Photo Epic: Practice - Snowshoe DH World Cup 6 2022

West Virginian country life on the commute from Washington DC.

Bigger is always better this side of the pond.

Almost heaven above the clouds. Hell on earth bellow them.

Canyon CLTV and Pirelli teams showing up for the long day ahead.

Myriam Nicole ready for whatever the Appalachians will throw at her.

Brutal conditions evidenced by bikes caked up in WV mud from first laps.

Boosting into the brutally slick woods here in Snowshoe.

Jakob Jewett turning on the heat.

The ruts were beyond bottom bracket deep by A practice.

Goldstone doesn't do pencils.

Vali Holl is somewhat of a Snowshoe specialist taking both wins in last year's double header.

Myriam Nicole in the morning fog.

It rained overnight and into the morning, but the weather gradually improved through the day.

Early morning mud management at the top of the lift.

Bruni finding pace in the sticky conditions.

Mud spikes? Cut spikes? Do you run tires at all?

Kaos Seagrave keeps it low but far from slow.

Brook MacDonald stomping a foot out in the thick mud of the fresh section.

Lift lyfe with Loic.

Benoit Coulanges will be a threat for the win this weekend.

Remy Thirion is back and riding as if he hadn't missed a beat.

Bike washes between laps were essential, especially in the morning.

Dante Silva can hopefully repeat his great race here on home soil last season.

Spot Kaos Seagrave.

Shapes were being made all over the woods. Neko Mulally was just about an inch from tagging this tree.

Minnaar's sled fully loaded up with West Virginia dirt.

Kerr has been on form of late. A second place TT today shows he means business again.

Loris Vergier was looking smooth out there and smooth is fast in these conditions.

Goat vision. Minnaar sees all ruts in infrared.

Pierron going for an outside line overtake on a cruising Gwin.

Camille Balanche will be looking to extend her overall lead as we enter the pointy end of the season.

Thick cloud made for extremely dark and dingey first laps.

Dust or deep mud, Kolb seems to adapt to it all so well.

Troy Brosnan doesn't like that number plate and he looks ready to rectify it.

Signature Snowshoe fog.

George Brannigan going well in the filth, but unfortunately took a big slam later in the day.

Danny Hart will be enjoying these conditions.

Matt Walker battling through the fresh cut woods.

Vali Holl will take confidence from her win at the previous round in Andorra.

Thibaut Daprela will be looking for redemption in Snowshoe after his dramas here last year.

Dak Norton flat out on home soil.

Greenland is absolutely on one. Fastest lap of the day for the Brit on US soil.

If you couldn't tell by the marks on his jersey, Loic Bruni has had a few moments trying to piece together this mess of a track.

Finn Iles on the hunt and on form. Will this be his race?

Trummer, Hart and Hartensten enjoy a bit of line spying from above.

Corners guy, Connor Fearon, carving his way in the slop.

No surprise Amaury looked a lot more comfortable than most in the tricky conditions today.

Camille Balanche will be hard to stop in these techy conditions.

Let's hope for a big result from the American champ in front of the WV crowds.

Vali Holl watching the last few riders' lines for the TT session.

Tire options found under every tent. It's a game of tenths even in these conditions.

It's wet and wild here in Snowshoe, West Virginia for DH round number six of the 2022 season. On the two previous visits to Snowshoe we've been treated to dry conditions with no rain; this year is very, very different. We've had some biblical rain over the last few days which has left the track treacherous thanks to some fresh cut sections and the slick soil which makes for a lethal combination once dragged through the lower rock gardens.There was an abundance of carnage out on track with a lot of riders left puzzling on how to stay upright and between the tape, let alone get up to race speed. It's hard to know what the weather will do over the next few days, but it'll be key to how this race unfolds as the track either continues to dry out or gets another coating of moisture. Laurie Greenland and Monika Hrastnik went fastest in today's timed training, but as ever tomorrow will offer up a clearer indication of who's feeling up for it this weekend.