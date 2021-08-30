Photo Epic: Progression, Mentorship & Camaraderie - Dark Horse Invitational

Dark Horse, the first women’s slopestyle invitational hosted by Casey Brown was a four day event that kicked off on Aug 17 and wrapped up with a final jam session on Friday August 20th.
A total of 12 women, ranging from age 12 to 33 with various biking backgrounds attended the air session. Progression, mentorship and camaraderie were the main objectives Brown had envisioned for the event. Watching and listening to these ladies on course, it’s safe to say this was achieved. With coaching from her peers, Tayte Proulx-Royds at age 12 was able to work her way through the course with style and commitment. Cultivating a supportive environment on a freshly built course allowed for these ladies to push their limits and achieve new heights individually and collectively.
The Dark Horse Invitational was supported by the Province of British Columbia’s Resort Municipality Initiatives Funding Program, as well as Trek, FiveTen, Swatch, Red Bul, Monashee Spirits, Stoke Roasted Coffee, Mt Begbie Brewery, The Regent Hotel, River City Pub, The Village Idiot, Rockford Bar & Grill, The Sutton Place Hotel, Save On Foods, Wandering Wheels and Spanda Collective..
