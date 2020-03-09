Photo Epic - Pumptrack - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Pump Track is never the marquee event at a Crankworx stop but in Rotorua you would have been hard pushed to find an event with more action crammed in this week. In the women's event, we saw the continued rise to prominence of teenage sensation Jordy Scott, who won her second event of the week after picking up her first gold in Speed and Style. The 18-year-old faced some tough challenges, including Jill Kintner in the finals, but overcame them all to finish on top of the podium.
In the men's race, it was a war of two buddies in the final as Tommy Zula faced up against Colin Hudson. These two traveled around the world from the States together to compete and have even been sharing a bed in their hotel room this week. They both battled through separate ends of the draw to end up in the final together where they were inseparable once again - their first run ended in a dead heat and the second was taken by Zula by just 0.01 seconds in the closest Pump Track finals ever.
