Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2024

A damp start, but a dry outlook.

New and improved.

Sh*t gets real from here.

Can we play with it? Please?

Blenki getting that selfie.

Vaea and the ladies.

The king of hardline leading the charge. You've got to watch out for the influencers these days, they're everywhere.

Traffic

Matt Jones running through his ideas on how to make the river gap work better for the future.

Nothing smooth here.

Still not small.

If you look closely you can see where we were meant to go.

Before

10 years in, and this is only Blenki's first Hardline Wales.

A special surprise for a very deserving young Irishman this week.

He's got the helmet, now can he put it on the top step here in Wales?

Permission to buzz the tower?

Josh Bryceland and the Red Bull Flying Bulls

Adam Brayton in his new Helfare waiders, already in deep

Brendan Fairclough's back to his usual tricks, slaughtering turns and making Hardline look easy after a busy off-season getting Deathgrip 2 to theatres.

Dennis Luffman's back out for another hardline after his debut in Tasmania earlier this year.

Ticking off these big features involved a whole lot of watching

Hannah Bergman before her rodeo runout

Vaea Verbeeck stomping one of the big rock features.

Hannah Bergman's only a few features away from unlocking the full course here in Wales

Josh Lowe's back out for another year

Szymon Godziek's taken serval slams here the first few days.

Welsh textures

Edgar Briole slipping pedals.

Szymon Godziek looking for flow.

Bernard Kerr's already past the "unlocking" stage, and is clearly building speed into his runs

Gaetan Vige down the rock roll.

The mad scientist himself.

Matt Jones off the cliff drop.

Tahnee and Vaea scoping the road gap.

Cami was the first of the ladies to send the road gap

Tahnee Seagrave made short work of the road gap.

Jono Jones winning the the style comp.

Sam Gale, all style.

Blenki launching into the valley.

Juanfer Velez making the jank look easy.

Bren's never one to shy away from big hits.

RatBoy firing off the boner log.

Jono Jones into the finish.

Josh Lowe will be hungry for a strong result here.

Thomas Genon dipping into the small pocket of woods that's left on track.

Tommy G's been working a lot with Flo Payet this week on technical lines.

Sam Hockenhell styling the monster drop.

Taylor Vernon making that new Zerode fly.

Harry Molloy's back of another year, hungry to improve on his 8th place result from 2022

Matt Jones off the drop in that lovely evening light.

Theo making sure he doesn't complete a run with air in his rear tyre.

Ronan Dunne, last man down the hill this evening for timed training.

Bernard Kerr means business this week, hunting for another win.

The crowds turn up tomorrow, the show begins to start from them.

Here we are, back on the outskirts of the Snowdonia National Park for the 10th edition of Red Bull Hardline. To celebrate, things have been turned up to 11, although, as most of the internet saw earlier this week, it might have been one notch too far, at least for now. After a few tense days for riders and organisers alike, tyres finally hit dirt late on Wednesday, and things have been going downhill since.Whilst not a completely new course, what met riders high above the valley of Dinas Mawddwy is a completely new top section, doing away with several of the upper features, as well as the infamous wooded section. In its place is a raw, fresh, and rather soft ridgeline littered with lots of technical features and a healthy handful of exposure - because, well, it's Hardline.Wednesday's track walk was soggy, with a lot of rain dowsing the track in the days leading up to this year's Welsh instalment. A slow start and the usual first day of sessioning things feature-by-feature ensured minimal damage was done, saving a lot of the big features up high to unlock in the last day or so.