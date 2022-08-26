Photo Epic: Pump Track from The Malverns Classic

William Cornford taking the smooth line through the berm

The left hander straight after the timing beam wasn't as easy as it looked with some riders over cooking it popping out on the inside

Pump Track challenge is sponsored by Mongoose here at The Malverns Classic

Sian Dillion keeping it low through the tricky left hander

Ricky Good taking the high line

Chris Roberts once again in charge of the timing as well as bodyguarding Matt Carrs pint

Ricky Good some how managed to keep this on the track, no quite sure how though

Archie May took home 8th, a great result for a young rider

No age categories at the pumptrack so it meant the kids were out humbling the adults

Look at this classic masterpiece

GT are once again the main sponsor of The Malverns Classic

Matt Carr was on hand to not only remind everybody that the bar was open, but also to hype up the crowd with his commentary skills

Sam Reynolds was on it all night and was consistently the fastest rider throughout the evening

Rob Webb seeing how far he can lean it over

It's all about the back wheel fun for Kirby Miles

This classic BMX is no car park princess

Alfi Minte powering round the last corner

Joel Chidley finished up in third

Joel chose to use his BMX

Dirt Factory's mobile pump track was the venue for this years PumpTrack race situated right outside the bar, it definitely got lively

Daryl Brown pumping for all it's worth

Young riders watching on trying to pick up tips

In his final run Sam chose to gap the pair of rollers on the back straight

During seeding Sam decided instead of jumping Matt Carr, he'd give him a cheeky tyre tap on the way through

Si was on hand to hand out the congratulatory hand shakes at the end of the race

Matt Carr giving props to the winner Sam Reynolds

I mustn't look at the camera

Kids were pretty excited to see the pump track racing go down, either that or it was eager anticipation of a crash

Sian Dillion was keen to show the boys how it was done

Tomos Morgan opting for a cheeky manual along the back straight

Riders of all ages could take part in the Pump Track challenge, you're never too young or too old

All timing from the weekend is courtesy of Action Sport Timings, timings go live on their website throughout the day

Rob pulling his best blue steal

Rob Webb laying down a bit too much power out of the corner into the back straight

Mr Malverns Classic himself, Si Paton, was quick in to get some bangers for the gram

Sam Reynolds took the win being the only rider to break the 8 second barrier

The Malverns Classic, as always, starts on the Thursday night with the Mongoose Pump Track challenge. Riders of all ages battled it out against the clock around a tight portable pump track.