Photo Epic: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

What an interesting change of pace this track has been. Not really in the literal sense; the best in the World have ripped into this new course like a pack of starving hyenas and the speeds look as eye-watering as ever from the sides of the track. The switch-up has come in the form of a return to the old school. Like Val di Sole or perhaps Meribel in 2014. The maze of lines offered on this bit of the Mont Chery hillside has yet to settle and despite steady weather, continues to morph to maintain the highest level of gnar. Needless to say, what little stability there is in these woods would be devastated by a storm tomorrow afternoon, for which things are looking 50:50 right now.
No one should be surprised to see Loic leading out the field after qualies, but then it feels like a while since we saw full heat Super Bruni... Maribor last season being the most recent display. Of course, he currently has the entirely unnecessary extra incentive of being on French soil. Strong showings today also came, predictably, from fellow countrymen Loris Vergier and Benoit Coulanges and more surprisingly, from Spanish sensation Angel Suarez, who almost made the top spot. Myriam Nicole has looked aggressive and absolutely dialled from the outset, ticking off all the big hits on her first runs, and today she took top spot by 7.4 seconds. Vali Höll could shrink that gap, but by upping the risk significantly, and it's not clear it's a risk she wants to take, having just come back to full strength. Whatever happens, pray for blue skies for finals, because this track has enough crazy already. Vive la France.
