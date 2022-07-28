Photo Epic: Practice - Snowshoe DH World Cup 6 2022

It's wet and wild here in Snowshoe, West Virginia for DH round number six of the 2022 season. On the two previous visits to Snowshoe we've been treated to dry conditions with no rain; this year is very, very different. We've had some biblical rain over the last few days which has left the track treacherous thanks to some fresh cut sections and the slick soil which makes for a lethal combination once dragged through the lower rock gardens.
There was an abundance of carnage out on track with a lot of riders left puzzling on how to stay upright and between the tape, let alone get up to race speed. It's hard to know what the weather will do over the next few days, but it'll be key to how this race unfolds as the track either continues to dry out or gets another coating of moisture. Laurie Greenland and Monika Hrastnik went fastest in today's timed training, but as ever tomorrow will offer up a clearer indication of who's feeling up for it this weekend.
