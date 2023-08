Photo Epic: Pinkbike's 2023 Whistler Heli Drop

Trish loading bikes on safe and securely. Gavin and Keith on patrol were making sure everyone unloads and rides down safely.

Pilot Pierre gave us a ride up top, where an alpine black diamond rated trail feeds down into subalpine terrain.

Heli-biking (and tourism) is a very small part of Blackcomb Helicopters' current operation, with the majority of their fleet out fighting wildfires that are heavily impacting BC & Alberta this summer. Tourism is a year-round product that allows Blackcomb Helicopters to keep their pilots employed full-time, whilst being ready for other more essential flight programs. Blackcomb Helicopters also fly for Search and Rescue & Medevac, hydro-electric powerline construction, and various other industries in the mountains for our local workforce.

We got a ride up to Ispoot Mountain on a Eurocopter AS350 B3 (or more recently known as the H125).

Keeping a safe distance and letting the patrollers do most of the work, since literally everything on a helicopter can kill you.

We require our sales team to be matchy-matchy at all times.

Rock features and steep chutes aplenty on the upper black section.

Trail pull.

The trail eventually feeds into a lower blue section, which has its fair share of steep terrain and tight corners. Dark blue, if you will.

What's an alpine biking photo without fireweed?

EWS (errr EDR) pro Dan Wolfe was on deck running social media for us during Crankworx this year, and didn't mind one bit when we asked him to come along. Views for days.

Just a bunch'a nerds.

Earlier this month during Crankworx, the Pinkbike team and industry friends checked out Whistler's only sanctioned heli-bike trail.This new trail from AlpX Expeditions (powered by Blackcomb Helicopters) has been the culmination of 5 years of consultation with the Province of British Columbia, Lil’wat Nation’ Land Referrals Committee, Squamish Nation, resource organizations and local user groups. The new trail consists of 13km of freshly built singletrack, spanning over 1600m (5,250ft) of descent, including a 3km black diamond descent from the peak, feeding into beautiful alpine lakes before a 1.2km climb trail, and an intermediate blue trail of 9km to finish. This final section follows an alpine ridgeline down through old growth forest to open terrain with a mix of singletrack and bike park style flow sections, and a healthy about of steep corners to keep the heart rate up.The trail work was completed by Howler Contracting, a Whistler-based trail building crew lead by Zander Strathearn. You can learn more about the build process here Environmental impacts from heli-biking aren't insignificant, but for context, we're told each heli-drop burns slightly less fuel per person (around eight litres) than a Tacoma driving one-way from Vancouver to Whistler. Blackcomb Helicopters also offsets 100% of their operations emissions (flights, vehicles, infrastructure etc.). Whilst this doesn't undo the carbon emitted from their operations, it’s a step in the right direction, and as a company they are committed to further advancing their sustainability and moving towards to a lower-emissions future in the aviation industry. Thanks for having us, guys.