Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

BENSINK Niels
Photo Epic
Pump Track
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

The Pump Track Challenge Presented by Torpedo7 kicks off a second weekend of Crankworx Rotorua with large crowds and exciting head-to-head racing.

In the Men's racing it all came down to the final run in an incredible matchup between the 2022 Pump Track World Champ Niels Bensink and Rotorua local Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Despite taking a 0.078-second advantage in the second run Niels Bensink was dethroned by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene who performed an incredible gap on the stall wall feature to win by 0.1 seconds.

After the racing Tuhoto-Ariki Pene said: "I felt all good, just felt chill.

”I love riding underneath lights like this, it just amps the mood up a bit. It was pretty mean!”

Niels Bensink ended the day happy with a second place saying: "Honestly super stoked and proud of getting second place today.

“I think I left it all on the line and we were pushing so hard. The battles were super tight, so it was anyone’s game today and Tuhoto sent it, which rewarded him in the end.”

Reigning Queen of Crankworx, Caroline Buchanan, continues a series of gold medals this week as she proved unstoppable once again in pump track. Kialanai Hines fought hard to secure her own gold medal in Rotorua but the current overall 2023 leader took the win by 0.841 seconds.

Caroline Buchanan said following her victory: "It’s honestly just believing in yourself and by those final rounds you’ve just got to embrace the crowd.

“They were rowdy so how can you not step up and elevate. Those are the moments where you just elevate your lap times.

“It’s so good to have Kialani back. We’ve battled here many a times before and it always comes down to whoever wants it more on the day. We’re almost identical riders and it’s good to battle it out in Rotorua!”

Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge Presented by Torpedo7 below and you can find the full results here.

Martha Gill
Martha Gill

Bas Van Steenbergen
2022 King of Crankworx Bas Van Steenbergen just misses out on a medal.

Riders needed a perfect gate start to even have a chance at a top result.

13 MACDERMID James 32 SUETOS Cole
James Macdermid and Cole Suetos side by side.

Jenna Hastings
Another event in a stacked week of racing for Jenna Hastings

CUNNING Jayce
Jayce Cunning

Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah

Kialani Hines
Kialani Hines

Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan continues to be unstoppable with a streak of gold medals this week.

Bas Van Steenbergen Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Bas Van Steenbergen and Tuhoto Ariki Pene ready to drop in.

Kialani Hines Caroline Buchanan
Kialani Hines and Caroline Buchanan back going head to head at Pump Track.

Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene about to lay down a wild run

Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene dethrones the 2022 Pump Track World Champ.

Podium 1st Caroline Buchanan Tuhoto Ariki Pene 2nd Kialani Hines Niels Bensink 3rd Jessie Smith Jayce Cunning
Podium: 1st: Caroline Buchanan, Tuhoto Ariki Pene, 2nd: Kialani Hines, Niels Bensink, 3rd: Jessie Smith, Jayce Cunning

Podium 1st Caroline Buchanan Tuhoto Ariki Pene 2nd Kialani Hines Niels Bensink 3rd Jessie Smith Jayce Cunning


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Rotorua 2023 Pump Track


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
217508 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
106917 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
93085 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
92257 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
89278 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
71952 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
69951 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
69049 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031212
Mobile Version of Website