Practice Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

After a two-year hiatus we've returned to the both classic and legendary venue of Mont Sainte Anne, forty minutes up the St Lawrence from the city of Quebec. The DNA of the track remains unchanged, the biggest adjustment for this year being a fresh section of woods replacing the flat-out straight in the middle portion of the track, which looks to be a good addition to this lengthy beast of a course. The day was overcast, making for shadow-free runs in the woods and although there were periods of rain the track remained dry. The rest of the week looks pretty settled meaning we'll be for some flat-out racing.
The biggest story of the day was an unfortunate crash for Camille Balanche which looks to have taken the World Cup leader out of the running with a broken collarbone, we hope to see Cam back between the tapes soon. When the stopwatch came out for timed training in the afternoon it was Bernard Kerr and Myriam Nicole who went fastest as the racers ramp up ahead of qualifying tomorrow.
