Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Starting off a packed day of racing and events the Pump Track provided plenty of drama and tight times. For 2023 the course builders have made some changes to last year's track with a focus on upping the speed with a significantly taller start ramp.
Caroline Buchanan took advantage of the updated course and used her pump track racing experience to find the best lines and secured another win and a big haul of all-important overall series points. Jenna Hastings is continuing to impress at Crankworx taking home the silver medal.
Winning his first Crankworx event Jayce Cunning proved to be the rider to beat as he took the top four times of the day and the gold medal. Jayce Cunning even took out Pump Track specialist Niels Bensink in a first-round match-up. Results:1st.
Jayce Cunning (AUS) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)3rd.
Wade Turner (NZL) // Sacha Mills (AUS)
Mick Hanah is looking fast in Cairns but he would be bested by eventual Pump Track winner Jayce Cunning.
