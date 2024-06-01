Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2024

Here we are, back on the outskirts of the Snowdonia National Park for the 10th edition of Red Bull Hardline. To celebrate, things have been turned up to 11, although, as most of the internet saw earlier this week, it might have been one notch too far, at least for now. After a few tense days for riders and organisers alike, tyres finally hit dirt late on Wednesday, and things have been going downhill since.
Whilst not a completely new course, what met riders high above the valley of Dinas Mawddwy is a completely new top section, doing away with several of the upper features, as well as the infamous wooded section. In its place is a raw, fresh, and rather soft ridgeline littered with lots of technical features and a healthy handful of exposure - because, well, it's Hardline.
Wednesday's track walk was soggy, with a lot of rain dowsing the track in the days leading up to this year's Welsh instalment. A slow start and the usual first day of sessioning things feature-by-feature ensured minimal damage was done, saving a lot of the big features up high to unlock in the last day or so.
Before
A special surprise for a very deserving young Irishman this week.
Welsh textures
Hope their race runs get the air time they deserve.