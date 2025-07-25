Photo Epic: Practice - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Class of '25

This is your captain speaking, prepare for a big week.

Game time.

Kade was ready and poised for a strong comeback this week, but it wasn't to be, crashing out on his first run.

Jono Jones is excited, are you?

Brendan was looking forward to this year's event. Here's hoping we see him on course later this week.

More than just MTB's out here. Supplies.

Dan Atherton's been showing Justin Wyper around this week, the Canadian trail builder responsible for many a Joyride course and Semenuk creation. I wonder what this could be about...

Olly Wilkins, present and accounted for.

If pictures had sound...

Asa's not here to play, he means business.

This is Tuhoto's first hardline too, and is wasting no time getting up to speed.

Do it all Dan has been chipping away, making short work of this course.

The women have been working together to tick features off.

Whilst some fear Hardline, Oli Clark's like a kid at Christmas.

Harry Molloy's been working with the ladies the last few days, towing them into features and helping them unlock many of these giant hits.

Vaea's been chipping away, having now ticked off almost every feature.

Charlie Hatton's been looking rapid, and could be one to watch this weekend.

Hardline #1 for Kirsten Van Horne.

An inaugural Hardline for Felipe Agurto.

Fresh off the back of her UK Nationals win, Lou Ferguson's out here, looking to be the first woman to complete a full run of this infamous track.

All I see is a bike.

After Tasmania, Asa knows exactly what needs doing this week.

Ronan Dunne won here last year. Can he make it two for two?

Thibault Laly's back out here in Wales.

The Bulldog's looking right at home on this brute of a track.

Laurie Greenland's holding things for the Syndicate this week.

Ratboys back, and looking comfy on this familiar course.

Asa making short work of the infamous cliff drop.

Booker putting this road gap into perspective.

Heavy on the brakes.

No googles, no worries.

Cami Nogueira's back for another year, and is hungry to complete a full run on this course this year.

First tracks for Matt Jones.

Kaos Seagrave's not just a jump lord, he's pretty handy on Welsh Jank too.

Lou's now ridden all the tech sections, the drops, and the end jumps, with just one last 90ft'er to ride before she'll have ticked off every feature.

Hannah Bergemann's back for another year, and has been looking a lot more confident through the big tech sections.

A late ring in for Sam Gale, but a ride nonetheless.

Dan Booker's equal parts fast and stylish.

Cami's got the first two jumps within the end set done, now just needing to ride the final jump to complete this key sector.

George Brannigan firing off the boner log.

Hannah Bergemann's got the road gap on lock now.

I wonder how many times Gee's hit this road gap now over the last 10 years?

My money's on these two tosseling for the top spot come Sunday.

Happy Ratty.

It's been 5 months since we were dodging snakes, drop bears, and flying bikes Down Under, but without further ado, we're back in Dinas Mawddwy, high above the Mach Loop, watching fighter jets and two-wheeled pilots fly by.After the controversial start to last year's edition, this year's instalment is off to a much more mellow start. The question on everyone's mind was, would we be seeing a revised Canyon gap this year, and if not, would they try and replace it with something else?The World Cups have played a big role in the shake-up of this year's roster - with notable absences, Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet playing it safe and opting not to risk their overall pursuits. What it's meant though is that we're seeing several fresh faces at Hardline Wales this year, which could make the result sheet interesting come Sunday.