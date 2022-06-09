Photo Epic: Practice - Leogang World Cup DH 2022

The heavy rain rolled in last night and continued throughout the day.

The mountains across the valley came in and out of view as each passing storm crawled by.

Nina and Jackson compare notes after the first lap. It was all downhill from there figuratively and literally with the unrelenting weather.

Hugo Frixtalon doing what Hugo Frixtalon does best.

Ronan Dunne going HAM out of tunnel 1.

No more sitting down after hitting turn one.

Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon gets to grips with the slick conditions this morning.

P3 for Connor Fearon in TT putting that trail bike into overdrive.

Throwing a shape or two down this slick track, Kade Edwards is trying to piece the doubles together.

Finn Iles is back with a bang and second fastest TT.

Jamie Edmondson swooping into the dark.

Jacob Dickson twisting throttle in the pouring rain.

Helluva day to trash some expensive equipment, two-wheeled and other.

Mark Wallace sussing out the conditions on one of his first runs today.

Vali Holl is on home soil and would love to get a proper chance at the win here and break the spell.

Back on his bike and immediately up to speed, Iles has wasted no time leading up to this weekend.

Angel Suarez stops to inspect the lines and holes developing in the stumps section of the track.

Seth Sherlock switching back into DH mode after a decent outing in the U21 at EWS in Tweed Valley.

The Goat's beautiful whites fit for the bin.

Less than perfect conditions up top.

All sorts of tactics are being tested against the conditions to keep mud out of components. This tidy solution was found in the Atherton pits.

Gracey Hemstreet flying out on course in the morning slop.

Brook MacDonald ready come out all guns blazing here in Austria after tough start to his season.

Macdonald taking to the skies with the classic Leogang view lurking behind the clouds.

Greg Minnaar won Worlds here 10 years ago already and is still a favourite to win here a decade on.

Hart letting it buck in one of the faster sections up top.

Any extra grip counts with conditions like these.

Baptiste Pierron still clean and feeling things out on run one.

Thibaut Daprela's run here last year was wild and might've been enough for the win if not for a stall in the woods. Can he get redemption this year?

Nina Hoffmann is looking like the one to beat if she can stay on her bike over the next couple of days.

Jackson Goldstone firing into one of the steepest chutes in the open.

That first win is edging ever closer for Benoit Coulanges.

Remy Meier Smith attacking the track in pursuit of rivals, Goldstone and Williams.

The mud has got the pressure washers working overtime.

Laurie Greenland will as ever be a strong contender for the win on Saturday.

Will Loris Vergier get back to winning ways here in Leogang?

Neko Mullaly piloting his Frameworks into the mid-track tunnels.

Bernard Kerr always performs here in Leogang and strong TT suggests he's keen to go for it again.

Aaron Gwin and Dakotah Norton having a peek at the ruts and whatever is left of the line choices.

1 foot and 26 inches. That's retro.

Coulanges' cockpit compromised by crud.

Camille Balanche is the one to beat at this venue. Can she make it three victories in a row?

Pierron somehow took the fastest TT of the day, despite a roll-off nightmare.

How long can the rain linger for?

It'll be interesting to see how the track conditions evolve through the weekend with the worst of the weather now out the way.

Moister than oysters and otter's pockets etc.

The Downhill World Cup has rolled into the familiar alpine pastures and spectacular mountain ranges of Leogang, Austria for round three of the 2022 season. The overnight rain never abated and continued to hammer down throughout the day meaning conditions on course were extremely muddy as riders got to grips with a largely unchanged track from last year.Despite the foul conditions the track seemed to be riding surprisingly well, albeit with wheel swallowing holes and ruts being carved deeper with every passing rider. With the worst of the weather out the way, it'll be interesting to see how the conditions develop as we edge closer to race day and it continues to dry out. The "new" woods section that was introduced for the World Championships a couple of years back continues to be the crux of the course and will more than likely be where the race is decided... Too timid and you'll haemorrhage time, too aggressive and you'll end up in the dirt - it's a fine balance but Brosnan and Balanche found the perfect ratio last year.As ever timed training offered up the first clues as to what the pecking order may or not be and it was Amaury Pierron and Vali Holl who drew first blood. Will they be the ones to rule the ruts and come out on top on Saturday?