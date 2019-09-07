Photo Epic: First Hits - Proving Grounds 2019

The time has come for those to prove their worth and earn their place in the biggest freeride event of the year. The inaugural Red Bull Rampage qualifier the Marzocchi Proving Grounds is officially underway and riders are testing the course in preparation for the big day on Sunday. The invited riders will be competing for the last three spots at this years Rampage stop in mid October. Proving Grounds is being held in Prineville, Oregon on a hillside opposite to the Black Sage Fest. The course has been designed from the ground up to replicate the type of riding that athletes would face at Rampage. Although the terrain in Oregon looks little like the deserts of Utah, the features imitate the style that riders would see there. Large wood drop and technical jump lines are spread throughout the hillside and give riders multiple options to choose their own way down the hill.
Friday was the first day of practice and riders were excited to test out the brand new course. At an event like this the wind is always the biggest enemy and true to tradition it was a battle throughout the day. Thankfully riders were able to get a few laps in throughout the day and were able to ride into the evening. With a stacked field and some amazing talent both young and old(er), Sunday is bound to be an amazing time.
