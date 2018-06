Benedikt Last Benedikt Last

Wright VS. Fairglough round two in the final. Wright VS. Fairglough round two in the final.

Tomas Slavik and Viktor Douhan on the start straight. Tomas Slavik and Viktor Douhan on the start straight.

Adrien Loron Adrien Loron

Kialani Hines Kialani Hines

Luca Cometti railing for third. Luca Cometti railing for third.

Tomas Lemoine Tomas Lemoine

Tomas Lemoine Tomas Lemoine

Jill Kintner Jill Kintner

Jill Kintner giving it all. Today it just wasn't enough. Jill Kintner giving it all. Today it just wasn't enough.

Thomas Lemoine flying at dusk. Thomas Lemoine flying at dusk.

Steffi Marth Steffi Marth

Benedikt Last Benedikt Last

Let's see who'll make it this year. Let's see who'll make it this year.

Tomas Lemoine vs Luca Cometti Tomas Lemoine vs Luca Cometti

Jill Kintner pushes it across the line. Jill Kintner pushes it across the line.

Most of the heats were extremely close. Most of the heats were extremely close.

Kialani Hines and Vaea Verbeeck fight it out for third place Kialani Hines and Vaea Verbeeck fight it out for third place

Mathilde Bernard and Jill Kintner drop into their last run for first place Mathilde Bernard and Jill Kintner drop into their last run for first place

Turns out Jill was right to be concerned. Turns out Jill was right to be concerned.

Keegan Wright stoked on the win here in Les Gets. Keegan Wright stoked on the win here in Les Gets.

Mathilde Bernard came out and surprised everyone tonight. Mathilde Bernard came out and surprised everyone tonight.

Keegan can guzzle the booze. Keegan can guzzle the booze.

Pump track went off under the setting sun, and as the sky turned pink things really heated up here in Les Gets. Keegan Wright was on fire and took a commanding win while newcomer Mathilde Bernard came out swinging to upset Jill Kintner.[PI=16030099 width=window]Keegan WrightGautier Jung[/PI]