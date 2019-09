Sun shone into the pits as final adjustments were made; a chainguide for Molloy.

A fender for McMillan.

Think of the poor wheels this weekend.

Brendog boosting on run one.

Laly lifting it onto the landing on first runs.

Johny Salido, Rampage qualifier, takes the hits with ease.

Brage on a charge.

Gee man hucking some of the often overlooked rough stuff.

Kaos has looked super comfortable here all week, he slots into the top 10 qualifiers.

Same boost, different angle of Dave.

Matt Walker chews up one of Wales' toughest berms.

Dave McMillan is a wizard.

Fayole transferring over the wall with ease.

Matt Walker whipping it off the boner chasing Kade.

Lunch time whip train for the fans, Payet chasing Gee to the top of the landing with Salido in tow.

Dave McMillan boosting in his qualifying run, not sure it's possible to squash this one...

Charlie Hatton is a threat, he's looked super stylish all weekend being towed by Gee mostly. He slotted into third today matching last years result

Oscar Harnstrom giving it style, unfortunately he didn't reach the finish fast enough to race tomorrow

Brendog boosting, fifth with a flip ain't bad..

Gee flying on home turf to take second in Qualifying

Laly charging down in timed practice, unfortunately Thibault did not finish his qualification run

Bernard Kerr keeping it low and stylist to win qualifying

Florent Payet flying off the road gap, landing 12th in qualifying today

Brage Vestavik charged into 8th in qualifying

Laying one down on dirty ferns hip

Kaos making light work of the 70ft finish line jump

Gaetan Vige last man down the hill slotting into 11th

Ric interviews previous Hardline winner Bernard Kerr on setting the fastest qualification time today

Johny Salido getting stuck into the signing session.

QUALIFYING RESULTS:

Red Bull Hardline turned up the temperature today in the Dinas Maddwy. The sun made a strong appearance with light winds to boot. With the riders beginning to think about the race - the majority of runs were focussed on speed. But there were still rumours of riders throwing down the tricks. Let's take a look at what went down...