ride up top, where an alpine black diamond rated trail feeds down into subalpine terrain.

Heli-biking (and tourism) is a very small part of Blackcomb Helicopters' current operation, with the majority of their fleet out fighting wildfires that are heavily impacting BC & Alberta this summer. Tourism is a year-round product that allows Blackcomb Helicopters to keep their pilots employed full-time, whilst being ready for other more essential flight programs. Blackcomb Helicopters also fly for Search and Rescue & Medevac, hydro-electric powerline construction, and various other industries in the mountains for our local workforce.

No, we didn't spend our podcast money on buying a heli.

We got a ride up to Ispoot Mountain on a Eurocopter AS350 B3 (or more recently known as the H125).

Keeping a safe distance and letting the patrollers do most of the work, since literally everything on a helicopter can kill you.

We require our sales team to be matchy-matchy at all times.

Rock features and steep chutes aplenty on the upper black section.

Trail pull.

The trail eventually feeds into a lower blue section, which has its fair share of steep terrain and tight corners. Dark blue, if you will.

What's an alpine biking photo without fireweed?

EWS (errr EDR) pro Dan Wolfe was on deck running social media for us during Crankworx this year, and didn't mind one bit when we asked him to come along. Views for days.

Just a bunch'a nerds.