Photo Epic: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Psychosis returns for its 12th iteration (the second under Crankworx). Last year we saw a new record set for the course by Henry Fitzgerald, a record that still stands today. But a common theme emerging is the up and coming youth of the sport are making a massive impact on the Psychosis racecourse. Lauren Dudar took the third spot, she won a locals wild card to participate in the race. Obviously, it worked out for her. Emmy Lan (17) landed in second behind Casey Brown by less than 3 seconds. Seth Sherlock got his redemption on Psychosis after his bike failed during his race run last year. Standing tall in 2nd place this time around. And the top step today goes to Joe Breeden. The young (21) year old riding for NS bikes UR smashed the competition and finished with a time of 11:37.539. Conditions today were moderately dusty and the famous Dead Dog drop-in was showing signs of weathering from the very wet to insanely hot climate shifts this summer. The top scree slope that everyone knows is nothing compared to what lies beneath the tree line. An average grade of 51% but Trail Forks has it listed at over 100% grade in some spots just to give you an idea.
It takes a moment to collect your thoughts when you first get to the top
Crankworx left behind a little memento for the Golden Cycling club for their stoke and help in bringing back such a legendary race. A wood burned mountain scape signed by all the riders.
Now for the celebrations
Oh wait, go Keegan you are a beast
