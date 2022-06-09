Photo Epic: Practice - Leogang World Cup DH 2022

The Downhill World Cup has rolled into the familiar alpine pastures and spectacular mountain ranges of Leogang, Austria for round three of the 2022 season. The overnight rain never abated and continued to hammer down throughout the day meaning conditions on course were extremely muddy as riders got to grips with a largely unchanged track from last year.
Despite the foul conditions the track seemed to be riding surprisingly well, albeit with wheel swallowing holes and ruts being carved deeper with every passing rider. With the worst of the weather out the way, it'll be interesting to see how the conditions develop as we edge closer to race day and it continues to dry out. The "new" woods section that was introduced for the World Championships a couple of years back continues to be the crux of the course and will more than likely be where the race is decided... Too timid and you'll haemorrhage time, too aggressive and you'll end up in the dirt - it's a fine balance but Brosnan and Balanche found the perfect ratio last year.
As ever timed training offered up the first clues as to what the pecking order may or not be and it was Amaury Pierron and Vali Holl who drew first blood. Will they be the ones to rule the ruts and come out on top on Saturday?
