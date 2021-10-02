Photo Epic: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx BC 2021

Oct 2, 2021
by chris pilling  

KEEP ON ROLLING
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

It's the penultimate day here at Crankworx BC and the end is in sight. But first there's business to attend to at the pump track. In the heart of Silver Star village, a dueling pump track awaits the 28 athletes hoping to leave their mark.

As is tradition with the Pump Track Challenge, chains were removed and it's all about rhythm and flow.

Vaea Verbeeck gained more points in her hunt for Queen of Crankworx, placing 3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith showed her strengths and claimed 2nd place. And Kialani Hines went back to back with gold medals. For the men, Keegan Wright was in the zone today keeping everyone on their toes. Bas Van Steenbergen also collected points towards the crown and placed second. And Niels Bensink the BMX racer from the Netherlands was on fire today and took the top step on the podium.

Vaea Verbeeck
Without a chain, a good start gate is much trickier. Different methods were used and most of them look a little awkward.
Tegan Cruz Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Young gun Cruz put up a good fight but Tuhoto-Ariki will be moving on.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Garret Mechem
Tuhoto-Ariki did great today but fell just short of a podium position in 4th place.
The right lane had one problem corner, saturated from the rain, that was crushing dreams all day.
Vaea Verbeeck Amy Ertel
Good sportsmanship amongst fierce competition.
Mikey Haderer
Mikey Haderer doing Mikey Haderer things.
Ky Stewart
Kyleigh Stewart in the shadows.
Gracey Hemstreet Brooke Trine
Gracey Hemstreet and Brooke Trine down the straight away.
Garret Mechem
It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Lets see if it pays off for him.
Bas Van Steenbergen Dylan Crane
Bas knocking down the heats knowing there's some stiff competition ahead.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith was right at home on this course, staying fast and consistent for 2nd place.
Keegan Wright
Keegan Wright racked up for the small final against Tuhoto-Ariki Pene.
Keegan Wright
Keegan takes 3rd on the day
Casey Brown
Casey Brown was not quite up to stuff today. She has one more chance for some points tomorrow.
Brayden Barret-Hay
Brayden Barrett-Hay knows when he's beat for speed but goes out in style.
Vaea Verbeeck
Vaea Verbeeck focused in the start gate.
Vaea Verbeeck
She ended up not winning the day but stacking points non the less in 3rd place.
Kialani Hines
Kialani Hines in the final heat.
Kialani Hines
Lightning quick all day and taking the win.
Bas Van Steenbergen Niels Bensink
Bas Van Steenbergen doing what he does and lands in 2nd place.
Niels Bensink
Niels Bensink putting his background in BMX to work.
Niels Bensink Bas Van Steenbergen
After losing the first heat to Bas, Niels pulls back the differential on the faster left course. He takes the win today.
Vaea Verbeeck Kialani Hines Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Vaea Verbeeck (3), Harriet Burbidge-Smith (2), Kialani Hines (1).
Niels Bensink Bas Van Steenbergen Keegan Wright
Keegan Wright (3), Bas Van Steenbergen (2), Niels Bensink (1)
Good to go for our final day. Air DH then Slopestyle.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Crankworx Bc


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
76861 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
53565 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
37549 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
36992 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
35406 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
34859 views
Brendan Fairclough Withdraws from Rampage
33005 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
31899 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007559
Mobile Version of Website