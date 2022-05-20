Practice Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Mercy from the skies was certainly limited.

Mark Wallace is on the hunt this weekend. The uncharacteristically high number plate does not suit him well.

Benoit Coulanges dispersing the gravel.

Good to see the legend herself, Rachel Atherton, back between the tape for a few laps.

Gracie Hemstreet with a touch of steeze for your pleasure.

Kade Edwards was throwing a shape wherever he could and looking fast doing it.

Melanie Chappaz gets stuck into those flat out top turns.

Taylor Vernon had a cracking Lourdes and backed it up with a great result at the UK national here last week.

Pinkbike Racing's junior Jackson Connelly having a "moment".

Jackson Goldstone has been the benchmark in the Junior category thus far but he's got his work cut out for him this weekend.

Camile Balanche's signature smoothness could well come in handy on the unrelenting Fort course.

Dakotah Norton looking for hidden secrets in the rocks.

Fifth in timed training for Bernard Kerr on a very moist track.

Myriam Nicole on her way to a second fastest timed training effort.

Amaury Pierron looked strong as ever on the course he took the wins for in 2018 and '19.

Sam Blenkinsop was missed in Lourdes but is now back and up to speed.

Nina Hoffman, queen of the castle after taking the national race win here the other week.

Danny Hart is always a threat to the podium in Fort William.

A moment to breathe for rider and media squids alike.

Full aggression from Thibaut Daprela into the new/old section.

Conditions in the wood are soft and slippery.

Charlie Harrison was another rider to hit the ground today. Heal up quick Chuck.

Vali Holl has the strength to win on this battered track. This also marks her first Elite Women's start here at the Fort.

Greg Minnaar has won here a few times before, in all sorts of conditions. Rain or shine, he'll be ready to fire on Sunday.

Reece Wilson studying the crucial woods section.

Loris Vergier hard on the anchors in one of the most challenging parts of the track.

Mille Johnset heading up for her second practice run this morning.

Ever stylish, Ronan Dunne, will be fighting back from outside the top 60 after a tough season start in Lourdes.

Loic Bruni only managed a couple of runs before crashing out. There are not many details at the moment but let's hope it's not too serious.

Henry 'no chill' Kerr drifting dangerously into the pinball section.

Gwin and Thirion comparing notes.

Matt Walker was evidently hauling and it took him to 2nd place in timed training.

Eddie Masters hiking for one more after nearly ending himself.

Phil Atwill on the hunt.

Luke Meier Smith doesn't hang about much these days. 6th for TT.

From rock and gravel to the deepest of ruts, this grueling track seems to have it all.

Junior rider, Jordan Williams, riding to a top 5 TT lap for elite men this afternoon.

Connor Fearon bouncing about high over Fort William.

Loris Vergier looked dangerous as you'd expect.

The rain clouds were looming large all day and eventually opened for good towards the end of practice.

AG goes to war on the turn on which he encountered a landmine back at the 2019 race.

Jamie Edmondson trying to manage the wet conditions. No easy task when the wind is howling in every direction.

Laurie Greenland is one of a whole host of UK racers dreaming of the top step of the podium in Fort William.

Does riding faster mean you hit more rain drops than going slow and being out in it for longer? Ele Farina says no.

Groundhog day at Fort Bill with Andy Vathis.

Marine Cabirou claimed the fastest female TT and some extra confidence for qualies to boot.

No bad days up at Fort William. Except probably when this kind of thing happens to you.

Just how high can local lad Reece Wilson climb the standings this weekend?

Rolling mountains, sprawling lochs and moody skies. It can only be the Scottish Highlands.

Onwards to the further savagery of qualifying.

We've finally returned to the Scottish Highlands and the stuff-of-legend venue of Fort William after a couple of unfortunate years away. Not much changed during those years away; the unforgiving granite rocks still lay in wait, the woods are still muddy and slick, and there's still plenty of wet stuff falling from a rather grey looking sky. The track has traditionally been one of the roughest and toughest on the calendar on both bikes and bodies and so it proved to be once more with an abundance of punctures and ruined rims and more unfortunately the odd injury. The biggest news of the day was the reigning overall winner Loic Bruni seemingly crashing out after only a couple of runs - details are still quite scarce, but let's hope the injury isn't too serious for Loic. The other big story was a happier one and saw Rachel Atherton back between the World Cup tapes for a few runs in practice. She doesn't feel ready to race but it was still great to see Rach back in action.The forecast for the remainder of the weekend looks changeable so the stage looks set for another wet and wild weekend of racing in Fort William. Who'll stake their claim to the throne in qualifying tomorrow and be last down the hill on Sunday?