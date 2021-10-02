Photo Epic: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx BC 2021

It's the penultimate day here at Crankworx BC and the end is in sight. But first there's business to attend to at the pump track. In the heart of Silver Star village, a dueling pump track awaits the 28 athletes hoping to leave their mark.
As is tradition with the Pump Track Challenge, chains were removed and it's all about rhythm and flow.
Vaea Verbeeck gained more points in her hunt for Queen of Crankworx, placing 3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith showed her strengths and claimed 2nd place. And Kialani Hines went back to back with gold medals. For the men, Keegan Wright was in the zone today keeping everyone on their toes. Bas Van Steenbergen also collected points towards the crown and placed second. And Niels Bensink the BMX racer from the Netherlands was on fire today and took the top step on the podium.
The right lane had one problem corner, saturated from the rain, that was crushing dreams all day.
