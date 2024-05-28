Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 29, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Pumptrack

Crankworx Cairns 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

You know they say at the start of pumptrack go "Riders ready, watch the gate" followed by the buzzer? Well, it took a long time for the gates to finally drop for pump track under lights here in Cairns. With on-and-off drizzle all day, it caused havoc for the those looking to get their pump on. Unlike in Rotorua, which also experienced precipitation problems, the dirt here in the tropics is clay, the really slippery red kind which turns to ice the minute it's dampened, and so we had to wait a long while for things to dry out enough.

Once underway though, the racing heated up, and we saw some of tightest pump track racing to date, with the likes of Ryan Gilchrist and Jayce Cunning splitting hairs, and Caroline Buchanan proving that whilst her focus is firmly on Slopestyle for the minute, she's the two-time Queen of Crankworx for a reason.

photo
A very moody start.

photo
This is the first time the event's been under lights here in the tropics.

photo
Dan Butterworth rounded out a solid week with a 6th here at the pump track.

photo
Jayce Cunning back on the course which has brought him a lot of success over the last few years.

photo

photo
Quick intermissions to stop the riders sliding out.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene rounded out a big week of racing with a 4th here at pump track.

photo
Caroline back in her domain.

photo

photo
Flashes of Bas.

photo
A tough week for Martha Gill, finishing up 7th in the women's field.

photo
Connor Hudson - 7th.

photo
Battle of the Aussies - Jayce Cunning against Jackson Frew.

photo
BVS vs Jonathan Simek.

photo

photo
In Aussie and New Zealand, we have a rule that if there's no ocean in site, the speedos are just undies...

photo

photo
Caroline pulling half a bike length down the start straight over this week's breakout star - Cassie Voysey.

photo

photo
Bas vs Tuhoto fighting for bronze.

photo

photo
Ryan Gilchrist went two from two.

photo
The Flux Trail boys have been fighting the jungle for 5 weeks now, they need a few refreshments.

photo
Your Crankworx Cairns Pumptrack Elite Podium

photo
photo

photo


