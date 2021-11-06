Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 6, 2021
by Clint Trahan  

Early Bird Catches the Worm
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track
Brought to you by: // Clint Trahan // Dylan Crane //

Split between two days, Pumptrack concluded on a day that greeted everyone with a Rainbow. Who doesn’t like that?

New Zealand is as beautiful as the riders are quick. Caroline Buchanan, coming off an early exit in Speed and Style yesterday, took top place on the women's side, beating out Kialani Hines in the big finals, while surging rookie Jenna Hastings continued her hot streak by finishing in her second podium in a row.

Bas Van Steenbergen continued his Crankworx dominance, clinching the King of Crankworx title with his first Crankworx Pumptrack win over Billy Meaclem. It wasn’t an easy victory, as the margin was a slim 0.138 difference. If you get a chance, watch the replay on Redbull TV; hella good racing. Tomas Lemone rounded out the men’s podium,

fasthouse
There's just something about head to head racing that we can't get enough of

fox
Riders were making all sorts of shapes over the spine trying to stay low

fox
The racer and the freerider, Bas and Tomas

fasthouse
Caroline Buchanan was on form all day even after her tumble in Speed and Style the day before

Tomas Lemoine made light work of the course but it wasn't enough on the day

fox
Not sure if that's the fastest way over but whatever works, right?

fox
The tough decision was made to keep the venue closed to the public this year due to Covid but the staff was sure to keep the stoke high

Tomas Lemoine looking ready for anything

fox
fox
Put 'em up! This battle was tight for the gold

fasthouse
Left to right: Kialani Hines, Caroline Buchanan, Jenna Hastings

fox
Left to right: Billy Meaclem, Bas Van Steenbergen, Tomas Lemone

Results: RockShox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)
Billy Meaclem (NZL) // Kialani Hines (USA)
Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Jenna Hastings (NZL)

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Rotorua 2021 Pump Track


