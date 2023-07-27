Photo Epic: Pumptrack - Crankworx Whistler 2023

This year's pumptrack saw a departure away from last years controversial straight-rhythm style run, and back to a more traditional layout like in years past. This years course was a short and tightly-packed in there number, prompting some of the shortest runs and most aggressive riding we've seen thus far, suiting those with strong BMX-race backgrounds.
The King and Queen of Crankworx titles have been won or lost on the pumptrack before, so coming into this year's event, all eyes were on those in the hunt for that gold. In the mens, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Bas van Steenbergen had a job on their hands, both knowing that either one of them was capable of winning here and effecting some damage on the narrow margin separating the two. In the women's, the jewellery is all but Caroline Buchanan's at this point, with the attention turning to the age old battle between Kialani Hines and herself.