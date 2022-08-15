Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Burke 2022

Absolutely perfect Vermont dirt for race day.

Almost as blurry as the riders vision on the extremely physical and flat stage 2.

Jack Moir came out swinging and led right to the very end before a charging Richie Rude stole the win away.

Jill Kintner lost time on two key stages, but other than that was fighting in the top 3 all weekend, eventually settling for 6th.

Cole Lucas fought a stomach big all weekend while still managing a respectable top 10 result.

French Champ Alex Rudeau making it into the top 10 this weekend.

Isabeau Courdurier struggled a bit this week with her recent foot injury and finished 7th, but still holds onto her lead in the overall series standings.

A season's best 4th for Raphaela Richter.

Harriet Harnden started off a bit slow in Saturday's Pro Stage, but turned up the heat come Sunday.

Top 10 for Noga Korem who is still looking to find her form and speed of previous seasons.

Bex Baraona started strong on Saturday and held the pace all day Sunday to land on the podium once again.

Style for the crowds on Stage 3

Greg Callaghan on Stage 5.

Last week's winner Jesse Melamed would have to settle for third in Vermont. He's still leading the hunt for the overall series with that finish.

Harriet Harnden put her XC background to good use on the pedalfest that was stage 2, taking 15 seconds out of her nearest rival.

8th for Rae Morrison

Martin Maes fought up front on a few stages but not consistently enough to land on the podium. 5th of the weekend for the Belgian racer.

McKay Vezina flat out through the drift grass corners on Stage 4.

Unfortunately a concussion kept Zakarias Johansen from starting the race on Sunday.

Smoothing out the rough and rocky Stage 5.

Morgane Charre fighting up front again to take second in Vermont.

Richie Rude was locked in a battle with Jack Moir all day, until dropping the hammer on the final stages of the weekend to take the win.

Remi Gauvin backed up his form from Whistler to take 6th this week.

Alex Storre on Stage 5.

Ella Conolly was on the pace for a podium finish after winning the Pro Stage, but a mechanical on the final stage would push her back to 5th in the end.

Eddie Masters drifting the old school grass corners and in to 7th

Younn Deniaud getting a little loose on Stage 5.

Florencia Espiniera couldn't quite find the pace that carried her to the podium last week in Whistler.

Rhys Verner took a hard slam and injured his shoulder to finish outside the top 10 for the first time all season.

Two wins in a row for Harriet Harnden.

Jack Menzies attacking everywhere and finishing 9th as a privateer.

Jesse Melamed giving it his all to the very end would come 3rd.

Flat out on the final two long and rough stages, Richie Rue pulled an amazing 11 seconds out of Jack Moir to take a convincing win in Vermont.

Richie wanted this one pretty bad, and his reaction after Jack crossed the line was a mix of joy and relief.

Richie Rude's entire family was here this weekend, even his 90 year old grand mother hiked up to cheer him on.

After a slower start to the season, Harriet Harnden looks to be the rider to beat and the biggest threat for the overall.

A very happy Bex Baraona in 3rd.

Pivot took team of the day ahead of Yeti and Commencal.

Harriet Harnden, Morgane Charre, and Bex Baraona celebrate on the podium.

Richie Rude, Jack Moir, and Jesse Melamed cheers some Vermont beers on the podium.

Jesse Melamed and Isabeau Courdurier retain the overall lead, but not by much for either.

Harriet Harnden made it two wins in back-to-back weekends by taking the win at round five of the Enduro World Series in Burke, Vermont, while New Englander and semi-local hero Richie Rude resisted the pressure from resurgent Canyon-Collective rider Jack Moir to demolish the pro men’s field in the final two stages of the race to emerge as victor in front of his family and friends.The UK’s Harnden started Sunday in fourth place after ceding nearly eight seconds to her hard-charging compatriot Ella Conolly in the Pro Stage on Saturday afternoon. However, the XC and CX star wasted no time in stamping her authority on the race on Sunday morning - winning the super-physical stage two by more than 17s over fellow Briton Bex Baraona and taking 22 seconds out of Conolly to take a race lead that she wouldn’t lose all day. Harnden would take two more stages during the day with a significant 10s win on the Queen’s Stage leaving her in a commanding position carrying a lead of more than 35s into the final stage. After her win last weekend in Whistler, Canada, Harnden now has four EWS career wins. France's Morgane Charre would win the final stage, but take second in the overall by 32 seconds. Britain’s Bex Baraona came in third.In the men's race, it was 2021 series champ Jack Moir who set the bar sky high by winning the first four stages in front of a hugely vocal Burke Mountain crowd in the eastern US state of Vermont. Times were tight though and Moir, who struggled to find his usual form at the start of the 2022 season, went into the final two stages of the race with just a 5 second lead over a consistently-fast Richie Rude. Whistler winner and series leader Jesse Melamed had three second places on stages and one third, but couldn’t really challenge Rude and Moir’s dominance. In the end, Rude was too strong for anyone though. The Yeti rider, who lives just four hours away, clawed back five seconds on Moir on both Stage 5 and the final Stage 6 to finish the race as victor in front of a crowd that even included his 90-year-old grandmother and parents.The dust has hardly settled, but riders will already be thinking of next weekend and the sixth round of the series, a couple of hours east across a few state lines at EWS Sugarloaf. The course maps are now out and excitement is building.