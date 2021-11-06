Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Split between two days, Pumptrack concluded on a day that greeted everyone with a Rainbow. Who doesn’t like that?
New Zealand is as beautiful as the riders are quick. Caroline Buchanan, coming off an early exit in Speed and Style yesterday, took top place on the women's side, beating out Kialani Hines in the big finals, while surging rookie Jenna Hastings continued her hot streak by finishing in her second podium in a row.
Bas Van Steenbergen continued his Crankworx dominance, clinching the King of Crankworx title with his first Crankworx Pumptrack win over Billy Meaclem. It wasn’t an easy victory, as the margin was a slim 0.138 difference. If you get a chance, watch the replay on Redbull TV; hella good racing. Tomas Lemone rounded out the men’s podium,
There's just something about head to head racing that we can't get enough of
The racer and the freerider, Bas and Tomas
Tomas Lemoine made light work of the course but it wasn't enough on the day
The tough decision was made to keep the venue closed to the public this year due to Covid but the staff was sure to keep the stoke high
Put 'em up! This battle was tight for the goldResults: RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)
Billy Meaclem (NZL) // Kialani Hines (USA)
Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)
