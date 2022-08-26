Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Photo Epic: Pump Track from The Malverns Classic
Aug 26, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Photo Epic
Pump Track
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Man Down Media
The Malverns Classic, as always, starts on the Thursday night with the Mongoose Pump Track challenge. Riders of all ages battled it out against the clock around a tight portable pump track.
William Cornford taking the smooth line through the berm
The left hander straight after the timing beam wasn't as easy as it looked with some riders over cooking it popping out on the inside
Pump Track challenge is sponsored by Mongoose here at The Malverns Classic
Sian Dillion keeping it low through the tricky left hander
Ricky Good taking the high line
Chris Roberts once again in charge of the timing as well as bodyguarding Matt Carrs pint
Ricky Good some how managed to keep this on the track, no quite sure how though
Archie May took home 8th, a great result for a young rider
No age categories at the pumptrack so it meant the kids were out humbling the adults
Look at this classic masterpiece
GT are once again the main sponsor of The Malverns Classic
Matt Carr was on hand to not only remind everybody that the bar was open, but also to hype up the crowd with his commentary skills
Sam Reynolds was on it all night and was consistently the fastest rider throughout the evening
Rob Webb seeing how far he can lean it over
It's all about the back wheel fun for Kirby Miles
This classic BMX is no car park princess
Alfi Minte powering round the last corner
Joel Chidley finished up in third
Joel chose to use his BMX
Dirt Factory's mobile pump track was the venue for this years PumpTrack race situated right outside the bar, it definitely got lively
Daryl Brown pumping for all it's worth
Young riders watching on trying to pick up tips
In his final run Sam chose to gap the pair of rollers on the back straight
During seeding Sam decided instead of jumping Matt Carr, he'd give him a cheeky tyre tap on the way through
Si was on hand to hand out the congratulatory hand shakes at the end of the race
Matt Carr giving props to the winner Sam Reynolds
I mustn't look at the camera
Kids were pretty excited to see the pump track racing go down, either that or it was eager anticipation of a crash
Sian Dillion was keen to show the boys how it was done
Tomos Morgan opting for a cheeky manual along the back straight
Riders of all ages could take part in the Pump Track challenge, you're never too young or too old
All timing from the weekend is courtesy of Action Sport Timings, timings go live on their website throughout the day
Rob pulling his best blue steal
Rob Webb laying down a bit too much power out of the corner into the back straight
Mr Malverns Classic himself, Si Paton, was quick in to get some bangers for the gram
Sam Reynolds took the win being the only rider to break the 8 second barrier
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
Malverns Classic
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119347 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
99293 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
75235 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
74951 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
54684 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
48587 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
46671 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
44630 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009782
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments