Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Heavy rain showers in the late afternoon provided some last-minute drama but luckily the track held together in the wet conditions.

Rain continued to sprinkle the course through the racing adding an extra challenge to the chainless head-to-head racing.

Despite the weather a good sized crowd still turned up for the floodlit racing.

A strong gate start is vital for a good result in Crankworx Pump Track events.

Ryan Gilchrist was in incredible form as he went all the way to the big final.

A new bike sponsor was not stopping the 2023 King of Crankworx, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene from taking his regular spot at the sharp end of the results sheet.

Jackson Frew against Jayden Fleming

Jessie Smith just missed out on making it into one of the two finals with fifth place.

The big finals for the Women saw Kialani Hines face Shania Rawson.

The 2023 King of Crankworx couldn't quite match the speed of Ryan Gilchrist.

Ryan Gilchrist pulled ahead by a tiny margin to take the pump track win.

Kialani Hines managed to get ahead of Shania Rawson to take the pump track victory.

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track podium.