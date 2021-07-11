Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

No shortage of dramatic backdrops here.

Big views here when it stops raining

Racers dropped into a saturated stage 2 after last night's rain. The developing ruts reached out for unsuspecting wheels whenever possible.

Despite all the moisture, there were still traces of dusty roots left in the deep woods.

Shark Attack Jack now being chased down on land by a gigantic bird.

Another race for Jack Moir locked in a battle with Richie Rude as the two have now flip-flopped 1st and second at each of the first 4 rounds.

Big gaps make a difference when the times are this tight. Jack Moir skipping stones and roots on his way to the finish sprint.

What a ride to take 3rd for Zakarias Johansen

On the gas and into 7th for Adrien Dailly

A gutsy ride for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau who was in the hospital late into the night after dislocating an ankle on Saturday's pro stage

19th for Vid Persak

Consistently consistent and in 4th for Jesse Melamed

Harriet Harnden making a splash in the pro women's race to take her first win

Mission complete for Hattie Harnden finally getting her win. It was a matter of time before she put all the pieces together.

Keegan Wright on stage 4

Romain Paulhan on stage 4

Noga Korem just back off the podium. Six seconds, that is.

The woods in La Thuile are steep and gnarly

16th for privateer Matt Stuttard

Rounding out the top 10 was Dimitri Tordo

Isabeau Courdurier 3rd in the most competitive women's field the EWS has ever seen

Isabeau in 3rd

Big day for Zakarias Johansen landing himself on the podium for the first time. He'd finish third on the day.

Richie Rude, after winning Saturday's pro stage, would lead much of Sunday until crashes pushed him down to second

Back in the top 5 for Kevin Miquel

Youn Deniaud found his speed from a few years ago to take 6th

2nd today for Melanie Pugin who still holds onto the overall lead

Four races and four top 10's for Jose Borges

Eighth place for Slawomir Lukasik on the battered Italian stages.

Fifth place for Morgane Charre.

Richie Rude charging on the final stage of the day

A frustrated Richie Rude who crashed twice on stage 4 and handed the race lead to Jack Moir

The battle for the overall rages on and Jack Moir is clawing at its heels after round four.

Harriet Harnden has arrived... 1st today for the young Brit

Forget the result sheet, the real winner according to her peers was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau. riding in pain with a massive injury she was 7 seconds up going into the final stage before disaster struck

What a ride from Zakarias Johansen to land on his first EWS podium

Close one again for Jesse. He's going to need to keep the bike right side up next time.

Jack Moir on top of the podium flanked by Richie Rude and Zakarias Johansen

Harriet Harnden, Melanie Pugin, and Isabeau Courdurier are your top three in La Thuile for round 4

Melanie Pugin still leads the overall.

Two wins and two seconds places for Richie Rude who now leads the series by just 5 points over Jack Moir

Until next time La Thuile

The 4th round of the Enduro World Series and 2nd race of the doubleheader in La Thuile kicked off Saturday afternoon in polar opposite conditions to what we saw just a few days prior. Gone were the daily rainstorms, replaced by blazing sun and a brand new single stage to set the stage before the final big day on Sunday.Richie Rude would lead out Jack Moir by less than a second, and yet another race where those two just can't shake one another. For the women it would be Andreane Lanthier Nadeau who would take a dominant 7-second lead, but not without some drama. She partially dislocated her ankle at the end of her run and would be forced to race the final four stages on Sunday in considerable pain.For the Elite Women, it looked like Andreane Lanthier Nadeau was going to continue her success from the Pro Stage despite the injured ankle, but after a crash on the fourth stage and a puncture with another crash on her final run it was not to be. Instead, it was Harriet Harnden who laid down consistent results throughout the day and a huge win of nine seconds on the final stage and took her first Elite EWS win in La Thuile. Series leader Melanie Pugin finished up the day in second place keeping her lead in the overall standings.Richie Rude and Jack Moir had been incredibly close all week and it was tight between the two riders all day, never being more than a second apart over the first 4 stages. However a pair of crashes on the fourth stage put Richie 12 seconds back, an impossible deficit to overcome on the final stage of the day. Jack would cruise to the win with another first-place finish on the final stage, his second of the season. Richie Rude and Jack Moir have now alternated 1st and 2nd place at each of the first four rounds and now head into the break separated by just 5 points.