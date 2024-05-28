Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024

A very moody start.

This is the first time the event's been under lights here in the tropics.

Dan Butterworth rounded out a solid week with a 6th here at the pump track.

Jayce Cunning back on the course which has brought him a lot of success over the last few years.

Quick intermissions to stop the riders sliding out.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene rounded out a big week of racing with a 4th here at pump track.

Caroline back in her domain.

Flashes of Bas.

A tough week for Martha Gill, finishing up 7th in the women's field.

Connor Hudson - 7th.

Battle of the Aussies - Jayce Cunning against Jackson Frew.

BVS vs Jonathan Simek.

In Aussie and New Zealand, we have a rule that if there's no ocean in site, the speedos are just undies...

Caroline pulling half a bike length down the start straight over this week's breakout star - Cassie Voysey.

Bas vs Tuhoto fighting for bronze.

Ryan Gilchrist went two from two.

The Flux Trail boys have been fighting the jungle for 5 weeks now, they need a few refreshments.

Your Crankworx Cairns Pumptrack Elite Podium

You know they say at the start of pumptrack go "Riders ready, watch the gate" followed by the buzzer? Well, it took a long time for the gates to finally drop for pump track under lights here in Cairns. With on-and-off drizzle all day, it caused havoc for the those looking to get their pump on. Unlike in Rotorua, which also experienced precipitation problems, the dirt here in the tropics is clay, the really slippery red kind which turns to ice the minute it's dampened, and so we had to wait a long while for things to dry out enough.Once underway though, the racing heated up, and we saw some of tightest pump track racing to date, with the likes of Ryan Gilchrist and Jayce Cunning splitting hairs, and Caroline Buchanan proving that whilst her focus is firmly on Slopestyle for the minute, she's the two-time Queen of Crankworx for a reason.