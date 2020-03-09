Photo Epic - Pumptrack - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 9, 2020
by Trevor Lyden  

Photo Epic
Spinal Tap
Pumptrack Challenge - Crankworx Rotorua
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

Pump Track is never the marquee event at a Crankworx stop but in Rotorua you would have been hard pushed to find an event with more action crammed in this week. In the women's event, we saw the continued rise to prominence of teenage sensation Jordy Scott, who won her second event of the week after picking up her first gold in Speed and Style. The 18-year-old faced some tough challenges, including Jill Kintner in the finals, but overcame them all to finish on top of the podium.

In the men's race, it was a war of two buddies in the final as Tommy Zula faced up against Colin Hudson. These two traveled around the world from the States together to compete and have even been sharing a bed in their hotel room this week. They both battled through separate ends of the draw to end up in the final together where they were inseparable once again - their first run ended in a dead heat and the second was taken by Zula by just 0.01 seconds in the closest Pump Track finals ever.

Some people are afraid of the dark it seems clear that these two definitely aren t.
Some people are afraid of the dark, it seems clear that these two definitely aren't.

Keegan had a good showing but was eliminated early on.
Keegan had a good showing but was eliminated early on.

Jill Kintner is never far from a podium and once again didn t disappoint with second place finish.
Jill Kintner is never far from a podium and once again didn't disappoint with second place finish.

Cody Kelley had the style over the spine but couldn t quite hold off the Airborne rider.
Cody Kelley had the style over the spine, but couldn't quite hold off the Airborne rider.

Vaea pumping for speed over the first spine feature.
Vaea pumping for speed over the first spine feature.

A friendly reminder of where we are.
A friendly reminder of where we are.

Billy and Bas head to head.
Billy and Bas head to head.


Pumptrack gold medalist Jordy Scott.
Pumptrack gold medalist Jordy Scott.

Scott was able to put daylight, well, floodlight, between herself and her competitors as she raced through the heats.

Tommy Zula continuing his winning streak.
Pumptrack World Champion Tommy Zula continuing his winning streak.

Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.
Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.

Thomas Lemoine put in a strong showing as always.

Dani and Jill neck and neck.
Dani and Jill neck and neck.

Mathilde Bernhard picks her way through a maze of whoops

A big crowd created a cauldron of an atmosphere.

Jill preparing to swoop into the final straight.

The final heat for the ladies Jill vs Jordy.
The final heat for the ladies, Jill vs Jordy.

Are we seeing double Nope it s teammates and good friends Tommy and Colin Hudson battling it out for first and second place.
Are we seeing double? Nope, it's teammates and good friends Tommy and Colin Hudson battling it out for first and second place.

Zula is one of the most excited competitors at Crankworx.
Zula is one of the most excited competitors at Crankworx.



Regions in Article
Rotorua

Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
58697 views
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
52443 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
51552 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
46441 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40039 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39586 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37769 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
35659 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Good vibes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009627
Mobile Version of Website