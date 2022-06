Burbidge-Smith had top speed all evening.

Frew squeezing every last drop of energy into that final straight.

Zula just inches in front of Slavik...

The track was so smooth it felt like you were floating.

Niels Bensink keeping it low and smooth.

Tuhoto looked effortlessly fast.

Zula left nothing on the table, giving it everything he had.

Look at that crowd.

Young gun Jenna Hastings narrowly missed out on the semis.

Getting a good rolling gate was key.

Grit the teeth and PUMP!

Frew laying down the power in the quarter-finals.

Masterclass at Pump Track from Hines.

Dark skies loomed over finals.

Tommy Zula giving Bas Van Steenbergen a run for his money in the semis.

Deep breathes.

Hines and Burbidge-Smith neck and neck down the first straight

Did you know you have to remove your chain...?

Caroline Buchanan the Woman to beat...

Harriet Burbidge-Smith game face

Harriet Burbidge-Smith in full attack mode chasing down Jordy Scott.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Leg burner.

Huge crowds filled up the hillside to watch the action unfold.

Bas was on a heater all night.

Hines vs Buchanan... A tough final race for both riders.

Bensink on the chase, down the final straight.

Effortlessly floating.

Big grins from the Kiwi on his 4th place.

Respect your competition.

It might have been an evening filled with tight racing but it was all smiles at the end of the day.

It was all or nothing for the final, giving it everything they had in the tank.

It's good to have the spectators back!

Bas just didn't quite have the pace against Niels in the final showdown.

Full race mode.

Kialani Hines and Niels Bensink take the top step!

Shoey's for the top step

Bask in the glory.

For the second instalment of the gated events here at Crankworx, it was time to remove the chains, get the little bikes out and go head to head for the Pump Track Challenge. After a few years with no crowds, we were treated to a huge turnout of cheering fans to watch some tight racing and take in the glorious weather.We were treated to a jam-packed evening as each heat became hotter and the riders pushed the limits on their chain-less bikes.