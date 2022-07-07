Photo Epic: Practice - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2022

Camille Balanche heads up for her first practice run.

From moss and grass the woods developed quickly throughout the day.

A lot of shapes were made in the new section from riders great and small. Brosnan throws his hat in the ring.

Goldstone dwarfed by blue skies.

Aaron Gwin was tearing into today's practice, looking re-energized and on it.

The WC overall leader Amaury Pierron was looking as wildy fast as ever.

Brook dialing in the GroPro mount ready for hard day working on lines.

Jacob Dickson hammering into the fastest part of the track.

Myriam Nicole with her eyes focused far down the track that's unfolding in front of her.

Loris Vergier making easy work of the new tight and awkward corner up top.

Rachel Atherton back on track and looking strong up there.

Minnaar testing the full turn where almost everybody is taking the short cut.

Kade Edwards unfortunately took a big fall early on today and didn't reappear, fingers crossed he's not out.

Seth Sherlock plunges down the belly of the steep section on the inside chute.

Yes, that's Lenzerheide folks, it's been a while since we saw brown pow around here.

Mob steeze with Oisin O'Callaghan.

Connor Fearon with what looks to be a new Forbidden downhill bike beneath him.

Neko Mullaly always has the tidy race lines dialled from the get-go.

Dakotah Norton with a tip of the hat to Cody Kelley.

Brook Macdonald misses out on timed training with the 61 plate, so had to make his early laps count.

Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly exits the fresh section back onto familiar territory.

Squint for Kaos Seagrave.

Thibaut Daprela sporting the new Bell helmet.

Finn Iles putting that new prototype through its paces.

Benoit Coulanges will be looking to bounce back from his race run crash in Leogang.

Phil Atwill loves a bit of Lenzer podium action.

Loic Bruni pushing back up to have another try at an awkward section through the new woods.

Greenland looked damn sharp as ever, especially airborn.

Thibaut Daprela ripping through the fresh cut section in the woods.

Luke Meier-Smith, never just cruising.

Charlie Hatton will be looking to continue his strong start to the season.

Loic Bruni is returning from injury this week.

Millie Johnset with the tweaked table.

Phoebe Gale looking for a back-to-back win.

Dean Lucas getting stuck into the lower half of the track in timed training.

Antoine Vidal can never seem to resist taking a bit of sideways flight.

Greg Minnaar charging through some rough stuff.

Goldstone hits the big kicker.

He went large, too large for a zoom lens to do justice.

Jackson Goldstone will be looking to grab back that number 1 plate this weekend.

The new main line, cut into the old main line.

Vali Holl exiting the bottom of the steep chute.

Greg Williamson making the most of a mechanical late in the day.

Ominous clouds held off until close of play.

Fastest man in timed training Loris Vergier dissecting the day with Ryan Gaul.

The next piece in the 2022 Downhill World Cup puzzle sees the return to the familiar Swiss stop of Lenzerheide. Traditionally it's been a fast bike park style track, and while the majority of it remains unchanged there is a new fresh-cut section through the top woods that has given the weekend a welcome little twist. This developed quickly throughout the day with lines coming and going; it was a hard section to feel good on and more crucially to get right. Loris Vergier and Camille Balanche seemed to get up to speed the quickest if timed training is anything to go by, and as always will be ones to watch when the clock starts ticking properly tomorrow. There are, however, many riders behind them who will fancy their chances for qualifying and then the race on Saturday - a lot can happen before then.