Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Tomas Lemoine Jayce Cunning
Photo Epic
PUMP TRACK
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan, Words by Crankworx

It’s only the beginning of a big day at Crankworx Cairns, kicking things off with the Pump Track Challenge. This was a show that did not disappoint with the course itself setting the stage and blowing away riders and spectators alike with its creative and unique design. The team at Flux Trail have done an incredible job with the Crankworx Cairns Pump Track, providing some tight racing today for the riders.

The Elite Male gold medalist, and newcomer to the Crankworx scene, Jayce Cunning, was able to master the track and particularly the back berm, generating more speed than any of the other riders on course today.

Cunning dominated with the fastest times of the day, and he prevailed through the gold medal match-up against Bas Van Steenbergen. Van Steenbergen had the advantage through the start gate, but Cunning was able to pull his signature move of the day, launching himself like a rocket ship out of the back berm to gain speed ahead of Van Steenbergen.

While Cunning is the new kid on the Crankworx block, the Elite Female gold medalist, Caroline Buchanan, has been up on the Crankworx Pump Track box quite a few times with her recent gold medal at Crankworx Whistler and taking a silver at Crankworx Innsbruck. After tearing her AC joint from her crash at District Ride, it was a real toss up to see how she would do pumping with a freshly rehabbed shoulder. Once the event began, it was clear to see that she was back and ready to rip, stacking up multiple fastest times of the day in the Elite Female category. That shoulder did not slow her down at all, winning the gold medal match-up against American rider, Jordy Scott.

The Kiwi youngster, Jenna Hastings won the bronze medal match-up against Australian Red Bull athlete, Harriet “Haz” Burbidge-Smith.

This will be an especially big day for the Elite Male bronze medalist, Tomas Lemoine, snagging the third place position from Dan Butterworth. Lemoine had a gnarly crash during slopestyle practice yesterday, but he decided to use the pump track as a way to reset for the big show.

1st. Jayce Cunning (AUS) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN) // Jordy Scott (USA)
3rd. Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)

Check out all the action below.

Jackson Frew Max Warshawsky
Jackson Frew and Max Warshawsky

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

Connor Mielke
Connor Mielke

Louise Ferguson
Louise Ferguson

Mikey Haderer
Mikey Haderer

Remy Morton
Remy Morton

Tom Wringley
Tom Wringley

Ellie Smith Danielle Beecroft
Ellie Smith and Danielle Beecroft

Dylan Crane
Dylan Crane

Danielle Beecroft
Danielle Beecroft

Caroline Buchanan Vaea Verbeeck
Caroline Buchanan and Vaea Verbeeck

Harriet Burbidge Smith
Harriet Burbidge Smith

Caroline Buchanan
A shoulder injury didn't stop Caroline Buchanan from taking the win.

Jordy Scott Harriet Burbidge Smith
Jordy Scott and Harriet Burbidge Smith

Bas Van Steenbergen Jayce Cunning
Bas Van Steenbergen and Jayce Cunning

Jenna Hasting
Jenna Hastings

Tomas Lemoine Dan Butterworth
Tomas Lemoine and Dan Butterworth

Bas Van Steenbergen Jayce Cunning
Bas Van Steenbergen and Jayce Cunning

1st Caroline Buchanan Jayce Cunning 2nd Jordy Scott Bas Van Steenbergen 3rd Tomas Lemoine Jenna Hasting
1st: Caroline Buchanan, Jayce Cunning, 2nd: Jordy Scott, Bas Van Steenbergen, 3rd: Tomas Lemoine, Jenna Hasting

1st Caroline Buchanan Jayce Cunning 2nd Jordy Scott Bas Van Steenbergen 3rd Tomas Lemoine Jenna Hasting


