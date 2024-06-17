Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Martha Gill's consistency this week has been incredible and is playing well in her title chase.

Eloïse Donzallaz on the charge.

Cassie Voysey was looking to repeat the success she found in Cairns, but couldn't make it click this week - finishing 6th here.

Lena Bauer - 8th.

Jayden Fleming came up against Ryan Gilchrist in the round of 8, only made worse by a flat tyre in the start gate.

A flash of Thibault Dupont.

Tommy Zula was out for blood, but had to settle for 5th.

Lena Szerling came up against Martha Gill in her Quarter Final match-up.

Pumptrack's never quite been Jackson Frew's strong-suit, but he rode to his first medal here today.

Tuhoto finished off the box in both the dual slalom and speed and style, only motivating him more for a strong result here at pump track.

Shania Rawson and Jordy Scott neck in neck.

Jayden Fleming fighting.

Two of the finest racers we've seen in recent years going to war.

Martha and Jody duelling for gold.

What a blur.

Shania Rawson trying to minimise the damage.

Long shadows marking the end of a long week.

Tuhoto got one back on the Aussie phenom.

Your 2024 Crankworx Innsbruck Pumptrack Podium

"Yea na, mean as!"

Over and out Innsbruck.

Blink and you'll miss it. Unfortunately, with the schedule changes due to Saturday's weather, the pump track here in Innsbruck ended up being overshadowed by Slopestyle. The schedule was always tight, but with the big show pushing later into the day, we all managed to miss the round of 32s and 16s, turning up just in time to catch the action from the quarter-finals onwards.In the men's field, Gilchrist looked to be in control from the outset - setting the fastest qualifying time, followed closely by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Looking to rain on their parade though were the pumptrack veterans Tommy Zula and Niels Bensink, who put up a strong challenge.For the ladies, you could pick the top three based on the rest of the events this week, with Shania Rawson, Jordy Scott and Martha Gill in a league of there own, and it really being a matter of waiting to see in what order they'd land.Maybe it's due to the fact this is the last time the circus is coming to Innsbruck, or a reflection on Crankworx's value within riders' schedules nowadays, but the fields this week have been small, and as a result, we often saw the same few riders on the top steps.