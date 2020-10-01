Photo Epic: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

CJ Selig just doing some racing for fun on what is rumored to be a borrowed XC bike with a few mods. Pretty sure CJ has to work while she's here as well.

Tomas Lemoine in one of the early heats.

Pushing it over the line.

Mathilde Bernard ran away with the win for the women.

That Innsbruck back drop isn't too shabby, but it may disappear during the next couple days.

Thursday night under the lights. Well, it isn't summer anymore but damn it's nice to see some socially distanced racing.

Paula Zibasa and Elke Rabeder in the semi finals, Zibasa took third.

The Innsbruck pump track is a work of art in dirt.

Kathi Kuypers was second for the women.

Lemoine vs. Loron saw Loron move on to the big final. Lemoine took third.

Hannes Slavik took seventh.

Kaos Seagrave took 12th.

Adrien Dailly gets an edge in one of the early heats. Dailly finished 9th.

Home straight, and into the semi finals .

Tomas Lemoine would finish third after a big day of slopestyle practice followed by pump track.

Big action under the lights with no crowds during a bit of socially distanced racing here in Innsbruck. Adrien Loron took the win for the men at the pump track challenge, his second win of the day. Mathilde Bernard takes the top spot for the women.