Photo Epic: Practice - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Practice - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 24, 2022
by Nathan Hughes  


Epic views all round here in Les Gets.
Words & Photography by Andy Vathis, Ross Bell and Nathan Hughes



A lot has changed since Les Gets last held the World Championships way back in 2004. That, infamously, was the scene of Steve Peat's last gasp slide-out which ensured the win went to Fabien Barel and extended Peaty's fabled hunt for the rainbow jersey ever further. Nearly twenty odd years later, the bikes, kit, riders, track and the sport as a whole have moved on, but the basic principle and raw DNA of what makes downhill racing so great lives on as the world’s best prepare to lay it all on the line in pursuit of the greatest prize in cycling - that rainbow jersey and accompanying precious metal.

The race track remains largely unchanged - certainly no bad thing - from our previous visit to the French Alps following its welcome introduction last season with a variety of fresh cut, steep and technical woods, as well as some big features to test the riders. It’s the perfect setting for the biggest race of the year with a bumper crowd expected to turn out in support of their home heroes of which there are many. Will it be a French frenzy on Saturday or will someone else manage to spoil the fun in legendary fashion?




Les Gets plays host to another MTB World Champs some 18 years later.
The newest World Cup winner will fancy his chances this weekend.
Loic Bruni is another one carrying an injury after seperating his shoulder in Mont Sainte Anne.
Laurie MacQueen Greenland wasting no time getting stuck into the French dirt on this riders favorite of a course.
Camille Balanche is back in action here in Les Gets after a broken collar bone took her out the running in MSA.
Epic views which way you look out here in Portes Du Soleil.
Team Ireland cutting through the dust in the form of Jacob Dickson.
Jess Blewitt looking to come away with a big result here for team NZ.
Dante Silva heading into the woods after the fal out top section.
Aaron Gwin looks to be in no mood for cruising here in France.
Gracey Hemstreet ripping the first turn which overlooks Mont Blanc.
Greg the Goat out to defend the stripes with speed and style.
Mille Johnset took her first elite podium on this very track and will fancy her chances this weekend.
Bulldog Brook getting expectedly angry with the off-camber.
Epic views and early autumnal vibes from lack of rain here in the French Alps.
Riders of all plate numbers were getting well after it in the name of king and country.
Myriam Nicole will be hungry to defend her rainbow stripes on home soil.
Mille Johnset ready for business.
Bernard Kerr already engaging Hardline mode a couple of weeks early.
Bernard Kerr letting hang out on the first step down.
Dean Lucas on a tear for team Aus.
Multiple time national champ Benoit Coulanges means business here on home soil.
Tuhuto Ariki has cut his plate number right down to size at the tail end of this season
Amaury Pierron is surely the hot favourite for the win this weekend.
100 focus from Dakotah Norton.
Golden dust and high speeds.
Laurie Greenland definitely had the speed to match the kit today.
Benoit Coulanges was absolutely pinned by the end of the day.
Gwin dropping in for another crack at wild course.
There s some deep loam in those fresh cut sections.
Angel Saurez went well on this track last year so will be confident of a good result.
Lots of practice time today meant many visits to the start gate for most. The track is changing very rapidly in the rooty bits.
Oliver Zwar representing team Sweden in style.
Luke Meie-Smith has apparently penned a big contract for next season and will want to prove the new team right a little early.
Bodhi Kuhn letting it hang out off the step down out of the start hut.
Danny Hart is on the hunt for his third elite World Champs title.
Ele Farina attacking out the gate on her fresh pink Summum.
Loic Bruni on the charge wasting no time finding his rhythm.
Dylan Levesque is one of many home hopefuls looking for success on French soil.
Nina Hoffman slicing through the morning dust.
Luca Shaw is back and draughted straight into service for team America.
Thibaut Daprela looked on it today - can he make it two in a row in Les Gets
Finn Iles still riding on a high after the madness of MSA.
Troy Brosnan looks to be peaking in performance at the perfec time.
This track will play to Amaury s strengths as if he needed any advantages beyond leading the WC series and racing on home soil.
Here s hoping the weather doesn t turn as cruel as it did for finals last year this weekend.
Night falls on the first day of downhill track action in Les Gets.
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022


4 Comments

 Les gets to zee racing!!!
 Who gets f*cked in the drive through...?
 for Troy Brosnan.
 Rain!





