Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 17, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Pump Track

Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Blink and you'll miss it. Unfortunately, with the schedule changes due to Saturday's weather, the pump track here in Innsbruck ended up being overshadowed by Slopestyle. The schedule was always tight, but with the big show pushing later into the day, we all managed to miss the round of 32s and 16s, turning up just in time to catch the action from the quarter-finals onwards.

In the men's field, Gilchrist looked to be in control from the outset - setting the fastest qualifying time, followed closely by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Looking to rain on their parade though were the pumptrack veterans Tommy Zula and Niels Bensink, who put up a strong challenge.

For the ladies, you could pick the top three based on the rest of the events this week, with Shania Rawson, Jordy Scott and Martha Gill in a league of there own, and it really being a matter of waiting to see in what order they'd land.

Maybe it's due to the fact this is the last time the circus is coming to Innsbruck, or a reflection on Crankworx's value within riders' schedules nowadays, but the fields this week have been small, and as a result, we often saw the same few riders on the top steps.

photo
Martha Gill's consistency this week has been incredible and is playing well in her title chase.

photo
Eloïse Donzallaz on the charge.

photo
Cassie Voysey was looking to repeat the success she found in Cairns, but couldn't make it click this week - finishing 6th here.

photo
Lena Bauer - 8th.

photo
Jayden Fleming came up against Ryan Gilchrist in the round of 8, only made worse by a flat tyre in the start gate.

photo
A flash of Thibault Dupont.

photo
Tommy Zula was out for blood, but had to settle for 5th.

photo
Lena Szerling came up against Martha Gill in her Quarter Final match-up.

photo
Pumptrack's never quite been Jackson Frew's strong-suit, but he rode to his first medal here today.

photo
Tuhoto finished off the box in both the dual slalom and speed and style, only motivating him more for a strong result here at pump track.

photo
Shania Rawson and Jordy Scott neck in neck.

photo
Shadowboxing.

photo

photo
Jayden Fleming fighting.

photo
Two of the finest racers we've seen in recent years going to war.

photo

photo
Martha and Jody duelling for gold.

photo
Frew. Fast.

photo
What a blur.

photo
Shania Rawson trying to minimise the damage.

photo
Long shadows marking the end of a long week.

photo
Tuhoto got one back on the Aussie phenom.

photo
Your 2024 Crankworx Innsbruck Pumptrack Podium

photo
photo
"Yea na, mean as!"

photo
Over and out Innsbruck.


