Photo Epic: Proving Grounds 2022 - Practice Day

PHOTO EPIC NATURAL SELECTION PROVING GROUNDS - PRACTICE Words & Photography // James Stokoe The course was an art installation

Reed Boggs dropping the leg over the hip.

Ethan Nell with the one hand, no-footer.

Peter Kaiser was lapping the course during practice. The Megladon stood no chance against Peter's tenacity.

Riders left out of the gate had the riders dropping this feature then they were presented with a huge drop right after this landing.

David Lieb with a 360 off the first feature that was rider's right from the gate. And Lil' Rojo down there doing it for the 'gram.

Can you spot Chelsea's little buddy?

Brett Rheeder making his way off the second drop, riders left out of the gate.

Nicholi Rogatkin bringing the heat and the hype.

Canon fodder.

2022 Pricing Grounds

Getting sideways.

Dylan Stark avoided battling the wind by trying a Flair 540 and landing on the deck. Although it took him a couple of goes, true to Stark's usual approach, he wasn't giving up until he landed it.

Louis Reboul thought he was safe from the wind playing on the hip, but between the dry, loose dirt and the wind, he found himself ditching the bike mid-trick.

When the wind is too high, you have to improvise, and who doesn't love a good foot plant?

Peter Kaiser had no fear when it came to a head-on wind, he just kept lapping the last jump on the course.

Kirsten Van Horne wins the best trick.

Peter Kaiser found gaps between the wind to throw some dipped 3's.

Tommy G floating off one of the shark fins.

A huge tuck no hander over the canon.

The sun made for some harsh conditions during practice.

Casey Brown fully stretched out off one of the huge drops halfway down the course.

Turk Talas with nothing but style.

Tire buzz heard around the world.

This was the second trick he did during this flight, the first being a no-footed seat grab

The boys that had already secured their place in the finals watching the qualifiers thrown down.

Nitro Circus's very own Dusty Wygle competed in his first ever freeride competition - He brought huge tricks.

Front flip, tuck no-hander.

Dylan Cobern

Bienvenido Aguado-Alba front flipping his way through qualifying.

Lil' Rojo with a 3 off the first drop.

Garret Mechem aka Lil' Rojo spinning like his life depended on it.

Kaudela Clemens vs. The Megladon.

Luke Whitlock was looking super solid on his second qualifying run, right until he overjumped the next feature causing him to go down.

Bienvenido Aguado and Luke Whitlock - right after Luke went down in his second qualifying run - the top five make it to the big show, Aguado came in 5th, Whitlock 6th.

Brett Rheeder with a dip three.

Casey Brown figuring out the hip.

Robin Goomes with a stylish can-can.

Best trick for the women went to Kirsten Van Horne with a massive suicide battling the head-on winds.

Best trick award went to Adolf Silva who managed to find the perfect break in the wind to throw a double backflip.

It's that time of year again when 30 of the world's best freeriders from big mountain and slopestyle make their way to Prineville, Oregon to compete at Natural Selection Proving Grounds presented by Pacifico. The run-up to the event had the riders battling the weather as high winds caused unsafe conditions for the athletes to practice for any substantial amount of time, fortunately, Friday provided calm conditions for the majority of the morning which meant that the men's qualifying could take place which had been postponed from the day before, and the calm conditions also afforded the athletes an opportunity to make sure that they are dialed for the Super Finals which are to take place on Saturday, September 10th.The venue got a facelift from previous years and provided the athletes with a mix of slopestyle features and big mountain drops, the riders got to choose between two avenues to drop in on, and from there the rider got to pick their own adventure with a multitude of possible lines to hit the features that best suited their riding styles - much like the Natural Selection snow events, this course allows for the creativity of the athletes to shine through as they formulate their runs.Practice was cut short due to the winds picking up, and this also meant that the best trick competition which was held in the evening had most of the riders either avoiding high-consequence tricks or deciding the sit the best trick comp out in favor of saving themselves for the super final. Despite the winds, the fans made their way to the venue to camp for the night so that as the sun rises, they too can rise and make their way out to the course to watch the madness unfold!