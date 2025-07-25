Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Practice - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic
Practice
Red Bull Hardline - Wales - 2025
Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

It's been 5 months since we were dodging snakes, drop bears, and flying bikes Down Under, but without further ado, we're back in Dinas Mawddwy, high above the Mach Loop, watching fighter jets and two-wheeled pilots fly by.

After the controversial start to last year's edition, this year's instalment is off to a much more mellow start. The question on everyone's mind was, would we be seeing a revised Canyon gap this year, and if not, would they try and replace it with something else?

The World Cups have played a big role in the shake-up of this year's roster - with notable absences, Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet playing it safe and opting not to risk their overall pursuits. What it's meant though is that we're seeing several fresh faces at Hardline Wales this year, which could make the result sheet interesting come Sunday.

photo
Class of '25

photo
This is your captain speaking, prepare for a big week.

photo
Game time.

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
Kade was ready and poised for a strong comeback this week, but it wasn't to be, crashing out on his first run.

photo
Jono Jones is excited, are you?

photo
photo

photo
Brendan was looking forward to this year's event. Here's hoping we see him on course later this week.

photo
More than just MTB's out here.
photo
Supplies.

photo
Dan Atherton's been showing Justin Wyper around this week, the Canadian trail builder responsible for many a Joyride course and Semenuk creation. I wonder what this could be about...

photo
Olly Wilkins, present and accounted for.

photo
If pictures had sound...

photo
Asa's not here to play, he means business.

photo
This is Tuhoto's first hardline too, and is wasting no time getting up to speed.

photo
Do it all Dan has been chipping away, making short work of this course.

photo
The women have been working together to tick features off.

photo
Whilst some fear Hardline, Oli Clark's like a kid at Christmas.

photo
Harry Molloy's been working with the ladies the last few days, towing them into features and helping them unlock many of these giant hits.

photo
Vaea's been chipping away, having now ticked off almost every feature.

photo
Charlie Hatton's been looking rapid, and could be one to watch this weekend.

photo
Hardline #1 for Kirsten Van Horne.

photo
An inaugural Hardline for Felipe Agurto.

photo
Fresh off the back of her UK Nationals win, Lou Ferguson's out here, looking to be the first woman to complete a full run of this infamous track.

photo
All I see is a bike.

photo
After Tasmania, Asa knows exactly what needs doing this week.

photo
Ronan Dunne won here last year. Can he make it two for two?

photo
Thibault Laly's back out here in Wales.

photo
The Bulldog's looking right at home on this brute of a track.

photo
Laurie Greenland's holding things for the Syndicate this week.

photo
Ratboys back, and looking comfy on this familiar course.

photo
Asa making short work of the infamous cliff drop.

photo
Booker putting this road gap into perspective.

photo
Heavy on the brakes.

photo
No googles, no worries.

photo
Cami Nogueira's back for another year, and is hungry to complete a full run on this course this year.

photo
First tracks for Matt Jones.

photo
Kaos Seagrave's not just a jump lord, he's pretty handy on Welsh Jank too.

photo
Lou's now ridden all the tech sections, the drops, and the end jumps, with just one last 90ft'er to ride before she'll have ticked off every feature.

photo
Hannah Bergemann's back for another year, and has been looking a lot more confident through the big tech sections.

photo
A late ring in for Sam Gale, but a ride nonetheless.

photo
Dan Booker's equal parts fast and stylish.

photo
Cami's got the first two jumps within the end set done, now just needing to ride the final jump to complete this key sector.

photo
George Brannigan firing off the boner log.

photo
Hannah Bergemann's got the road gap on lock now.

photo
I wonder how many times Gee's hit this road gap now over the last 10 years?

photo
Vlogs, Vlogs, Vlogs.

photo
photo

photo
My money's on these two tosseling for the top spot come Sunday.

photo
Happy Ratty.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Photo Epics Hardline 2025


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
95 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
173072 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47332 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45347 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
45267 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35750 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
33693 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33035 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28259 views

13 Comments
  • 160
 Lou's one jump away from a full run?! Surely she's got it!
  • 90
 Ratboy's steam boat tattoo is ace!
  • 231
 Its a canal boat, pretty sure he lives / lived on one for many years
  • 31
 @willshw123: That’s his home!
  • 30
 @hllclmbr: used to be doesn't live on one anymore.
Bump into him on local rides sometimes and he is the nicest guy ever and always makes time for a chat even with random fanboys
Respect
  • 60
 I can hear that picture loud and clear!
  • 60
 we got a pic of Dan smiling!
  • 50
 Great pictures, love the one of Ratty leaving the rocks.
  • 20
 Just one more 90 footer and I'm all set. WOW! Go girl!
  • 13
 What the heck is that last pic? Am I looking at some dudes hairy nip?
  • 10
 Looks like a muddy window naughty boy
  • 10
 That was the prior one and those are Ratboy’s hairy nipples
  • 20
 @danefalberg: I could not see that at all! Man, I hope it weren't no Freudian slip... Wink







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036716
Mobile Version of Website