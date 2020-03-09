Photo Epic - Pumptrack - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Some people are afraid of the dark, it seems clear that these two definitely aren't.

Keegan had a good showing but was eliminated early on.

Jill Kintner is never far from a podium and once again didn't disappoint with second place finish.

Cody Kelley had the style over the spine, but couldn't quite hold off the Airborne rider.

Vaea pumping for speed over the first spine feature.

A friendly reminder of where we are.

Billy and Bas head to head.

Pumptrack gold medalist Jordy Scott.

Scott was able to put daylight, well, floodlight, between herself and her competitors as she raced through the heats.

Pumptrack World Champion Tommy Zula continuing his winning streak.

Bubba Warren on his way to 3rd place.

Thomas Lemoine put in a strong showing as always.

Dani and Jill neck and neck.

Mathilde Bernhard picks her way through a maze of whoops

A big crowd created a cauldron of an atmosphere.

Jill preparing to swoop into the final straight.

The final heat for the ladies, Jill vs Jordy.

Are we seeing double? Nope, it's teammates and good friends Tommy and Colin Hudson battling it out for first and second place.