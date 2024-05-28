Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024

You know they say at the start of pumptrack go "Riders ready, watch the gate" followed by the buzzer? Well, it took a long time for the gates to finally drop for pump track under lights here in Cairns. With on-and-off drizzle all day, it caused havoc for the those looking to get their pump on. Unlike in Rotorua, which also experienced precipitation problems, the dirt here in the tropics is clay, the really slippery red kind which turns to ice the minute it's dampened, and so we had to wait a long while for things to dry out enough.
Once underway though, the racing heated up, and we saw some of tightest pump track racing to date, with the likes of Ryan Gilchrist and Jayce Cunning splitting hairs, and Caroline Buchanan proving that whilst her focus is firmly on Slopestyle for the minute, she's the two-time Queen of Crankworx for a reason.