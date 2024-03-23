Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

The Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge wrapped up a packed day of wet weather racing after the wet and wild sideway carnage in the Dual Slalom event.
In the Men's racing, it all came down to an incredible matchup between Ryan Gilchrist and Rotorua local Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Ryan Gilchrist was able to best the 2023 King of Crankworx taking the pump track win. After the racing, Ryan Gilchrist said: "Fierce competitor. Just nothing but the best he brings to the table at every race. I knew I needed to bring my best, and I did rise to the occasion and I’m very very proud of how I put myself together there."
The Women's finals came down to a showdown of Shania Rawson and Kialani Hines. After two heats, it was Kialani Hines who walked away with the win and secured third place in the Queen of Crankworx standings after Rotorua. Matching her second-place finish in the Pump Track Shania Rawson is also the second-place rider in the Queen standings only five points back from Martha Gill.
Check out all the action from the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge below and you can find the full results here
