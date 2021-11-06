Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

There's just something about head to head racing that we can't get enough of

Riders were making all sorts of shapes over the spine trying to stay low

The racer and the freerider, Bas and Tomas

Caroline Buchanan was on form all day even after her tumble in Speed and Style the day before

Tomas Lemoine made light work of the course but it wasn't enough on the day

Not sure if that's the fastest way over but whatever works, right?

The tough decision was made to keep the venue closed to the public this year due to Covid but the staff was sure to keep the stoke high

Tomas Lemoine looking ready for anything

Put 'em up! This battle was tight for the gold

Left to right: Kialani Hines, Caroline Buchanan, Jenna Hastings

Left to right: Billy Meaclem, Bas Van Steenbergen, Tomas Lemone

Results: RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Split between two days, Pumptrack concluded on a day that greeted everyone with a Rainbow. Who doesn’t like that?New Zealand is as beautiful as the riders are quick. Caroline Buchanan, coming off an early exit in Speed and Style yesterday, took top place on the women's side, beating out Kialani Hines in the big finals, while surging rookie Jenna Hastings continued her hot streak by finishing in her second podium in a row.Bas Van Steenbergen continued his Crankworx dominance, clinching the King of Crankworx title with his first Crankworx Pumptrack win over Billy Meaclem. It wasn’t an easy victory, as the margin was a slim 0.138 difference. If you get a chance, watch the replay on Redbull TV; hella good racing. Tomas Lemone rounded out the men’s podium,Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)Billy Meaclem (NZL) // Kialani Hines (USA)Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)