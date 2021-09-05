Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

Loudenvielle, France

It's nice to be riding chairlifts as opposed to climbing to access most stages this week. The sheer amount of descending is more than enough to ruin you during the course of the race

McKay Vezina on Saturday's Pro Stage

Aggressive riding from Antoine Vidal landed him in 10th

The second win of the year for Isabeau Courdurier

Morgane Charre rebounded from a tough race a few days ago to take second

Adrien Dailly on stage 2

Stage 6 took a break from the high alpine environment and made its way through a technical forest

There was still some water about after the massive storms earlier in the week

Stage 6 passed through some farms as it made its way in and out of the forest

9th for Connor Fearon who's figuring out the EWS thing

Richie Rude was on a mission today, pulling back time after yesterday's Pro Stage to lead through the day. Only to have it all come undone with a dropped chain on the final stage

Hugo Pigeon on stage 1

Jack Moir made it two wins in two tries In Loudenvielle, thanks in part to a little luck after Richie Rude dropped a chain on the final stage

Unfortunatelty a puncture took Jesse Melamed out of the running

Kasper Woolley threw down today to run as high as third for a few stages before ending the day in 4th.

3rd for the second race in a row for Kevin Miquel

Melanie Pugin would come 3rd and retain her lead in the overall

Just off the podium in 4th for Noga Korem

Remember Slawomir Lukasik's name because after his 7th place finish today we imagine we will be seeing much more of him

Dimitri Tordo with a rare result outside the top 10 in 12th

Harriet Harnden won here a few days ago but some drivetrain issues held her back on one stage, eventually settling for 6th

Martin Maes would finish 6th on the day

Vid Persak on Stage 4

Another top 10 for Jose Borges

Back on the pace and in 5th for Ella Conolly

11th for newcomer Irenee Menjou of France

Panning with some French colors at the finish line

An exhausted Raphaela Richter after the last stage. She would end the day 8th

A very emotional win for Isabeau Courdurier

Richie had the pace for the win, but a mechanical dashed his hopes of keeping Jack Moir in check today

What could have been for Richie Rude today

Double fisting after a long week

Isabeau Courdurier takes her second win of the season with Morgane Charre in second and Melanie Pugin third

The same as a few days prior for round 5. Jack Moir leading out Richie Rude and Kevin Miquel

Tine to party... Hope The EWS makes a visit to this place again in the future

The Pro Stage kicked off proceedings on Saturday night, where the tightest racing of the weekend went down in the women’s field. Series leader Melanie Pugin took top honors, while Noga Korem and Estelle Charles took second and third place respectively, with less than a second between all three. For the Men, Jack Moir edged out Richie Rude by the slimmest of margins as the prior continued their toe to toe rivalry for the 6th straight round.The scene was set for an intense showdown on Sunday’s five stages, and it more than delivered. Morgane Charre, Harriet Harnden and Korem all claimed stage victories, but it was Isabeau Courdurier’s consistency all race that paid off, handing her a win for the second time this season.In the men’s race Jack Moir came out swinging from the start, but it would be Richie Rude who would pull back time and control the race up until the final stage. Veterans like Martin Maes and a fresh face in Kasper Woolley threw their hands into the mix, but it wasn’t enough to compete with times being put down in the never-ending Rude versus Moir battle. Despite two stage wins for Rude, a dropped chain on the final stage saw him running up a climb and coasting to the finish line, ended his chances. Allowing Jack Moir to claim the final stage and with it the race. Rude had to settle for the second step on the podium and Kevin Miquel continued his impressive form to land on the third for the second race in a row.Once more it was Canyon Collective who picked up Team of the Day, with Specialized Racing in second and Lapierre Zipp Collective in third - extending Canyon’s lead in the overall team competition.Melanie Pugin and Jack Moir continue their leads in the individual overall.The series returns next week when it heads to a brand new venue in Crans-Montana, Switzerland