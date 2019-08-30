Photo Epic: Qualifying - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

It's been extra moist so far in Quebec.

It wasn't supposed to be this wet today.

A classic technical track. MSA is one of the best out there.

Track conditions were good this morning before the rain arrived towards the end of the juniors' and women's practice session.

Tahnee Seagrave kept things chill today as she tried to conserve energy for Sunday's final. Far from full strength she hopes to have one flat out run in her when it matters most.

Mud and slick rocks to keep things spicy during qualifying.

The rain has made the track extra rough and the ruts extra deep this week.

Hugo Langevin was an alternate on the Canadian team originally and today he came 10th in qualifying.

Vali Holl ruling the junior women once again.

Things were wet and wild just in time for qualifying to get under way.

Kye A'Hern would come 7th in juniors after a big tumble in through the mud.

Some days you ride the bike, and some days it's the other way around.

Finn Iles hoping to bring a medal home to Canada this weekend.

It's good to see Myriam Nicole's death stare in the start hut once again.

Myriam Nicole is back with a bang, riding to the qualie win by over 2 seconds after a long time away.

Danny Hart doing the business in the terrible weather and stomping the fastest lap by 3 and a half seconds.

Danny was one of three riders to send this big gap en route to his winning time in qualifying.

Laurie Greenland's wheel decided it had enough of the Mont Sainte Anne rocks during seeding runs. Luckily he has another full day of practice tomorrow to sort that out.

Thibaut Daprela is the firm favourite for the junior title but as we've seen in recent races, he is far from invincible.

Martin Maes playing it safe in the mud. With the race still days away not too many were willing to risk it in the mud today.

Troy full gas over the wet roots during qualifying.

Andy Vathis braving the elements which were significantly less agreeable than forecast this afternoon.

One of those days then.

Lucas Cruz came out top Canadian junior with a 2nd place for qualies.

And the mud spray was flying.

Classic Sainte-Anne scenes.

Brook MacDonald cracking on towards a casual 3rd place finish for the day.

Loic ran the data acquisition bike for most of the day. If anything, this is the track to get the most feedback on considering how relentless it is.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, good for a top 10 in the mud, but the kiwi will be looking for much more come Sunday.

Mille Johnset taming the slick rock drop of the middle woods on her way to 2nd.

Emelie Siegenthaler coping well with the adverse conditions and riding to 4th, just outside the medal positions.

3rd place this afternoon, Marine Cabirou would love to end a superb break-out season with the rainbows and the overall title... both well within her reach.

Loris Vergier maintains style even at second place kind of speed.

Luca Shaw through of the rocks in the final wooded section of track.

Minnaar was 7th until it was ruled he went off course and was DQ'd. No worries though, he will still race finals.

Jack Moir looked comfortable in the wet today and slotted into 7th fastest.

Charlie Harrison dropping into the Steve Smith drop. He laid down a smooth run into 8th.

13th for Canadian Champion and Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck

Second for Tracey Hannah

Theo Erlangsen getting wild after the Stevie Smith drop.

Reece Wilson skimming trees on his way to a steady run into the top 10.

Anna Newkirk looked at ease as the bike squirmed beneath her in the greasy conditions.

Miranda Miller trucks on through the waterlogged motorway section for Team Canada.

Pure nostalgia for Aaron Gwin who casually rode one of the greatest race runs in DH history during similar conditions in 2017.

Lots of broken bikes and bodies after heavy rains brought icy conditions during seeding.

Fourth for Loic who admittedly did not lay it all on the line in the sketchy conditions

Roll offs helped with the rain but it was the heavy fog at the top that made visibility impossible.

Privateer Hugo Langevin in the top 10 on home soil.

Moustache World Champs in the bag for AG and two days left to work on the other title.

Big smiles from the Bulldog after a medal-worthy lap in the mud.

The man of the moment and many moments before that...

Laurie Greenland was the last man back to the pits today after a slight case of a wheel explosion and then a panic that he would fail to qualify coming in more than 200% from the winning time. Under the new rules, he was in fact protected anyway.

The aftermath of a very wet day on the hill.

At least the tools stayed clean today

Hopefully the rain is gone and things dry out by Sunday's final

It was a bit soggy in the maple leaf country today.

More flats and wheel failures than we've seen all season. The MSA reputation of pure savagery is continued. Let's hope everything survives another two days

In theory, today was qualifying in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but with the small number of riders entered for the World Champs it was more of a formality than anything else. All riders were nearly guaranteed a spot in the final and with no points on the line very few were willing to hang it out or show their cards. Add to that the rainstorms that varied from drizzle to downpour and the track was in no condition to be rolling the dice if not needed.Riders have another long practice session tomorrow, unlike the World Cup, and the extra day will surely be used to up the pace and intensity quota a bit. And while qualifying are surely indicative of the the speed of a few riders, it is by no means a be and end all like we are used to seeing. Especially given the rain and mud.Myriam Nicole would lead out the women while Danny Hart took top honors against the men. In juniors, it would of course be Vali Holl for the women, and the surprise face of EWS specialist Antoine Vidal for the men. After them it would be the usual suspects that you would expect to see in the top 10 or top 5, and in reality, any one of the riders could indeed take home the rainbow jersey and gold medal at the end of the weekend. It is World Champs after all and as we have seen in recent years, anything can and will happen. The one day format lets riders hang it all on the line with a win or die attitude and you really never know what may happen.