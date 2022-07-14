Photo Epic: Practice - Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

We're back in Andorra after a few years away, but this time on a new track on a neighbouring hill to the legendary steep slopes that had served us so well. It's a high start point at 2400 meters. From there some fast sweeping berms and big jumps greet the riders before it becomes a bit steeper and more technical on the second half. It looked like a good challenge today for the racers with big holes and lines developing in the loose and dusty conditions. Loris Vergier and Nina Hoffmann went quickest in this afternoon's timed training and although you can never read too much into that, it does look like we're in for some brutally tight racing come finals. The forecast looks stable for the remainder of the weekend with more baking hot conditions meaning the track will continue to cut in and roughen up further. It'll be a tough one to race fast with any small slip up likely to cost you multiple positions on the results sheet. Qualifying tomorrow will offer us more clues as to who is feeling at home on the newest track in World Cup Downhill racing.
