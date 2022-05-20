Practice Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup 2022

We've finally returned to the Scottish Highlands and the stuff-of-legend venue of Fort William after a couple of unfortunate years away. Not much changed during those years away; the unforgiving granite rocks still lay in wait, the woods are still muddy and slick, and there's still plenty of wet stuff falling from a rather grey looking sky. The track has traditionally been one of the roughest and toughest on the calendar on both bikes and bodies and so it proved to be once more with an abundance of punctures and ruined rims and more unfortunately the odd injury. The biggest news of the day was the reigning overall winner Loic Bruni seemingly crashing out after only a couple of runs - details are still quite scarce, but let's hope the injury isn't too serious for Loic. The other big story was a happier one and saw Rachel Atherton back between the World Cup tapes for a few runs in practice. She doesn't feel ready to race but it was still great to see Rach back in action.
The forecast for the remainder of the weekend looks changeable so the stage looks set for another wet and wild weekend of racing in Fort William. Who'll stake their claim to the throne in qualifying tomorrow and be last down the hill on Sunday?
3 Comments