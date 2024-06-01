Powered by Outside

Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 1, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Practice

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Here we are, back on the outskirts of the Snowdonia National Park for the 10th edition of Red Bull Hardline. To celebrate, things have been turned up to 11, although, as most of the internet saw earlier this week, it might have been one notch too far, at least for now. After a few tense days for riders and organisers alike, tyres finally hit dirt late on Wednesday, and things have been going downhill since.

Whilst not a completely new course, what met riders high above the valley of Dinas Mawddwy is a completely new top section, doing away with several of the upper features, as well as the infamous wooded section. In its place is a raw, fresh, and rather soft ridgeline littered with lots of technical features and a healthy handful of exposure - because, well, it's Hardline.

Wednesday's track walk was soggy, with a lot of rain dowsing the track in the days leading up to this year's Welsh instalment. A slow start and the usual first day of sessioning things feature-by-feature ensured minimal damage was done, saving a lot of the big features up high to unlock in the last day or so.

photo
A damp start, but a dry outlook.

photo
New and improved.

photo
Sh*t gets real from here.

photo
We're here, FYI.

photo
Steep.

photo
Can we play with it? Please?

photo
Blenki getting that selfie.

photo
Vaea and the ladies.

photo
The king of hardline leading the charge.
photo
You've got to watch out for the influencers these days, they're everywhere.

photo

photo
Traffic

photo

photo
Matt Jones running through his ideas on how to make the river gap work better for the future.

photo
Nothing smooth here.

photo
photo

photo
Still not small.

photo
If you look closely you can see where we were meant to go.
photo
photo
Before

photo
10 years in, and this is only Blenki's first Hardline Wales.

photo
photo
A special surprise for a very deserving young Irishman this week.
photo
He's got the helmet, now can he put it on the top step here in Wales?

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

Permission to buzz the tower
Permission to buzz the tower?

Josh Bryceland
Josh Bryceland and the Red Bull Flying Bulls

Adam Brayton in his new Helfare waider already in deep
Adam Brayton in his new Helfare waiders, already in deep

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough's back to his usual tricks, slaughtering turns and making Hardline look easy after a busy off-season getting Deathgrip 2 to theatres.

Dennis Luffman
Dennis Luffman's back out for another hardline after his debut in Tasmania earlier this year.

Ticking off these big features involved a whole lot of watching
Ticking off these big features involved a whole lot of watching

Hannah Bergman before her rodeo runout
Hannah Bergman before her rodeo runout

Vaea Verbeeck stomping one of the big rock features.
Vaea Verbeeck stomping one of the big rock features.

Hannah Bergman s only a few features away from unlocking the full course here in Wales
Hannah Bergman's only a few features away from unlocking the full course here in Wales

Josh Lowe s back out for another year
Josh Lowe's back out for another year

Szymon Godziek s taken serval slams here the first few days
Szymon Godziek's taken serval slams here the first few days.

photo
photo
Welsh textures

Edgar Briole slipping pedals
Edgar Briole slipping pedals.

Szymon Godziek
Szymon Godziek looking for flow.

Bernard Kerr s already past the unlocking stage and is clearly looking building speed into his runs
Bernard Kerr's already past the "unlocking" stage, and is clearly building speed into his runs

Gaetan Vige down the rock roll
Gaetan Vige down the rock roll.

Gee Atherton
The mad scientist himself.

Matt Jones
Matt Jones off the cliff drop.

photo
Tahnee and Vaea scoping the road gap.

Cami was the first of the ladies to send the road gap
Cami was the first of the ladies to send the road gap

Tahnee Seagrave made shirt work of the road gap.
Tahnee Seagrave made short work of the road gap.

Jono Jones
Jono Jones winning the the style comp.

Sam Gale
Sam Gale, all style.

Blenki launching into the valley
Blenki launching into the valley.

photo
Juanfer Velez making the jank look easy.

Bren
Bren's never one to shy away from big hits.

RatBoy
RatBoy firing off the boner log.

Jono Jones
Jono Jones into the finish.

photo
Josh Lowe will be hungry for a strong result here.

Thomas Genon dipping into the small pocket of woods thats left on track
Thomas Genon dipping into the small pocket of woods that's left on track.

Tommy G s been working a lot with Flo Payet this week on technical lines
Tommy G's been working a lot with Flo Payet this week on technical lines.

Sam Hockenhell styling the monster drop
Sam Hockenhell styling the monster drop.

Taylor Vernon making that new Zerode fly.
Taylor Vernon making that new Zerode fly.

Harry Molloy s back of another year hungry to improve on his 8th place result from 2022
Harry Molloy's back of another year, hungry to improve on his 8th place result from 2022

Matt Jones off the drop in that lovely evening light
Matt Jones off the drop in that lovely evening light.

photo

Theo Erlangsen
Theo making sure he doesn't complete a run with air in his rear tyre.

Ronan Dunne
Ronan Dunne, last man down the hill this evening for timed training.

Bernard Kerr means business this week hunting for another win.
Bernard Kerr means business this week, hunting for another win.

photo
The crowds turn up tomorrow, the show begins to start from them.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
78 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
77040 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75456 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37146 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
35770 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
32878 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
32015 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31198 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31186 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

15 Comments
  • 17 1
 Mad to see "the girls" hit the road gap. More balls than most of the people who ride bikes.
Hope their race runs get the air time they deserve.
  • 5 0
 More importantly, more skills. Balls don't give you skills (unfortunately in my case).
  • 1 0
 but do they jump the 90 footers ??
  • 9 1
 There are maybe lots of influencers these days, but no one without massive skills.
  • 7 0
 The pic of Cami on the road gap, and Ratboy pinned have to be my 2 fav pics this morning. Makes me hyped ti go ride now. Can’t wait to watch this race either
  • 7 2
 I'm scared just looking at these features. The girls are progressing at a serious rate!
  • 4 0
 The pic of Cami on the road gap actually gave me a shiver of joy. They are going to have the full course very soon. Small riders like Jackson have shown you don't need size to clear the 90s, Jess landed the cliff drop successfully, what else is left??
  • 7 0
 Rad pics.
  • 4 0
 2 photos look so nice: the flying girl over the road gap and the one with the vintage plane. amazing work!
  • 2 1
 If I were Tahnee I'd be OK to call it a career right now. She's worked so hard to get the women across that iconic road gap. I know they're still working to tick the whole course but NOTHING is as trademark Hardline as that obstacle for the last ten years.
  • 1 0
 she's been picking up speed in the WCs, maybe not time yet?
  • 2 0
 So many good ones. Somehow even when you watch the video content, it's no replacement for a great photo
  • 2 1
 Will qualifying be on TV?
  • 2 0
 what time's quali?
  • 1 2
 Too many pics of dudes standing around.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044747
Mobile Version of Website