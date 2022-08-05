Practice Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Loris Vergier gets a little TLC before practice starts.

Continental Nukeproof teammates, Ronan Dunne and Chris Cummings, relaxing before Group A practice session.

Minnaar's V10 ready to analyse this track to pieces.

Mille Johnset cranking out the start hut.

Finn Iles ready to drop.

Gracey Hemstreet jumping into the relentless track here at MSA.

Henry Kerr on the attack through the upper turns.

Jess Blewitt styling out the morning's practice.

Remi Thirion is looking mean as ever here in Quebec.

Aaron Gwin's winning run here in 2017 is one of the most legendary moments in history.

Brook Macdonald getting stuck into the new woods.

Man of the moment/season; Andreas Kolb.

Amaury Pierron finding his pace in the upper open.

Angel Suarez about to emerge from the shadows and into the light.

Jackson Goldstone finally setting foot, er pedal, on home soil.

Finn Iles on the gas. He looked comfortable right off the bat piecing together the new sections of track.

Big week in West Virginia for Ronan Dunne. He was no slouch today getting up to speed, either.

Jamie Edmondson taking in the view from the Mont Sainte Anne start hut.

Kaos Seagrave doing Kaos Seagrave things.

Fair weather welcomed the riders before a few rain showers kept everyone in check.

George Brannigan is back after a hugie in WV last week, looking unphased as ever.

Watch out for a big home loam result from Mark Wallace here at MSA.

Some ancient cave paintings in the woods.

Thibaut Daprela with some aggressive body language.

Gaetan Vige hammering the new woods.

Troy Brosnan has been running these slopes since 2010.

Baptise Pierron weaving through the chicanes.

Andreas Kolb has been one of the riders of 2022 so far.

A bit of trivia - This is the track where Greg Minnaar won his first overall on back in 2001.

The weather rolled in at times today but the rain didn't amount to much.

Jordan Williams in the gate.

Myriam Nicole won here back in 2019 on a slightly different beast of a track. Now a few years on, the changes seem to suite her well.

MacDonald was out teaching this track a lesson.

Where others may pencil, Dakotah Norton never disappoints.

Could Finn Iles take that first World Cup win on home soil?

Greenland was one of the last on the hill still sussing out the track today.

Charlie Hatton turning on the heat.

Fastest in TT was Bernard Kerr. There's definitely a fire lit under his seat at the moment.

Vali Holl entering the steep and technical chute in the fresh woods section.

An unfortunate crash for Camille Balanche took her out the running with a broken collar bone.

Last time the circus visited Quebec was 2019 and Loic Bruni took the top step. Will history repeat itself here on Saturday?

Bring on the beeps of qualifying tomorrow.

After a two-year hiatus we've returned to the both classic and legendary venue of Mont Sainte Anne, forty minutes up the St Lawrence from the city of Quebec. The DNA of the track remains unchanged, the biggest adjustment for this year being a fresh section of woods replacing the flat-out straight in the middle portion of the track, which looks to be a good addition to this lengthy beast of a course. The day was overcast, making for shadow-free runs in the woods and although there were periods of rain the track remained dry. The rest of the week looks pretty settled meaning we'll be for some flat-out racing.The biggest story of the day was an unfortunate crash for Camille Balanche which looks to have taken the World Cup leader out of the running with a broken collarbone, we hope to see Cam back between the tapes soon. When the stopwatch came out for timed training in the afternoon it was Bernard Kerr and Myriam Nicole who went fastest as the racers ramp up ahead of qualifying tomorrow.