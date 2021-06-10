Photo Epic: Practice Makes Perfect - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 10, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
2021 World Cup DH - Leogang, Austria
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Andy Vathis & Ross Bell

The 2021 World Cup season is now officially underway as tires were put to dirt in Leogang to kick things off on the track where saw World Champions crowned this past fall. And just as we saw last September, it is the weather that seems to be the biggest story of the week. Rain and sun swapping on and off with equal intensity has made for track conditions that go from bad to worse, to good, to bad again, multiple times a day. Things kicked off today under sunny skies before the rains came in more than a few times, and ended back under sunny skies. Sometimes the mud was wet and let tires cut through, and other times it was turned to paste as the sun baked down. Never was it consistent, never was it easy.

With conditions looking to stay much the same through race day, we may well have a nightmare of a race similar to the World Champs, and the bottom steep woods will surely be the deciding factor between a good and a great run.

Leogang pits starter pack.
Leogang pits starter pack.

Bruni chats with Steve Peat heading home for some quality Austrian schnitzel.
Bruni chats with Steve Peat about the quality of Austrian schnitzel.

Ready to get the 2021 season started
Ready to get the 2021 season started

New team colours for Loris Vergier how quickly will he adapt to life at Trek He certainly looks up to speed already.
New team colours for Loris Vergier. How quickly will he adapt to life at Trek? He certainly looks up to speed already.

Greenland gettinf dressed in his bright whites for a day in the dirt.
Greenland getting dressed in his bright whites for a day in the dirt.

checking all the details
Checking all the details

Brake pads will be taking a beating today...
Brake pads will be taking a beating today...

At least tire choice seems to be settled for the weekend across the board.
At least tire choice seems to be settled for the weekend across the board.

Brook MacDonald spins the legs first thing at the Mondraker pit.
Brook MacDonald spins the legs first thing at the Mondraker pit.

An optimistic Marine Cabirou heads up for morning practice while the sun made an appearance.
An optimistic Marine Cabirou heads up for morning practice while the sun made an appearance.

Connor Fearon dropping into 2021
Connor Fearon dropping into 2021

Connor Fearon catching some air time before the first of the afternoon rain showers chased him down.
Connor Fearon from another angle.

Brendan Fairclough got the clear to race despite an injured hand
Brendan Fairclough got the clear to race despite an injured hand.

slick even before the rain
Slick even before the rain.

Jamie Edmondson found himself a team and rightfully so after Portugal last year. He was not wasting time getting to business today.
Jamie Edmondson found himself a team and rightfully so after Portugal last year. He was not wasting time getting to business today.

Fastest in times runs was Amaury Pierron
Fastest in timed runs was Amaury Pierron

Remi Thirion on his new Giant
Remi Thirion on his new Giant.

Vali H ll will be seeking redemption for last years crash and the disappointment of missing out on World Champs.
Vali Höll will be seeking redemption for last year's crash and the disappointment of missing out on World Champs.

Myriam Nicole getting up to pace early but did not take a timed run
Myriam Nicole getting up to pace early but did not take a timed run

The Bulldog powering through mid-track tunnels.
The Bulldog powering through mid-track tunnels.

Luca Shaw in warp.
Luca Shaw in warp.

Laurie Greenland boosting at the top of the track
Laurie Greenland boosting at the top of the track

Jack Reading out the front door and luckily reletively unscathed on impact.
Jack Reading out the front door and luckily relatively unscathed on impact.

Marine Cabirou has the number one plate on her bike and has to be the favourite coming into the season.
Marine Cabirou has the number one plate on her bike and has to be the favourite coming into the season.

Loic Bruni had a slightly bumpy run-up to the opening World Cup round but it didn t seem to be holding him back on track.
Loic Bruni had a slightly bumpy run-up to the opening World Cup round but it didn't seem to be holding him back on track.

Luke Meier-Smith feeling the G s into another tunnel.
Luke Meier-Smith feeling the G's into another tunnel.

Monika Hrastnik
Monika Hrastnik

Loris Revelli with an unfortunate taste of dirt first run down.
Loris Revelli with an unfortunate taste of dirt first run down.

Bernard Kerr loves a bit of Leogang and has found himself on the podium before.
Bernard Kerr loves a bit of Leogang and has found himself on the podium before.

