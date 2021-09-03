Photo Epic: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

With a little less to chew on here in the Swiss Alps than the extensive puzzle-fest that is Val di Sole, it can only mean one thing for any rider with their eyes on the prize, more raw speed and aggression on track. It's a theory that seems to be holding up here after qualifying day. That's not to say there isn't stuff to think about and sniper lines that still haven't been snapped by the masses, but still it's evident that the Lenzerheide course requires a different type of riding.
Loris Vergier's time to beat of 2:49.7 is scorchingly fast and rest assured he will plan to push beyond that for the big show. He will have to with fellow countrymen queuing up behind him. 4 out of the 5 podium spots are currently occupied by French fire. One of which is Amaury Pierron, who has endured tumultuous times of late and appears poised to let loose, perhaps like we saw back in 2019 when he took the win ahead of Minnaar and Bruni. Either of those men is a likely candidate for victory, as is anyone circling the top 7 or 8 spots right now. How long will Troy Brosnan hold the hotseat is also anyone's guess having taken the first two splits before crashing out for the day.
Meanwhile, the French dominance continues in the women's race, with reinstated World Champ, Myriam Nicole, riding to a near 5-second margin once again, ahead of a back-to-form Seagrave. Watch out for Vali Hoell though, who might just have cooled things down for qualies to break her curse as last rider down the hill and we mustn't rule out 2019 winner, Marine Cabirou, or Camille Balanche on home soil. Whichever way you slice it, finals will be one heck of a show and extremely difficult to predict even before we contemplate the possible role of weather. Let's hope at least for fair fight for all; Les Gets was more than enough madness for one season.
8 Comments
(Does that make me racist?)
Post a Comment