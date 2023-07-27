Photo Epic: Pumptrack - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 27, 2023
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Dirt made for pumping
Photo Epic

Pumptrack

Crankworx Whistler 2023


Words & Photography // Dave Trumpore & Cam Mackenzie

This year's pumptrack saw a departure away from last years controversial straight-rhythm style run, and back to a more traditional layout like in years past. This years course was a short and tightly-packed in there number, prompting some of the shortest runs and most aggressive riding we've seen thus far, suiting those with strong BMX-race backgrounds.

The King and Queen of Crankworx titles have been won or lost on the pumptrack before, so coming into this year's event, all eyes were on those in the hunt for that gold. In the mens, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Bas van Steenbergen had a job on their hands, both knowing that either one of them was capable of winning here and effecting some damage on the narrow margin separating the two. In the women's, the jewellery is all but Caroline Buchanan's at this point, with the attention turning to the age old battle between Kialani Hines and herself.


photo

Shapes and light
Shapes and light.

Chasing shadows
Chasing shadows.

Shapes
Shapes.

photo

From the hardware shelves this morning to the world stage this evening.
From the hardware shelves this morning to the world stage this evening.

Shreddie Reynolds edging out Tuhoto but not enough to see him progress.
Shreddie Reynolds edging out Tuhoto, but not enough to see him progress.

Niels Bensink was pushing hard tonight but didnt have enough to see him progress past the semi finals.
Niels Bensink was pushing hard tonight, but didnt have enough to see him progress past the semi finals.

photo

Off the back of Gillies performance in Cairns he was one to watch coming into todays event.
Off the back of Gillies performance in Cairns, he was one to watch coming into todays event.

Tuhoto s been on fire so far this week. Lets see how the dust settles come Friday.
Tuhoto's been on fire so far this week. Lets see how the dust settles come Friday.

Kialani Hines Jordy Scott head to head.
Kialani Hines & Jordy Scott, head to head.

Tuhoto knew if he landed a solid result here at the pumptrack it would open up a comfy lead for him in the overall heading in the Dual Slalom and Speed and style later this week.
Tuhoto knew if he landed a solid result here at the pumptrack, it would open up a comfy lead for him in the overall heading in the Dual Slalom and Speed and style later this week.

Bas
Bas too knew what this race would mean for the overall, but sadly was knocked out in the round of 16, yielding minimal points.

Not much between riders on a 10 second track.
Not much between riders on a 10 second track.

Up close and personal
Up close and personal.

Louise Ferguson vs Martha Gill. Two mates just stoked to be racing together.
Louise Ferguson vs Martha Gill. Two mates just stoked to be racing together.

Caroline took the advantage after run 1 in the women s final leaving Kialani with a lot of work to do coming into their final run.
Caroline took the advantage after run #1 in the women's final, leaving Kialani with a lot of work to do coming into their final run.

Bubba Warren and Tuhoto waiting for their times to come through. It was tight racing between these two.
Bubba Warren and Tuhoto waiting for their times to come through. It was tight racing between these two.

Kialani and Caroline have done this dance many times before with Kialani taking the win this time around.
Kialani and Caroline have done this dance many times before, with Kialani taking the win this time around.

The intensity of the pumptrack often breeds huge emotion and stoke
The intensity of the pumptrack often breeds huge emotion and stoke

photo

Tuhutu - Ariki Pene took the top step
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene took the top step.

Pump track Podium
Your Crankworx Whistler Pumptrack Podium

photo

photo


4 Comments
  • 4 0
 So you don't have to look them up: www.fasthouse.com/collections/motoralls
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I came to the comments for.
  • 1 0
 Look at all them zippers, Michael Jackson would be envious.
  • 1 0
 the course still sucked this year, but at least it had corners this time around.





