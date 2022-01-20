Photo Epic: Practice Days at Freeride Fiesta 2022

Tommy G is looking right at home. Photo: Valentin Popineau

A high pivot bike at a jump event? Sure thing. Photo: Valentin Popineau

DJ Brandt and Phil Atwill air it out on the final drop to step-up. Photo: Valentine Popineau

The Fiesta is ON! Photos: Yamil Karim

Bienvenido Aguado has been on fire this week. Photo: Yamil Karim

Johny Salido should be proud of everything he's created. Photo: Jose Duch

The man himself. Photo: Jose Duch

Amplitude! Photo: Jose Duch

Strange and wonderful birds. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Hannah Bergemann has been a joy to watch as she makes her way in the freeride scene. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Riders can walk or shuttle to the top. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Party trains galore. Photo: Jose Duch

That road gap ain't small. Photo: Valentin Popineau

The most air-happy riders have been throwing some big tricks. Photos: Valentin Popineau

Chelsea Kimball doing what she does best - sending it. Photo: Axel Del Toro

Some of the riders have been going massive on the hip. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Extension. Photo: Jose Duch

The final step-up is a great spectator spot. Photos: Valentin Popineau

The course demands lots of water to keep from turning to powder in the sun. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Erik Fedko puts his new Tues to work. Photo: Jose Duch

Shreda shapes. Photo: Jose Duch

Golden light. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Suspended... Photo: Jose Duch

And landed. Photo: Jose Duch

Luckily Ryan Rodriguez is just fine. Photo: Jose Duch

Off the edge. Photo: Jose Duch

Air full of riders... and dust. Photo: Valentin Popineau

Cami Nogueira won Proving Grounds and clearly feels good in the air. Photo: Jose Duch

Style for days. Photo: Jose Duch

Up to the clouds. Photo: Jose Duch

Some of the best riding happens once the wind dies down in the evenings. Photo: Jose Duch

The sunsets have been stunning. Photo: Jose Duch

And then we do it again tomorrow. Photo: Jose Duch