Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

Foggy, moody, and raining to start the day

It was a damp and dreary start to what would become a beautiful day in the high mountains

But soon looking a bit better high above treeline

The dust was a bit slick to start with light rain falling in the morning, but the sun would soon bake it to perfection

Kasper Woolley reviewing helmet cam footage in the pits before heading to stage 1

A little light on an otherwise dark morning high in the mountains

There was still quite a bit of mud for the racers who dropped first thing in the day

Pinkbike Acadamy winner, Evan Wall, would take 63rd

Little rider in a big landscape. The stages here in Loudenvielle were massive as riders still descended over 3000m despite yesterday's weather forcing the race to be shortened from four stages to three

Iago Garay above the clouds on stage 1

Raphaela Richter in 8th

Slowly the storms blew out and the promise of a sunny day was on the horizon

Isabeau Courdurier just off the podium by 4 seconds

Melanie Pugin took 2nd and retains her lead in the series after five rounds

Richie Rude got off to a bit of a slow start, but by the end was once again in the position to challenge Jack Moir for the win before ending his day in 2nd

Jose Borges has been constantly in the mix all season, finishing in 6th

Vid Persak was sitting 7th until a puncture ruined his day

Stage 2 was the only stage completely below the tree line

6th for Morgane Charre

Harriet Harnden put her XC strengths to use on the very physical Stage 4 to make up over 20 seconds and take her second EWS win in a row

Just 5 seconds off the podium and in 5th for Theo Galy

12th for Damien Oton

Noga Korem led until the final stage were a crash would push her down to 3rd

Adrien Dailly would take 13th

Morgane Jonier on stage 2

Christian Textor on stage 3

Katy Winton had her best result of the season to 5th

Ella Connolly high above the trees on stage 2

Kevin Miquel on form and back on the podium in his home country

7th today for Dmitri Tordo

Bex Baraona in rounding out the top 10

Jesse Melamed would have liked a bit more tech to showcase his skills, but would still manage a respectable 8th on the fast and open slopes in Loudenvielle

Martin Maes 4th and just 4 seconds off the podium. He will be looking for redemption here on Sunday

Remi Gauvin against the dramatic sky

The dirt was absolutely perfect today by the afternoon

Stage 3... what a trial, that just seems to go on forever

Youn Deniaud started the day in the top 5 but would slip down to 9th after the very physical final stage that favored riders with pure leg power more than just technical skills

Hugo Pigeon in the top 15

Antoine Vidal would end the day in 18th

The final stage defended through the village streets to finish right in the main square

Jack Moir powering to the line to take his third win of the year, and reclaiming the series lead from Richie Rude

Harriet Harnden put the power down to take the win in front of Melanie Pugin and Noga Korem

Richie Rude and Kevin Miquel help shower the dust and mud off race winner Jack Moir

Time to clean up the mess and do it all over again in a few days. With a mix of rain and sun in the forecast, round 6 will be just as unpredictable

Let's hope for more of this over the coming days for round 6 here in Loudenvielle, France

The fifth round of the 2021 Enduro World Series, Michelin EWS Loudenvielle, saw riders battle a tough course in some very challenging conditions.High in the French Pyrenees, Loudenvielle made its EWS debut in typically dramatic fashion with torrential rain and slick mud adding some spice to the mix during yesterdays' practice session. The result of which would see a weather-shortened schedule with riders tackling four of the original five stages. A day out that that still equated to nearly 3000 meters of descending.In the women’s race, Noga Korem took the first two stages of the day and led the race ahead of second-placed Melanie Pugin, although two times series champion Isabeau Courdurier put the power down to take stage three. However, none of them could match the speed displayed by Harriet Harnden who absolutely decimated the competition on the all-important Queen Stage, winning by over 20 seconds and claiming her second EWS victory in the process. Pugin finished just behind her in second, with Korem having to settle for third after a big crash lost her valuable time.It was a different story in the men’s race, which Jack Moir controlled right from the start, and never really looked back. Winning three of the four stages, there was no one hot on his heels as in the previous round's battle between Jack and Richie Rude. Once again it would in fact be Richie Rude who came the closest to finish the day in second place and 12 seconds back. Making it the 5th race in a row where Jack and Richie have both finished 1st or 2nd, with Jack now holding three wins to two advantage, and with it, the series lead. Kevin Miquel rode consistently all day and was rewarded with third place.Canyon Collective were Team of the Day, with Specialized Racing in second and Sunn French Connexion by Alp D’Huez rounding out the podium in third. The series stays in Loudenvielle for round six, with the Pro Stage kicking off proceedings on Saturday night, followed by four more stages on Sunday.