Photo Epic: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx BC 2021

Without a chain, a good start gate is much trickier. Different methods were used and most of them look a little awkward.

Young gun Cruz put up a good fight but Tuhoto-Ariki will be moving on.

Tuhoto-Ariki did great today but fell just short of a podium position in 4th place.

The right lane had one problem corner, saturated from the rain, that was crushing dreams all day.

Good sportsmanship amongst fierce competition.

Mikey Haderer doing Mikey Haderer things.

Kyleigh Stewart in the shadows.

Gracey Hemstreet and Brooke Trine down the straight away.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Lets see if it pays off for him.

Bas knocking down the heats knowing there's some stiff competition ahead.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith was right at home on this course, staying fast and consistent for 2nd place.

Keegan Wright racked up for the small final against Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.

Keegan takes 3rd on the day

Casey Brown was not quite up to stuff today. She has one more chance for some points tomorrow.

Brayden Barrett-Hay knows when he's beat for speed but goes out in style.

Vaea Verbeeck focused in the start gate.

She ended up not winning the day but stacking points non the less in 3rd place.

Kialani Hines in the final heat.

Lightning quick all day and taking the win.

Bas Van Steenbergen doing what he does and lands in 2nd place.

Niels Bensink putting his background in BMX to work.

After losing the first heat to Bas, Niels pulls back the differential on the faster left course. He takes the win today.

Vaea Verbeeck (3), Harriet Burbidge-Smith (2), Kialani Hines (1).

Keegan Wright (3), Bas Van Steenbergen (2), Niels Bensink (1)

Good to go for our final day. Air DH then Slopestyle.

It's the penultimate day here at Crankworx BC and the end is in sight. But first there's business to attend to at the pump track. In the heart of Silver Star village, a dueling pump track awaits the 28 athletes hoping to leave their mark.As is tradition with the Pump Track Challenge, chains were removed and it's all about rhythm and flow.Vaea Verbeeck gained more points in her hunt for Queen of Crankworx, placing 3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith showed her strengths and claimed 2nd place. And Kialani Hines went back to back with gold medals. For the men, Keegan Wright was in the zone today keeping everyone on their toes. Bas Van Steenbergen also collected points towards the crown and placed second. And Niels Bensink the BMX racer from the Netherlands was on fire today and took the top step on the podium.