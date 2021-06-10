Photo Epic: Practice Makes Perfect - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Leogang pits starter pack.

Bruni chats with Steve Peat about the quality of Austrian schnitzel.

Ready to get the 2021 season started

New team colours for Loris Vergier. How quickly will he adapt to life at Trek? He certainly looks up to speed already.

Greenland getting dressed in his bright whites for a day in the dirt.

Checking all the details

Brake pads will be taking a beating today...

At least tire choice seems to be settled for the weekend across the board.

Brook MacDonald spins the legs first thing at the Mondraker pit.

An optimistic Marine Cabirou heads up for morning practice while the sun made an appearance.

Connor Fearon dropping into 2021

Connor Fearon from another angle.

Brendan Fairclough got the clear to race despite an injured hand.

Slick even before the rain.

Jamie Edmondson found himself a team and rightfully so after Portugal last year. He was not wasting time getting to business today.

Fastest in timed runs was Amaury Pierron

Remi Thirion on his new Giant.

Vali Höll will be seeking redemption for last year's crash and the disappointment of missing out on World Champs.

Myriam Nicole getting up to pace early but did not take a timed run

The Bulldog powering through mid-track tunnels.

Luca Shaw in warp.

Laurie Greenland boosting at the top of the track

Jack Reading out the front door and luckily relatively unscathed on impact.

Marine Cabirou has the number one plate on her bike and has to be the favourite coming into the season.

Loic Bruni had a slightly bumpy run-up to the opening World Cup round but it didn't seem to be holding him back on track.

Luke Meier-Smith feeling the G's into another tunnel.

Monika Hrastnik

Loris Revelli with an unfortunate taste of dirt first run down.

Bernard Kerr loves a bit of Leogang and has found himself on the podium before.

Eleonora Farina has had a strong off-season and we can expect a good showing for her at the weekend with a clean run.

Nina Hoffman, will be looking to shut down the female opposition and upgrade the number 3 plate come Saturday.

Erik Irmisch just before the rain.

Here comes the rain.

Hugo Frixtalon flicking up roost before the heavens opened and the track became saturated.

Rain

Antoine, the third Pierron muskateer, not to be forgotten.

It was dusty when practice started.

Baptiste Pierron gets stuck into timed training during the worst of the rain.

Benoit Coulanges on the hunt and looking quick right out of the gate.

David Trummer on the pace in timed runs to take 5th

Needless to say Loris Vergier is one to watch for the big 'W', as confirmed by a top 5 in timed training today.

Slick, thick mud was the theme today.

Gloom and doom moved in and out of the valley all day long.

Finn Iles raced the thundershower down as it crested over the horizon.

The man that ruled these woods last year. Reece Wilson will fancy his chances once again this weekend.

Sam Blenkinsop back in action after skipping the 2020 World Cup season.

Brook Macdonald making light work of the once again horrendous lower woods.

The wise head of Greg Minnaar could be the perfect match for these conditions. It'll be difficult to judge how hard to push.

The lower woods summed up in one picture. It is straight up terrible in there.

The course was occupied with crews swinging shovels and axes after practice in a effort to drain the moisture and support the bedded lines.

Tahnee Seagrave through he sticky mud during the timed runs

The stump section was causing major grief for big and small names alike this afternoon. Charlie Harrison takes a massive slam on the chin for his last run of the day.

Kye A'Hern performing for the locals/watchful eye of rival riders and teams.

Thibaut Daprela 2nd in timed runs.

Finn Iles getting loose but riding it out.

Danny Hart is tackling his first World Cup under the Cube banner.

Charlie Harrison looking at different option for the icy roots.

Slick roots hidden beneath the pudding ready to snipe.

Chris Grice enjoying the view.

Laurie Greenland attacking his timed training lap before close of play.

You can always rely on Dakotah Norton to bring the style.

One more of Dakotah Norton airing out into that good light.

And then it was sunny again...

The 2021 World Cup season is now officially underway as tires were put to dirt in Leogang to kick things off on the track where saw World Champions crowned this past fall. And just as we saw last September, it is the weather that seems to be the biggest story of the week. Rain and sun swapping on and off with equal intensity has made for track conditions that go from bad to worse, to good, to bad again, multiple times a day. Things kicked off today under sunny skies before the rains came in more than a few times, and ended back under sunny skies. Sometimes the mud was wet and let tires cut through, and other times it was turned to paste as the sun baked down. Never was it consistent, never was it easy.With conditions looking to stay much the same through race day, we may well have a nightmare of a race similar to the World Champs, and the bottom steep woods will surely be the deciding factor between a good and a great run.