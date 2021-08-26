Photo Epic: Practice - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Deep summer in the Italian mountains, no bad place to be for bike racing or otherwise.

A little self-wrenching with the GOAT at the Syndicate pit.

A silver medal for Greenland here at Worlds 2016 and third place last race in Maribor to prove he's a top threat for the medals once again.

Black snakes carpeting the floor of this much feared and respected classic track.

Everyone is chasing rainbows this weekend

The UK is a mostly flat nation after all. Name that junior...

Greg Minnaar looking to take home his first World Champs medal since 2015

Laurie Greenland is on form currently and has always done well in Val di Sole

Nina Hoffman is also back after a huge Les Gets misdemeanour and is hoping her shoulder is close enough to full strength to go medal hunting.

Junior women's contender, Leona Perrini, attacking out of the gate.

Vali Holl looking for some redemption after a disappointing World Champs last year

Tahnee Seagrave sending the big natural stepdown on her second run of the day

Marine Cabirou continues her road to recovery after her huge crash on the Les Gets road gap.

Myriam Nicole looks fast and confident here in Italy

Loic Bruni on the gas right from the start

Amaury Pierron loves this track and knows what needs to be done to win in Val di Sole

Dakotah Norton is back at it after COVID forced him to sit out the last round

Loris Vergier, fresh of a win in Maribor, looks fast and confident

Monika Hrastnik amongst the roots and rocks

Nik Nestoroff in full US regalia and looking for a strong showing here in Italy.

Luca Shaw, hucking small gaps big for team America.

Thibaut Daprela through the new rock section

Legend of life, Dean Lucas, hauling his piece of aboriginal artwork down the hill at max velocity.

Benoit Coulanges pinned as always

Luke Meyer-Smith looking to continue an amazing elite debut year after his big top 20 last time out in Maribor.

Great to see the man and myth Amaury Pierron back on track and getting up to speed for the remains of the '21 season.

Thibaut Daprela may have the World Cup series lead, but will that make him a bit too cautious to go for gold here? We doubt it.

Val di Sole is never a gentle one.

Danny Hart looking to celebrate his rainbow stripes' 10 and 5 year anniversaries the only appropriate way to do so.

Marine Cabirou out on track and up to pace right away.

Finn Iles is still struggling with his injured hand, so will probably have a low profile in qualies tomorrow, saving his strength for the big day.

Some random South African racer here to roll the World Champs dice.

Matt Walker pulling for one of the do or dirt rock gaps on track

Henry Kerr was another talented wild card in the top 20 last race, here repping team Ireland on account of his mother's family.

Mark Wallace upping the anti for Team Canada coming into one of the many fast and ferocious sections of track.

Give him a curb-sized rock, Dakotah Norton will produce the style goods.

Inside lines too keep it out of the rough and avoid the dust

The new rock sections are holding up well and adding a new element to this classic track

Finn Iles looking to bring a medal back to Canada this weekend

David Trummer keeping it tight to the trees in one of the roughest parts of the track

Classic Val di Sole

Dante Silva doing it for the USA

Marine Cabirou through the first rough bit of woods

Jackson Goldstone is on a hot streak in Juniors and would love to cap of an awesome season with some rainbow stripes

Spain's Alex Marin hammering his last training lap of the day.

See you again tomorrow for seeding runs

It's World Champs week, and we couldn't ask for a better venue. Time and time again Val di Sole had stepped up and delivered dramatic racing, be it a World Cup final or World Championships, and when titles are on the line, the infamous Black Snake is one of the best courses around to see who can rise to the top.Lots of work has gone into the track since racers last visited in 2019, mostly in the form of massive rocks being used to armour up some of the steeper sections. In years past, the track would deteriorate rapidly over the week, especially when dry. The end result was a blown out a trashed track come race day. The hope is that the reworked sections will keep the same rough and rugged feel as always, while also withstanding the beating the fastest riders in the world deliver.It's still not a track for the faint of heart, with blind crests into rugged chutes throughout, and many many big gaps into roots and rocks that leave only millimetres as the margin for error. Commit and stick it and you have a shot at the medals. Hesitate and you won't be seeing rainbows in Italy.