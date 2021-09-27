Photo Epic: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Trevor Gavura from the Golden Cycling Club opens the day with a speech filled with history, words of wisdom, and tails of caution. And a story of a young rider filled with piss and vinegar named Stevie Smith who "had to have a moment to himself" after pedaling into and not respecting, Dead Dog on his first lap.

It takes a moment to collect your thoughts when you first get to the top

Dead Dog (not really, I don't know)

Forrest, Keegan, and Bas try to find solitude before their race run

Forrest off to a spicy start

He finishes mid-pack in 5th place just shy of twelve minutes

Seth popping through the forest during practice

Pinkbike's own Tom Bradshaw took on the beast on his hardtail. This guy doesn't know what type 1 fun is.

Jackson Frew hot off a win in Sun Peaks made a strong push for the podium, falling just off the pace of the top 3

Controlled freefall, that's what this is

Dylan Crane blasting down the lower half of the course

Big day for Seth Sherlock, getting revenge on the track and taking P2 on the day

Casey Brown winning it for the women after narrowly missing the win last year. Congrats Casey

Keegan Wright getting fired up from the locals

Harriet Burbidge-Smith keeping it cool

Danielle Beecroft appeared to have some troubles on course. Still likely happy to make it down in one piece.

Kirk McDowall blasting off the double drop

Emmy Lan charging into second place

Joe Breeden finding his pace in the Summer Series and taking the top spot today. Unreal work.

Crankworx left behind a little memento for the Golden Cycling club for their stoke and help in bringing back such a legendary race. A wood burned mountain scape signed by all the riders.

Casey Brown (1), Emmy Lan (2), Lauren Dudar (3)

Joe Breeden (1), Seth Sherlock (2), Bas Van Steenbergen (3)

Now for the celebrations

Another one of the history books

Psychosis returns for its 12th iteration (the second under Crankworx). Last year we saw a new record set for the course by Henry Fitzgerald, a record that still stands today. But a common theme emerging is the up and coming youth of the sport are making a massive impact on the Psychosis racecourse. Lauren Dudar took the third spot, she won a locals wild card to participate in the race. Obviously, it worked out for her. Emmy Lan (17) landed in second behind Casey Brown by less than 3 seconds. Seth Sherlock got his redemption on Psychosis after his bike failed during his race run last year. Standing tall in 2nd place this time around. And the top step today goes to Joe Breeden. The young (21) year old riding for NS bikes UR smashed the competition and finished with a time of 11:37.539. Conditions today were moderately dusty and the famous Dead Dog drop-in was showing signs of weathering from the very wet to insanely hot climate shifts this summer. The top scree slope that everyone knows is nothing compared to what lies beneath the tree line. An average grade of 51% but Trail Forks has it listed at over 100% grade in some spots just to give you an idea.