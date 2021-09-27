Photo Epic: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 27, 2021
by chris pilling  

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

Psychosis returns for its 12th iteration (the second under Crankworx). Last year we saw a new record set for the course by Henry Fitzgerald, a record that still stands today. But a common theme emerging is the up and coming youth of the sport are making a massive impact on the Psychosis racecourse. Lauren Dudar took the third spot, she won a locals wild card to participate in the race. Obviously, it worked out for her. Emmy Lan (17) landed in second behind Casey Brown by less than 3 seconds. Seth Sherlock got his redemption on Psychosis after his bike failed during his race run last year. Standing tall in 2nd place this time around. And the top step today goes to Joe Breeden. The young (21) year old riding for NS bikes UR smashed the competition and finished with a time of 11:37.539. Conditions today were moderately dusty and the famous Dead Dog drop-in was showing signs of weathering from the very wet to insanely hot climate shifts this summer. The top scree slope that everyone knows is nothing compared to what lies beneath the tree line. An average grade of 51% but Trail Forks has it listed at over 100% grade in some spots just to give you an idea.

Trevor Gavura from the Golden Cycling Club opens the day with a speech filled with history, words of wisdom, and tails of caution. And a story of a young rider filled with piss and vinegar named Stevie Smith who "had to have a moment to himself" after pedaling into and not respecting, Dead Dog on his first lap.

Amy Ertel
It takes a moment to collect your thoughts when you first get to the top

Dead Dog (not really, I don't know)

Forrest, Keegan, and Bas try to find solitude before their race run

Forrest off to a spicy start

Forrest Riesco
He finishes mid-pack in 5th place just shy of twelve minutes

Seth popping through the forest during practice

Pinkbike's own Tom Bradshaw took on the beast on his hardtail. This guy doesn't know what type 1 fun is.

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew hot off a win in Sun Peaks made a strong push for the podium, falling just off the pace of the top 3

Controlled freefall, that's what this is

Dylan Crane
Dylan Crane blasting down the lower half of the course

Seth Sherlock
Big day for Seth Sherlock, getting revenge on the track and taking P2 on the day

Casey Brown winning it for the women after narrowly missing the win last year. Congrats Casey

Keegan Wright
Keegan Wright getting fired up from the locals

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith keeping it cool

Danielle Beecroft
Danielle Beecroft appeared to have some troubles on course. Still likely happy to make it down in one piece.

Kirk McDowall
Kirk McDowall blasting off the double drop

Emmy Lan charging into second place

Joe Breeden finding his pace in the Summer Series and taking the top spot today. Unreal work.

Vaea Verbeeck
Crankworx left behind a little memento for the Golden Cycling club for their stoke and help in bringing back such a legendary race. A wood burned mountain scape signed by all the riders.

Casey Brown Emmy Lan Lauren Dudar
Casey Brown (1), Emmy Lan (2), Lauren Dudar (3)

Joe Breeden Seth Sherlock Bas Van Steenbergen
Joe Breeden (1), Seth Sherlock (2), Bas Van Steenbergen (3)

Seth Sherlock
Casey Brown
Now for the celebrations

Another one of the history books


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Bc


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 @tombrad what an animal to do this race on a hardtail!
  • 2 0
 Wow, i'm first to comment and have nothing to say.

Oh wait, go Keegan you are a beast Smile
  • 2 0
 I thought the $3k prize money was pretty good but that's only $250 a minute for the winner. More information as we get it.
  • 2 0
 That last photo is overwhelmingly beautiful. Makes me want to quit my job and move
  • 1 0
 Did they run out of money for 3rd place or something?
  • 1 0
 Great pics!
  • 2 5
 Man, I have to say, in a parallel universe, I'd love to live in B.C., be younger, an even better rider, and married to Casey... or Emmy... or Lauren... Fab

Post a Comment



