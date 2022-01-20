Photo Epic: Practice Days at Freeride Fiesta 2022

The 2022 Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta is in full swing, with three practice days in the books on the eight massive features. The big tricks are starting to show themselves as the riders become more comfortable in preparation for the final event Saturday, where they'll be awarded for the best trick, best whip, and best line. Stay up to date with all the latest from Freeride Fiesta here
.
The Fiesta is ON! Photos: Yamil Karim
Strange and wonderful birds. Photo: Valentin Popineau
The most air-happy riders have been throwing some big tricks. Photos: Valentin Popineau
The final step-up is a great spectator spot. Photos: Valentin Popineau