Eleonora Farina has had a strong off-season and we can expect a good showing for her at the weekend with a clean run.
Eleonora Farina has had a strong off-season and we can expect a good showing for her at the weekend with a clean run.

Nina Hoffman will be looking to shut down the female oppostion and upgrade the 3 plate come Saturday.
Nina Hoffman, will be looking to shut down the female opposition and upgrade the number 3 plate come Saturday.

Erik Irmisch just before the rain
Erik Irmisch just before the rain.

Here comes the rain
Here comes the rain.

Hugo Frixtalon flicking up roost before the heavens opened and the track became saturated.
Hugo Frixtalon flicking up roost before the heavens opened and the track became saturated.

Rain

Antoine the third Pierron muskateer not to be forgotten.
Antoine, the third Pierron muskateer, not to be forgotten.

It was dusty when practice started
It was dusty when practice started.

Baptiste Pierron gets stuck into timed training during the worst of the rain.
Baptiste Pierron gets stuck into timed training during the worst of the rain.

Benoit Coulanges on the hunt and looking quick right out of the gate.
Benoit Coulanges on the hunt and looking quick right out of the gate.

David Trummer on the pace in timed runs to take 5th
David Trummer on the pace in timed runs to take 5th

Needless to say Loris Vergier is one to watch for the big W as confirmed by a top 5 TT today.
Needless to say Loris Vergier is one to watch for the big 'W', as confirmed by a top 5 in timed training today.

Slick thick mud was the theme today
Slick, thick mud was the theme today.

Gloom and doom moved in and out of the valley all day long.
Gloom and doom moved in and out of the valley all day long.

Finn Iles raced the thundershower down as it crested over the horizon.
Finn Iles raced the thundershower down as it crested over the horizon.

The man that ruled these woods last year. Reece Wilson will fancy his chances once again this weekend.
The man that ruled these woods last year. Reece Wilson will fancy his chances once again this weekend.

Sam Blenkinsop back in action after skipping the 2020 World Cup season
Sam Blenkinsop back in action after skipping the 2020 World Cup season.

Brook Macdonald making light work of the once again horrendous lower woods.
Brook Macdonald making light work of the once again horrendous lower woods.

The wise head of Greg Minnaar could be the perfect match for these conditions. It ll be difficult to judge how hard to push.
The wise head of Greg Minnaar could be the perfect match for these conditions. It'll be difficult to judge how hard to push.

The lower woods summed up in one picture. It is straight up terrible in there.
The lower woods summed up in one picture. It is straight up terrible in there.

The course was occupied with crews swinging shovels and axes after practice in a effort to drain the moisture and support the bedded lines.
The course was occupied with crews swinging shovels and axes after practice in a effort to drain the moisture and support the bedded lines.

Tahnee Seagrave through he sticky mud during the timed runs
Tahnee Seagrave through he sticky mud during the timed runs

The stump section was causing major grief for big and small names alike this afternoon. Charlie Harrison takes a massive slam on the chin for his last run of the day.
The stump section was causing major grief for big and small names alike this afternoon. Charlie Harrison takes a massive slam on the chin for his last run of the day.

Kye A Hern performing for the locals watchful eye of rival riders and teams.
Kye A'Hern performing for the locals/watchful eye of rival riders and teams.

Thibaut Daprella 2nd in timed runs
Thibaut Daprela 2nd in timed runs.

Finn Iles getting loose bout riding it out
Finn Iles getting loose but riding it out.

Danny Hart is tackling his first World Cup under the Cube banner.
Danny Hart is tackling his first World Cup under the Cube banner.

Charlie Harrison looking at different option for the icy roots.
Charlie Harrison looking at different option for the icy roots.

Slick roots hidden beneath the pudding ready to snipe.
Slick roots hidden beneath the pudding ready to snipe.

Chris Grice enjoying the view
Chris Grice enjoying the view.

Laurie Greenland attacking his TT lap before close of play.
Laurie Greenland attacking his timed training lap before close of play.

You can always rely on Dakotah Norton to bring the style.
You can always rely on Dakotah Norton to bring the style.

Dakotah Norton airing out into that good light
One more of Dakotah Norton airing out into that good light.

And then it was sunny again
And then it was sunny again...


 The weather may have made for difficult riding conditions, but it certainly made for epic photos!
 2021 world cup season here we go!

