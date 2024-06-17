Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Blink and you'll miss it. Unfortunately, with the schedule changes due to Saturday's weather, the pump track here in Innsbruck ended up being overshadowed by Slopestyle. The schedule was always tight, but with the big show pushing later into the day, we all managed to miss the round of 32s and 16s, turning up just in time to catch the action from the quarter-finals onwards.
In the men's field, Gilchrist looked to be in control from the outset - setting the fastest qualifying time, followed closely by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Looking to rain on their parade though were the pumptrack veterans Tommy Zula and Niels Bensink, who put up a strong challenge.
For the ladies, you could pick the top three based on the rest of the events this week, with Shania Rawson, Jordy Scott and Martha Gill in a league of there own, and it really being a matter of waiting to see in what order they'd land.
Maybe it's due to the fact this is the last time the circus is coming to Innsbruck, or a reflection on Crankworx's value within riders' schedules nowadays, but the fields this week have been small, and as a result, we often saw the same few riders on the top steps.
"Yea na, mean as!"