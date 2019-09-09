Photo Epic - Proving Grounds 2019 Finals

Jaxson Riddle with the number one plate.

Jaxson Riddle was a favorite to advance into Rampage, however he finished just outside the top three.

Jaxson with maybe the biggest crankflip drop to date?

William Robert on the 20x20 second drop.

Flat spin 360 from William.

Bienvenido Aguado had an amazing start to his run with a massive front flip off the meat cannon, unfortunately the wind hit hard afterwards and he was blown mid-air into a case

Bas carrying speed around the berm into the Red Bull moto jump.

Conor MacFarlane started things off with a mega backflip on the flat drop. His run was looking to be a winner until he slid out on a landing lower on course.

Conor on the cannon ramp.

Alex Volokhov with an insane backflip over the "canyon gap".

DJ took third place with tricks like this big flat drop 360.

Billy Meaclem looked super stylish all weekend.

After winning Joyride, Emil Johansson thought he'd try out the big bike skills. Turns out he's damn good no matter the size of the bike that's under him.

Emil with some shoulder flexibility.

Casey Brown and Bas Van Steenbergen eying up the wind.

Casey Brown is one of the best female riders in the world and was on course all week proving why she deserved her invitation.

She landed this meat cannon drop clean, however cased the following jump pretty hard and ended up with a shoulder injury. Heal up quick!

Bienvenido Aguado and Johny Salido waiting to drop in.

Due to weather there was lots of waiting around. Thankfully 10 Barrel was on hand to make sure no one went thirsty. Happy dogs make happy people.

Waiting out the storm.

Midday rain put a long delay on the competition.

Spectators taking shelter wherever they can find it. BEER TRAILER. Sometimes it's ok to be a follower.

Not ideal conditions.

Thanks to Oregon Dirt Park for having out all week!

Nicholai had some impressive tricks, however they weren't quite enough to take the Rampage spots from his friends.

Juan Diego "Johny" Salido with a superman seatgrab.

The young gun from Mexico took the silver medal for the day.

Big flip for Reed Boggs.

Reed Boggs bringing home the gold and securing a spot to that one big event in the desert next month.

Remy Metailler suicide off the meat cannon.

Remy airing into the late evening sun.

Louis Reboul.

Bienvenido Aguado won best trick for his massive frontflip off the meat cannon. Unfortunately for the media, Bienve prefers not to tell people when he's dropping so there is less pressure on him.

Reed Boggs and his old man feeling the stoke.

Your inaugural Proving Grounds winners and newest 2019 Rampage competitors.

DJ Brandt #3.

Reed Boggs #1.

Johny Salido #2.

Proving Grounds, a place where riders can come to show their worth and compete to earn a spot at the biggest freeride mountain bike event of the year. The inaugural 2019 event had a total of 18 international athletes on the docket who were prepared to battle it out to take the top three spots. Due to a crash at Black Sage the day before Jordie Lunn was unfortunately out of the competition, as was injured Swedish rider Oscar Harnstrom. The remaining 16 riders woke up bright and early on event day in preparation for the big event and to squeeze in the last few practice runs in the morning.After a thorough riders' meeting, the number one plate of Jaxson Riddle was set to drop in a 9:30. As has become the norm with freeride/freestyle events, the wind and rain proved to be the biggest challenge throughout the day. The first 12 riders were able to take their first runs before the wind became too strong. The next six hours became a battle with mother nature and we saw everything from howling gusty wind to a high desert downpour. After what seemed like days, the dirt finally dried enough for the riders to get back on course. The athletes took multiple test runs on the lower section before deciding that there was enough speed to complete a full top to bottom pull. Of course, the wind still decided to be a nuisance and never fully died down. Thankfully there was enough of a lull that the remaining four riders were able to finish their first runs and then everyone was able to flow directly into their second and finals runs of the day.In the end, the young guns came out on top with 22-year-old Bend local Reed Boggs taking the first spot, followed closely by Johny Salido in second and Utah native DJ Brandt in third. With these wins, the victors earned their invitation to the big event in the desert next month. See you guys and Rampage soon!