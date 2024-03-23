Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

photo
Photo Epic
Pump Track
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography: Cam Mackenzie

The Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge wrapped up a packed day of wet weather racing after the wet and wild sideway carnage in the Dual Slalom event.

In the Men's racing, it all came down to an incredible matchup between Ryan Gilchrist and Rotorua local Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Ryan Gilchrist was able to best the 2023 King of Crankworx taking the pump track win. After the racing, Ryan Gilchrist said: "Fierce competitor. Just nothing but the best he brings to the table at every race. I knew I needed to bring my best, and I did rise to the occasion and I’m very very proud of how I put myself together there."

The Women's finals came down to a showdown of Shania Rawson and Kialani Hines. After two heats, it was Kialani Hines who walked away with the win and secured third place in the Queen of Crankworx standings after Rotorua. Matching her second-place finish in the Pump Track Shania Rawson is also the second-place rider in the Queen standings only five points back from Martha Gill.

Check out all the action from the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge below and you can find the full results here.

photo
Heavy rain showers in the late afternoon provided some last-minute drama but luckily the track held together in the wet conditions.

photo

photo

photo
Rain continued to sprinkle the course through the racing adding an extra challenge to the chainless head-to-head racing.

photo
Despite the weather a good sized crowd still turned up for the floodlit racing.

photo
Manon Veenstra

photo
Niels Bensink

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
A strong gate start is vital for a good result in Crankworx Pump Track events.

photo

photo

photo

photo
Ryan Gilchrist was in incredible form as he went all the way to the big final.

photo

photo
A new bike sponsor was not stopping the 2023 King of Crankworx, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene from taking his regular spot at the sharp end of the results sheet.

photo

photo

photo
Jackson Frew against Jayden Fleming

photo

photo
Jessie Smith just missed out on making it into one of the two finals with fifth place.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
The big finals for the Women saw Kialani Hines face Shania Rawson.

photo
The 2023 King of Crankworx couldn't quite match the speed of Ryan Gilchrist.

photo
Ryan Gilchrist pulled ahead by a tiny margin to take the pump track win.

photo

photo
Kialani Hines managed to get ahead of Shania Rawson to take the pump track victory.

photo

photo

photo
Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track podium.


Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024 Pump Track


