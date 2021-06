The builder crew did an awesome job keeping the track running in perfect conditions

Rules are rules and there is only one - no chains.

Eyes on the prize for Kialani Hines

Mathilde Bernard looked unstoppable tonight.

Tomas Lemoine getting loose in practice.

The blaring heat and sun had the build crew working hard between heats.

The pump track race didn't go as planned for the Czech speedster but Slavik was all smiles at the end of the day

Paula Zibasa pumping in front of the Innsbruck mountainside

Matt Sterling crushed the opening rounds and was looking to make more damage before being stopped in his tracks.

Not the day Vaea was hoping for. She would have to sit out before the round of four began.

Antoine Vidal is a superb enduro racer and looked solid on the pumptrack as well

Camille Balanche in her first-ever pumptrack race

Mathilde Bernard out of the gate against Jordan Scott

Last year's winner, Mathilde Bernard, had a really strong start and began gaining momentum.

An uncharacteristic early exit from Bas tonight.

Guennet was feeling the heat but stayed cool with every gate drop. The final round would be a nail biter.

Heavy hitters, Adrien Loron and Bas Van Steenbergen, faced off in an earlier bracket. that's racing sometimes and Loron came out on top.

Bernard edging out Verbeeck going into the round of four.

Danielle Beecroft climbed the ladder all the way to the bronze medal round.

Chaney Guennet has won this event a couple of times before and is looking for the three-peat tonight.

Lemoine had some tough competition along the line. Vidal tries to keep up with his fellow compatriot

Tomas Lemoine continued his dominance as the evening wore on.

Niels Bensik couldn't quite hold on to Guennet's wheel and would be sent to the bronze medal round.

Niels Bensink went hard and took home 3rd place

Bernard took the win over Scott, securing her place in the final.

Jordan Scott had a good showing, coming away with the bronze.

Kialani Hines fought hard to stay in the game and made it all the way up to the final round.

Chaney Guennet looked like he barely touched the ground while racing. He was flawless

Jordan Scott taking the bronze medal round from Beecroft.

4th place for Adrien Loron isn't the result he was after

Lemoine versus Loron was an intense heat. Lemoine would just take it in the end.

Bensik would edge Loron out and take bronze.

Mathilde Bernard pushing hard in the corners.

Chaney Guennet eyeing up the gold medal round.

Gold medal match up for the women. Hines and Bernard going for it.

Kialani Hines was just too far back to make up the difference on the final gate.

Mathilde Bernard into the sun.

Bernard over Hines and that's gold for her.

Mathilde Bernard dominated the womens race and took a well-deserved win

Kialani Hines was too far back to make up the difference on the final gate.

Chaney Guennet and Tomas Lemoine going after each other in the final round

Lemoine and Guennet for the last time. Guennet would take gold.

Guennet getting the advantage over Lemoine in the final straight.

Your Women's Podium: 1st Mathilde Bernard, 2nd Kialani Hines, 3rd Jordan Scott

Tomas Lemoine, Chaney Guennet and Niels Bensink on the box of the Rock Shox Pumptrack Race

Innsbruck once again delivered the goods

The pump track challenge is the second of two finals on this long day out in the Austrian sun. It's similar to the Dual Slalom as it's another form of head to head gate racing but there is one rule that changes everything - no chains allowed. The bracket qualifies began shortly after the dual slalom and dissolved into rounds of eight for the final. The outside temperature was finally dropping to comfortable levels but the evening was just heating up.