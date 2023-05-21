Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Results:

Jenna Hastings ready to drop in.

Current Pump Track World Champion Niels Bensink was ready to take on the updated course.

Mick Hanah is looking fast in Cairns but he would be bested by eventual Pump Track winner Jayce Cunning.

Duke Millington

Niels Bensink showing off his rainbow jersey.

Caroline Buchanan had her gate starts dialed.

Mikey Haderer

Dylan Crane adding some style.

With the bigger start ramp for 2023 a good gate start was vital to carry a high speed through the course.

There's no shortage of dust this week.

Bas Van Steenbergen

Caroline Buchanan

Starting off a packed day of racing and events the Pump Track provided plenty of drama and tight times. For 2023 the course builders have made some changes to last year's track with a focus on upping the speed with a significantly taller start ramp.Caroline Buchanan took advantage of the updated course and used her pump track racing experience to find the best lines and secured another win and a big haul of all-important overall series points. Jenna Hastings is continuing to impress at Crankworx taking home the silver medal.Winning his first Crankworx event Jayce Cunning proved to be the rider to beat as he took the top four times of the day and the gold medal. Jayce Cunning even took out Pump Track specialist Niels Bensink in a first-round match-up.Jayce Cunning (AUS) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)Wade Turner (NZL) // Sacha Mills (AUS)