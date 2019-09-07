Photo Epic: First Hits - Proving Grounds 2019

KJ buttoning up the course.

The new favorite tool of every builder, the Cat side by side.

Safety first.

Randy Spangler, the man the myth the legend.

KJ and Spangler on the final drop/judges tower.

Casey Brown on the entrance drop.

The second feature is a mandatory massive drop. From here there are multiple line options.

Jaxon Riddle was the first person to hit the mega step down. Here he is flipping the GoPro hip.

Remy with a suicide off the meat cannon feature.

Getting stylish off the largest feature on course.

Fresh off a Joyride win, Emil is looking to put down a solid run on his big bike.

Bas, Emil and Reed waiting out the wind.

DJ on the "canyon gap".

Five Ten providing entertainment when the wind gets too strong.

Mid course on-off feature.

Go Pro hip.

The starting gate leading directly into the first drop.

Nicholi airing the meat cannon.

Look ma, no hands.

Just one of the many line options on the course.

Strong wind throughout the day made for some long downtime.

Full extension.

Boggs

Connor with an evening flip.

Local boy and worldwide legend Cam McCaul testing out the course.

Sunset hip session to end the first day.

Last big hit of the day.

The time has come for those to prove their worth and earn their place in the biggest freeride event of the year. The inaugural Red Bull Rampage qualifier the Marzocchi Proving Grounds is officially underway and riders are testing the course in preparation for the big day on Sunday. The invited riders will be competing for the last three spots at this years Rampage stop in mid October. Proving Grounds is being held in Prineville, Oregon on a hillside opposite to the Black Sage Fest. The course has been designed from the ground up to replicate the type of riding that athletes would face at Rampage. Although the terrain in Oregon looks little like the deserts of Utah, the features imitate the style that riders would see there. Large wood drop and technical jump lines are spread throughout the hillside and give riders multiple options to choose their own way down the hill.Friday was the first day of practice and riders were excited to test out the brand new course. At an event like this the wind is always the biggest enemy and true to tradition it was a battle throughout the day. Thankfully riders were able to get a few laps in throughout the day and were able to ride into the evening. With a stacked field and some amazing talent both young and old(er), Sunday is bound to be an amazing time.