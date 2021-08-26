Photo Epic: Practice - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

It's World Champs week, and we couldn't ask for a better venue. Time and time again Val di Sole had stepped up and delivered dramatic racing, be it a World Cup final or World Championships, and when titles are on the line, the infamous Black Snake is one of the best courses around to see who can rise to the top.
Lots of work has gone into the track since racers last visited in 2019, mostly in the form of massive rocks being used to armour up some of the steeper sections. In years past, the track would deteriorate rapidly over the week, especially when dry. The end result was a blown out a trashed track come race day. The hope is that the reworked sections will keep the same rough and rugged feel as always, while also withstanding the beating the fastest riders in the world deliver.
It's still not a track for the faint of heart, with blind crests into rugged chutes throughout, and many many big gaps into roots and rocks that leave only millimetres as the margin for error. Commit and stick it and you have a shot at the medals. Hesitate and you won't be seeing rainbows in Italy.
