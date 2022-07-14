Photo Epic: Practice - Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Operation abandon ship at the legit pits and cobble together a small shanty town near the new track.

Syndicate's finest group B athletes.

As professional as the set up gets over at the finish area of the all new course.

Cut spikes are seen floating around as on option to dig into the brown pow. It's that bad out there.

It's a bit of a logistical mission to get to the new track.

The World Cup overall leader Amaury Pierron getting ready to head to the track which is on a different hill to the pits.

Loris Vergier prepping for the day ahead.

Andorra's layers are a thing of beauty especially in the morning.

Out of the gate in front of the epic Pyrenees.

Good morning, Jackson Goldstone.

Kaos Seagrave takes to the skies of Andorra.

The yellow bikers already going hard on lap 1.

Estaque making all the right shapes at pace.

Sam Blenkinsop ready for the tweakend.

Gwin settling in to the very moto conditions.

The Goat only ever wants the faster line.

Hopefully Tristan Lemire can turn his luck around enough for podium contention this weekend.

Remy Meier-Smith will be looking for a top score in juniors on this dry and dusty affair.

Mille Johnset is on the move up the ranks this season.

Thomas Estaque had speed for the top 10 in Lenzerheide before disaster struck, so he'll be fired up for this weekend.

Gracey Hemstreet was finding her pace early on and ready to fire on this new track.

Greenland reclining and unwinding ready for another.

After a few cautious laps, Laurie Greenland was settling in nicely into warp speed.

Matt Walker is out there meaning business trying to up his plate number just one more spot.

Hatton continuing his epic season in the top 10.

The best DH bike racer on the planet turning left.

Phil Atwill look small on the big gap.

Phoebe Gale trying to shed Andorran heat after a couple of inaugural runs.

Will Benoit Coulanges fancy his chances this weekend and avenge his race ruining crash from Leogang?

Bruni looks mighty sharp continuing his recovery from his broken collarbone at Fort William.

Finn Iles finding the limit in the dust bowl.

Dak Norton was show-boating between some very fast and creative lines.

Dakotah Norton watching lines unfold during mixed training.

Greg Williamson takes in the view at speed.

Sherlock flying high on the big rig.

Mark Wallace heading into the rock garden on the lower half of the course.

There were a few big crashes up on course today in the fast and loose conditions.

Your fastest man today, Loris Vergier.

Camille Balanche gets stuck into the top turns.

Monika Hrastnik blasting through the middle portion of track.

Connor Fearon coming in hot, surfing the dust. It's unbelievably dry out there.

Hugo Frixtalon will be a rider who feels at home on this track and in these conditions.

Vali Holl checking the view before coming back down to moon dust.

Thibaut Daprela with a last minute correction for the outside line entering the rock garden.

Good to see Loic Bruni getting more and more up to speed. He wasn't holding much back today regardless of the taped shoulder. The test continues for him tomorrow.

We're back in Andorra after a few years away, but this time on a new track on a neighbouring hill to the legendary steep slopes that had served us so well. It's a high start point at 2400 meters. From there some fast sweeping berms and big jumps greet the riders before it becomes a bit steeper and more technical on the second half. It looked like a good challenge today for the racers with big holes and lines developing in the loose and dusty conditions. Loris Vergier and Nina Hoffmann went quickest in this afternoon's timed training and although you can never read too much into that, it does look like we're in for some brutally tight racing come finals. The forecast looks stable for the remainder of the weekend with more baking hot conditions meaning the track will continue to cut in and roughen up further. It'll be a tough one to race fast with any small slip up likely to cost you multiple positions on the results sheet. Qualifying tomorrow will offer us more clues as to who is feeling at home on the newest track in World Cup Downhill racing.