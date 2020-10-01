Photo Epic: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 1, 2020
by Matthew DeLorme  

The Innsbruck track is kind of a double figure of eight.
Photo Epic
Pumptrack Challenge
Cranworx Innsbruck
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Samantha Dugon


Big action under the lights with no crowds during a bit of socially distanced racing here in Innsbruck. Adrien Loron took the win for the men at the pump track challenge, his second win of the day. Mathilde Bernard takes the top spot for the women.

CJ Selig just doing some racing for fun. She does have a real job.
CJ Selig just doing some racing for fun on what is rumored to be a borrowed XC bike with a few mods. Pretty sure CJ has to work while she's here as well.

Thomas Lamoine in one of the early heats.
Tomas Lemoine in one of the early heats.

Pushing it over the line.
Pushing it over the line.

Mathilde Bernard ran away with the win for the women.
Mathilde Bernard ran away with the win for the women.



Kathi Kuypers att he Pumptrack challenge at the Innsbruck stop of Crankworx.

Adrien Loron and Chaney Guennet battling it out.

That Innsbruck back drop isn t too shabby but it may disappear during the next couple days.
That Innsbruck back drop isn't too shabby, but it may disappear during the next couple days.

Thursday night under the lights. Well it isn t summer anymore but damn it s nice to see some socially distanced racing.
Thursday night under the lights. Well, it isn't summer anymore but damn it's nice to see some socially distanced racing.

Paula Zibasa and Elke Rabeder in the semi finals Zibasa took third.
Paula Zibasa and Elke Rabeder in the semi finals, Zibasa took third.

The Innsbruck pumptrack is a work of art in dirt.
The Innsbruck pump track is a work of art in dirt.

Despite the engine this probably had the slowest lap time...

Tomas Lemoine giving it all the beans.


Kathi Kuypers was second for the women.
Kathi Kuypers was second for the women.

Lamoine vs. Loron saw Loron move on to the big final. Lamoine took third.
Lemoine vs. Loron saw Loron move on to the big final. Lemoine took third.

Local athlete Paula Zibasa taking on the Pumptrack challenge.

Hannes Slavik took seventh.
Hannes Slavik took seventh.

Kaos Seagrave took 12th.
Kaos Seagrave took 12th.

Adrien Dailly gets and edge in one of the early heats. Dailly finished 9th.
Adrien Dailly gets an edge in one of the early heats. Dailly finished 9th.


Home straight and into the semi finals .
Home straight, and into the semi finals .

Tomas Lamoine would finish third after a big day of slopestyle practice followed by pumptrack.
Tomas Lemoine would finish third after a big day of slopestyle practice followed by pump track.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 Pump Track


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72132 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
65065 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
56107 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
51085 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
41657 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
40920 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
38310 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
33585 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008829
Mobile Version of Website