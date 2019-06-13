Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

The sun may have been setting during the RockShox Innsbruck Pumptrack Challenge at Crankworx but the day's competition was far from over. With dual and pump track on the same day, this was a chance for the rhythm racers to rake in a load of valuable points and shoot themselves up the King and Queen of Crankworx rankings. A lot of riders doubled up in the two events today and that meant tired bodies and minds added an extra challenge for those who battled all the way through to the final rounds.
In the women's race, Kialani Hines underscored her dominance in this event and she has now gone two from two in 2019 pump track races. She faced stiff competition in the final from Mathilde Bernhard who battled to the win in this discipline in Les Gets last year ahead of Jill Kintner. In the men's race, Adrien Loron proved himself to be the King of pump tracks once again as he forged himself another win, beating Austin Warren in the final.
