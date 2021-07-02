Photo Epic: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Jul 2, 2021
by Nathan Hughes  


We actually got to see the big alps off in the distance for the first time all week and thew skies began to clear
Qualifying
LES GETS
2021 UCI World Cup Downhill - Round 2
Words & Photography by Ross Bell, Dave Trumpore & Nathan Hughes


What an interesting change of pace this track has been. Not really in the literal sense; the best in the World have ripped into this new course like a pack of starving hyenas and the speeds look as eye-watering as ever from the sides of the track. The switch-up has come in the form of a return to the old school. Like Val di Sole or perhaps Meribel in 2014. The maze of lines offered on this bit of the Mont Chery hillside has yet to settle and despite steady weather, continues to morph to maintain the highest level of gnar. Needless to say, what little stability there is in these woods would be devastated by a storm tomorrow afternoon, for which things are looking 50:50 right now.

No one should be surprised to see Loic leading out the field after qualies, but then it feels like a while since we saw full heat Super Bruni... Maribor last season being the most recent display. Of course, he currently has the entirely unnecessary extra incentive of being on French soil. Strong showings today also came, predictably, from fellow countrymen Loris Vergier and Benoit Coulanges and more surprisingly, from Spanish sensation Angel Suarez, who almost made the top spot. Myriam Nicole has looked aggressive and absolutely dialled from the outset, ticking off all the big hits on her first runs, and today she took top spot by 7.4 seconds. Vali Höll could shrink that gap, but by upping the risk significantly, and it's not clear it's a risk she wants to take, having just come back to full strength. Whatever happens, pray for blue skies for finals, because this track has enough crazy already. Vive la France.



Micalya Parton drops out of the calm of the start gate and heads toward the carnage of the forest below.

Matt Walker hucking into the enormous machine-cut berms up top.

Course holds were an unfortunate and distinct theme of the morning.

Aaron Gwin still yet to find the speed and form to run at the front.

After the quickest TT yesterday, Nina Hoffmann rode to a steady 4th, avoiding a couple of gaps that could bring her closer to the top step if she decides to go for them in the final.

The sun may have dried things out a bit, but the track is still slick and treacherous in spots, and there are plenty of sniper roots that will send you into the catch netting if not careful.

Minnaar made a big mistake in the woods and came to a complete stop for a couple of moments, and it was still enough for 13th.

7th in the overall and 8th in qualifying for Dakotah Norton.

Luca Shaw, always quietly chipping the seconds off his lap times. 12th for qualies.

World Cup leader Camille Balanche qualified in 3rd.

Ele Farina looking strong on her way to 5th in a big women's field of 27 racers today.

These ever-deepening ruts have been the nemesis of many a rider in corners and on the face of jumps the past two days

The ruts on the step-up to off-camber went from bad to worse today by elite practice.

After Charlie Hatton suffered a terrible OTB and put the course on yet another red flag, riders came down to check one of the culprits causing the struggle.

The executive decision was made to fix it by foot.

A vigilante build crew kicked the deteriorating take-off back into shape - at least for a few more laps.

Oisin O'Callaghan, 8th in junior men

Danny's on it, today on a Snickers-fuelled charge for 5th place.

Matt Walker around the final corner.

2nd for Vali Holl, but a distant 7 seconds back.

Kye A'Hern down the motorway finish straight.

Leogang's junior men winner Pau Menoyo Busquets had another strong ride today and will be third last down the hill tomorrow.

Backing up his pace from Leogang, Benoit Coulanges sits in 6th just 2.5 seconds back.

Reece Wilson pinned across the off camber and into 4th.

Jack Reading picking a rut and sticking to it.

MacDonald charging across the upper off-camber and later securing a very commendable 11th.

Bernard Kerr rounds out the top 10.

Loris Vergier pipped his new teammate Reece Wilson by 0.029 into 3rd.

6th today for Monika Hrastnik.

Angel Suarez came out swinging big time this afternoon and very nearly took the fastest time, less than one second back on Bruni.

Kade Edwards looking for those creative lines that only he seems to be able to come up with.

Jackson Goldstone won't want another second place come tomorrow.

Brendan Fairclough almost finished on the podium here in 2019 but will need to turn it up a notch to repeat that performance on Saturday.

It's difficult to trust skies that forboding and the forecast really could go either way tomorrow at this point.

Top junior men's qualifier Jordan Williams

Vicky Clavel taking the third spot in junior women.

Finn Iles is on the hunt for the podium positions this weekend.

1st in Junior women would be Phoebe Gale

In a league of her own, Myriam Nicole qualified 1st, a massive 7 seconds clear of any challenger.

Not muddy anymore, but not dry either.

Loic Bruni charging on the flat-out final section through the grass.

T minus zero days until finals.

Team Italy talk qualie run highs and lows.

Joe Krejbich, gives Reece Wilson's beautiful green-gold steed a strip-down for the big day.

Crashes left, right, and straight down the middle today. Expect another major dose of bravery and carnage for finals.

Time for a cold one. Well, it is a cooler July than usual.


 Minnaar comes to a complete stall and still gets 13th? He'll be ripping tomorrow. I'm like a kid on Christmas eve - can't wait for the morning to get up and watch the race!
 Why was Reece wearing the rainbow stipes?
 He is world champ!
 He is reigning world champ still.

