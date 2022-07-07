Photo Epic: Practice - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2022

The next piece in the 2022 Downhill World Cup puzzle sees the return to the familiar Swiss stop of Lenzerheide. Traditionally it's been a fast bike park style track, and while the majority of it remains unchanged there is a new fresh-cut section through the top woods that has given the weekend a welcome little twist. This developed quickly throughout the day with lines coming and going; it was a hard section to feel good on and more crucially to get right. Loris Vergier and Camille Balanche seemed to get up to speed the quickest if timed training is anything to go by, and as always will be ones to watch when the clock starts ticking properly tomorrow. There are, however, many riders behind them who will fancy their chances for qualifying and then the race on Saturday - a lot can happen before then.
2 Comments