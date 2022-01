Photo Epic: Practice Days at Freeride Fiesta 2022

Tommy G is looking right at home. Photo: Valentin Popineau

A high pivot bike at a jump event? Sure thing. Photo: Valentin Popineau

DJ Brandt and Phil Atwill air it out on the final drop to step-up. Photo: Valentine Popineau

The Fiesta is ON! Photos: Yamil Karim

Bienvenido Aguado has been on fire this week. Photo: Yamil Karim

Johny Salido should be proud of everything he's created. Photo: Jose Duch

The man himself. Photo: Jose Duch

Amplitude! Photo: Jose Duch

Strange and wonderful birds. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Hannah Bergemann has been a joy to watch as she makes her way in the freeride scene. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Riders can walk or shuttle to the top. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Party trains galore. Photo: Jose Duch

That road gap ain't small. Photo: Valentin Popineau

The most air-happy riders have been throwing some big tricks. Photos: Valentin Popineau

Chelsea Kimball doing what she does best - sending it. Photo: Axel Del Toro

Some of the riders have been going massive on the hip. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Extension. Photo: Jose Duch

The final step-up is a great spectator spot. Photos: Valentin Popineau

The course demands lots of water to keep from turning to powder in the sun. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Erik Fedko puts his new Tues to work. Photo: Jose Duch

Shreda shapes. Photo: Jose Duch

Golden light. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Suspended... Photo: Jose Duch

And landed. Photo: Jose Duch

Luckily Ryan Rodriguez is just fine. Photo: Jose Duch

Off the edge. Photo: Jose Duch

Air full of riders... and dust. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Cami Nogueira won Proving Grounds and clearly feels good in the air. Photo: Jose Duch

Style for days. Photo: Jose Duch

Up to the clouds. Photo: Jose Duch

Some of the best riding happens once the wind dies down in the evenings. Photo: Jose Duch

The sunsets have been stunning. Photo: Jose Duch

And then we do it again tomorrow. Photo: Jose Duch

The 2022 Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta is in full swing, with three practice days in the books on the eight massive features. The big tricks are starting to show themselves as the riders become more comfortable in preparation for the final event Saturday, where they'll be awarded for the best trick, best whip, and best line. Stay up to date with all the latest from Freeride Fiesta here