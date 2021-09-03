Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

The fifth round of the 2021 Enduro World Series, Michelin EWS Loudenvielle, saw riders battle a tough course in some very challenging conditions.
High in the French Pyrenees, Loudenvielle made its EWS debut in typically dramatic fashion with torrential rain and slick mud adding some spice to the mix during yesterdays' practice session. The result of which would see a weather-shortened schedule with riders tackling four of the original five stages. A day out that that still equated to nearly 3000 meters of descending.
In the women’s race, Noga Korem took the first two stages of the day and led the race ahead of second-placed Melanie Pugin, although two times series champion Isabeau Courdurier put the power down to take stage three. However, none of them could match the speed displayed by Harriet Harnden who absolutely decimated the competition on the all-important Queen Stage, winning by over 20 seconds and claiming her second EWS victory in the process. Pugin finished just behind her in second, with Korem having to settle for third after a big crash lost her valuable time.
It was a different story in the men’s race, which Jack Moir controlled right from the start, and never really looked back. Winning three of the four stages, there was no one hot on his heels as in the previous round's battle between Jack and Richie Rude. Once again it would in fact be Richie Rude who came the closest to finish the day in second place and 12 seconds back. Making it the 5th race in a row where Jack and Richie have both finished 1st or 2nd, with Jack now holding three wins to two advantage, and with it, the series lead. Kevin Miquel rode consistently all day and was rewarded with third place.
Canyon Collective were Team of the Day, with Specialized Racing in second and Sunn French Connexion by Alp D’Huez rounding out the podium in third. The series stays in Loudenvielle for round six, with the Pro Stage kicking off proceedings on Saturday night, followed by four more stages on Sunday.
5 Comments
Fantastic work,@Dave Trumpore.
Post a Comment