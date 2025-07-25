Photo Epic: Practice - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

It's been 5 months since we were dodging snakes, drop bears, and flying bikes Down Under, but without further ado, we're back in Dinas Mawddwy, high above the Mach Loop, watching fighter jets and two-wheeled pilots fly by.
After the controversial start to last year's edition, this year's instalment is off to a much more mellow start. The question on everyone's mind was, would we be seeing a revised Canyon gap this year, and if not, would they try and replace it with something else?
The World Cups have played a big role in the shake-up of this year's roster - with notable absences, Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet playing it safe and opting not to risk their overall pursuits. What it's meant though is that we're seeing several fresh faces at Hardline Wales this year, which could make the result sheet interesting come Sunday.
Bump into him on local rides sometimes and he is the nicest guy ever and always makes time for a chat even with random fanboys
Respect