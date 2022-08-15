Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Burke 2022

Harriet Harnden made it two wins in back-to-back weekends by taking the win at round five of the Enduro World Series in Burke, Vermont, while New Englander and semi-local hero Richie Rude resisted the pressure from resurgent Canyon-Collective rider Jack Moir to demolish the pro men’s field in the final two stages of the race to emerge as victor in front of his family and friends.
The UK’s Harnden started Sunday in fourth place after ceding nearly eight seconds to her hard-charging compatriot Ella Conolly in the Pro Stage on Saturday afternoon. However, the XC and CX star wasted no time in stamping her authority on the race on Sunday morning - winning the super-physical stage two by more than 17s over fellow Briton Bex Baraona and taking 22 seconds out of Conolly to take a race lead that she wouldn’t lose all day. Harnden would take two more stages during the day with a significant 10s win on the Queen’s Stage leaving her in a commanding position carrying a lead of more than 35s into the final stage. After her win last weekend in Whistler, Canada, Harnden now has four EWS career wins. France's Morgane Charre would win the final stage, but take second in the overall by 32 seconds. Britain’s Bex Baraona came in third.
In the men's race, it was 2021 series champ Jack Moir who set the bar sky high by winning the first four stages in front of a hugely vocal Burke Mountain crowd in the eastern US state of Vermont. Times were tight though and Moir, who struggled to find his usual form at the start of the 2022 season, went into the final two stages of the race with just a 5 second lead over a consistently-fast Richie Rude. Whistler winner and series leader Jesse Melamed had three second places on stages and one third, but couldn’t really challenge Rude and Moir’s dominance. In the end, Rude was too strong for anyone though. The Yeti rider, who lives just four hours away, clawed back five seconds on Moir on both Stage 5 and the final Stage 6 to finish the race as victor in front of a crowd that even included his 90-year-old grandmother and parents.
The dust has hardly settled, but riders will already be thinking of next weekend and the sixth round of the series, a couple of hours east across a few state lines at EWS Sugarloaf. The course maps are now out and excitement is building.
"The access road we climb here in Burke hits up to 32% in spots, coincidentally the same percentage of race stages this week are either flat or slightly up hill "
"the climbing to descending ratio got mixed up"