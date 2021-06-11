Photo Epic: Qualifying - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Spikes were still the tire choice even as it started to dry up in spots

The mountains stayed mostly hidden, but a much calmer day on the hill was appreciated by all.

Peanut butter and ruts.

Style for miles with Hugo Frixtalon.

Italy's Sophie Riva riding to 3rd in junior women.

Second in qualifying for Myriam Nicole.

Loris Vergier way back after two big crashes.

Loic Bruni cutting inside the braking bumps.

Matt Walker has been making some outrageous shapes shaving milliseconds, but qualie results gave nothing away for the big day ahead.

Dakotah Norton on fire and into 4th.

Tahnee Seagrave outside the top 5 today.

Eleonora Farina taking the Italian sleeve into 4th place for qualies.

Nina Hoffman dancing the dance of life as so many riders were forced to do through this section.

The local boy (ish), David Trummer riding to a convincing 5th behind YT teammate Norton.

Sam Blenkinsop

This year Leogang is a good mix of flat-out speed and steeze, mixed in with some extremely sticky sections that have caused a lot of headaches for all levels.

Reece Wilson keeping it tight to the inside.

Laurie Greenland committed.

Marine Cabirou sits in 3rd

3rd place, Thibaut Daprela, might well pull out a wonder run tomorrow. He's been on fire since his first lap.

Man of the match; Troy Brosnan. He didn't just come out on top, he completely smoked the field. And he did it on a track where tenths are normally key.

Luca Shaw through one of the more mellow parts of the track.

Coming in hot.

Vali Holl taking her Trek to the top spot and with a healthy 3 second margin. Can she repeat tomorrow for the win on home soil?

Vali Holl looking for redemption on home turf.

Jamie Edmondson has looked strong this week, unfortunately taking a big stack in the woods for qualies.

Chris Grice took top honors in the Junior Men's qualifying run.

1st in Junior Women was Sophie Gutohrle.

Izabela Yanakova 2nd in Junior Women.

2nd in Juniors for Jackson Goldstone.

Jackson Goldstone

Danny's on form, his run today good enough for second place.

The track has evolved significantly in the woods with all the moisture... and in most places not at all for the better.

Nuno Reis surfing the deep mud to third in junior men.

Camille Balanche saving her best run through the woods for tomorrow.

Reece Wilson getting the rainbow stripes dirty for the first time in 2021

Top of the order for Troy Brosnan.

Rain coming in... again.

Amaury Pierron came down in the worst of it.

Nightmarish runs were a common sight today. Loris Vergier dealing with the aftermath of hard hit in the woods.

Connor Fearon sliding across the off camber in the rain

Ruts. We've got them. Got them bad.

A smoking of 6 seconds and then some for the number 6 seed; Troy Brosnan. Mechanic, Aaron Pelttari, brings the fastest bike of the day back to base from the washers.

Treacherous skies... Will they hold up another 24hrs?

An Aaron Gwin Leogang special is now overdue, but remains entirely possible.

This was the start of a tough day for the Trek Factory boys who you might well have tipped for the top before the day began. Vergier crashed multiple times in the woods, while Harrison purportedly broke his arm hitting a tree.

Rest, ice, elevate... and aggravate again tomorrow.

Rinse and repeat. Let's hope that's the last of the rain though.

Never count him out.

Another day in Leogang and another day of hot sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms, just in time for the end of qualifying. While the junior races, the women's race and a good bulk of the men's race went down under clear skies, all would get turned on its head for about 15 of the fastest men when a storm rolled through. It didn't last long, but lasted long enough to leave a trail of carnage in its wake. Crashes, red flags, broken bones, and sloppy runs would overshadow the results a bit, but we still have a pretty good idea of who is on pace and who isn't here in Leogang.Tomorrow is race day and we will see Sophie Gutohrle, Chris Grice, Vali Holl, and Troy Brosnan start last in their respective categories as everyone chases after the 2021 World Cup leader's Jersey.Let's hope it doesn't rain.