Photo Epic: Progression, Mentorship & Camaraderie - Dark Horse Invitational

Aug 30, 2021
by Steve Shannon  

Words & Photography by Lindsay Donovan & Steve Shannon


Dark Horse, the first women’s slopestyle invitational hosted by Casey Brown was a four day event that kicked off on Aug 17 and wrapped up with a final jam session on Friday August 20th.
A total of 12 women, ranging from age 12 to 33 with various biking backgrounds attended the air session. Progression, mentorship and camaraderie were the main objectives Brown had envisioned for the event. Watching and listening to these ladies on course, it’s safe to say this was achieved. With coaching from her peers, Tayte Proulx-Royds at age 12 was able to work her way through the course with style and commitment. Cultivating a supportive environment on a freshly built course allowed for these ladies to push their limits and achieve new heights individually and collectively.


Local artisan Jack Sutter put the finishing touch on the Dark Horse course with this beautiful sign and trophies for the event.
The ladies prepare to drop in for first runs on the course.

Corbin Selfe and Dane Scott, the Dark Horse builders, walking up with Casey Brown.
Corbin spent long hours building the course and his dedication showed, as seen here watering the course midday between sessions.

Casey Brown tows Miranda Miller into the first feature, a 14 foot drop.

Brown and Miller on the 32 foot sender.

Natasha Miller pumping the roller before lift off.

Sarah Walter with some style.

The event was well attended by spectators. People stopped in throughout the week during bike park laps at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, drawing the largest crowd on Friday afternoon for the final session.
Selfe keeps things cool on Friday afternoon.

CJ Selig signing autographs.
The groms were out in full force with lots of heckling.

Tayte Proulx-Royds, age 12, dropping into the course with a tow in from Georgia Astle.

After many run-ins and speed checks, Tayte finally sent the 32 foot gap flawlessly. Her progression throughout the event earned her the Dark Horse trophy.

Stoke and support were high during the session.
Tayte and Jordie Scott hike up for another lap. The mentorship amongst the athletes was great for all involved.



Hannah Bergemann is one to watch. She was strong and confident all week with big sends and progression.
Natasha Miller cheeses for the camera. The 14 year old was very impressive and a name to remember.

Lucy Van Eesteren and Lily Boucher took a break from racing to try out the freeride seen. Both girls were flowing through the course with ease.
Camila Nogueira was all smiles throughout the event.

Beyond the 4 jump main course, a progression centre with an airbag and mulch jump was also available. Casey Brown tests out a corked 360.

A suicide no-hander by Tayte.

All of the girls were using the airbag as an opportunity to test out tricks. Micayla Gatto with a no-hander and Camila Nogueira on a backflip gone wrong.

Nogueira with more success on another attempt.
Brown showing great style. How much longer before she takes it to dirt?

Bailey Goldstone contemplating life on top of the drop in.

Photo by Lindsey Donovan
Goldstone send the massive entrance drop a bunch of times successfully ahead of finals.

But unfortunately she had a big crash on the drop-in during finals.
She sustained a broken wrist, broken and dislocated collarbone and a big concussion.

Medics were on the scene very quickly.
We're wishing Bailey a speedy recovery.

After crashing on the final morning, Casey Brown opted to spectate during finals on Friday afternoon. She was still all smiles, as seen here with her good friends Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle.

Natasha Miller dropping in.

Sarah Walter follows Hannah Bergemann into the course.
Camila Nogueira sends the opening drop.

There were lots of party train laps throughout the week, pictured are Scott, Astle and Brown.

Bergemann & Miller hitting the step-up.

Georgia Astle
Hannah Bergemann

Jordy Scott whips it over the sender.

Pinkbike's own Christina Chappetta took a break from presenting to do some laps.

Natasha Miller with a toboggan on the step up.

Miller took home the best trick award thanks to big moves all week.
Another angle on Miller's suicide no-hander.

Tayte Proulx-Royds the 12-year-old hitting the step-up for a first time.
Beautiful views and big sends made for great spectating at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

It's no wonder Brown has won whip-off so many times. Her style is flawless.

After high winds ended the final session, the riders gave one last wave to the crowd.

The Dark Horse Invitational roster. Back row left to right: Camila Nogueira, Jordy Scott, Georgia Astle, Lucy Van Eestern, Lily Boucher, Micayla Gatto, Lou Hatton (event organizer), Hannah Bergemann. Front row left to right: Tayte Proulx-Royds, CJ Selig, Natasha Miller, Casey Brown. Missing: Bailey Goldstone, Miranda Miller, Sarah Walter


The Dark Horse Invitational was supported by the Province of British Columbia’s Resort Municipality Initiatives Funding Program, as well as Trek, FiveTen, Swatch, Red Bul, Monashee Spirits, Stoke Roasted Coffee, Mt Begbie Brewery, The Regent Hotel, River City Pub, The Village Idiot, Rockford Bar & Grill, The Sutton Place Hotel, Save On Foods, Wandering Wheels and Spanda Collective..

