Photo Epic: Qualifying - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Another day in Leogang and another day of hot sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms, just in time for the end of qualifying. While the junior races, the women's race and a good bulk of the men's race went down under clear skies, all would get turned on its head for about 15 of the fastest men when a storm rolled through. It didn't last long, but lasted long enough to leave a trail of carnage in its wake. Crashes, red flags, broken bones, and sloppy runs would overshadow the results a bit, but we still have a pretty good idea of who is on pace and who isn't here in Leogang.
Tomorrow is race day and we will see Sophie Gutohrle, Chris Grice, Vali Holl, and Troy Brosnan start last in their respective categories as everyone chases after the 2021 World Cup leader's Jersey.
Let's hope it doesn't rain.
