Photo Epic: Pump Track from The Malverns Classic

Aug 26, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

Words & Photography by Man Down Media

The Malverns Classic, as always, starts on the Thursday night with the Mongoose Pump Track challenge. Riders of all ages battled it out against the clock around a tight portable pump track.

William Cornford taking the smooth line through the berm
The left hander straight after the timing beam wasn t as easy as it looked with some riders over cooking it popping out on the inside
Pump Track challenge is sponsored by Mongoose here at The Malverns Classic
Sian Dillion keeping it low through the tricky left hander
Ricky Good taking the high line
Chris Roberts once again in charge of the timing as well as bodyguarding Matt Carrs pint
Ricky Good some how managed to keep this on the track no quite sure how though
Archie May took home 8th a great result for a young rider
No age categories at the pumptrack so it meant the kids were out humbling the adults
Look at this classic masterpiece
GT are once again the main sponsor of The Malverns Classic
Matt Carr was on hand to not only remind everybody that the bar was open but also to hype up the crowd with his commentary skills
Sam Reynolds was on it all night and was consistently the fastest rider throughout the evening
Rob Webb seeing how far he can lean it over
It s all about the back wheel fun for Kirby Miles
This classic BMX is no car park princess
Alfi Minte powering round the last corner
Joel Chidley finished up in third
Joel chose to use his BMX
Dirt Factory s mobile pump track was the venue for this years PumpTrack race situated right outside the bar it definitely got lively
Daryl Brown pumping for all it s worth
Young riders watching on trying to pick up tips
In his final run Sam chose to gap the pair of rollers on the back straight
During seeding Sam decided instead of jumping Matt Carr he d give him a cheeky tyre tap on the way through
Si was on hand to hand out the congratulatory hand shakes at the end of the race
Matt Carr giving props to the winner Sam Reynolds
I mustn t look at the camera
Kids were pretty excited to see the pump track racing go down either that or it was eager anticipation of a crash
Sian Dillion was keen to show the boys how it was done
Tomos Morgan opting for a cheeky manual along the back straight
Riders of all ages could take part in the Pump Track challenge you re never too young or too old
All timing from the weekend is courtesy of Action Sport Timings timings go live on their website throughout the day
Rob pulling his best blue steal
Rob Webb laying down a bit too much power out of the corner into the back straight
Mr Malverns Classic himself Si Paton was quick in to get some bangers for the gram
Sam Reynolds took the win being the only rider to break the 8 second barrier
