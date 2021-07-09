Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

The EWS is back in La Thuile for another week of doubleheader racing at a venue known for its steepest and technical tracks. While in years past most stages have been extremely long with starts high in alpine zones above treelike, heavy spring snowfall has forced all the starts to be quite a bit lower this time around. With nearly all racing taking place below the tree line where the technical difficulty will be the biggest challenge rather than the sheer length. In the first race of the week, riders took on four stages over 30km with 2,700m of descending.
For the Elite Women, it was a close battle between Melanie Pugin and Isabeau Courdurier until the final stage, where a 19th place finish for Isabeau knocked her back to sixth in the overall making way for Melanie Pugin to take her second overall win in 2021. Another big result was Harriet Harnden coming fresh off racing the XC World Cup in Les Gets to take a solid second-place finish in the Elite Women's overall.
Richie Rude and Jack Moir were again the riders to watch with some incredibly close racing again in La Thuile. Rain began falling as the top-ranked men hit stage 3 and it was getting pretty heavy on the fourth and final stage of the day. The final stage shook up the results, but it was Richie Rude who just edged ahead to take his second overall win of the season.
Racing starts up again on the weekend with the second event of the doubleheader Saturday evening with the Pro Stage, and another four stages on Sunday.
A little mistake : the girl crushing the rock garden is Estelle Charles (not Laura) !
