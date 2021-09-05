Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 2

The Pro Stage kicked off proceedings on Saturday night, where the tightest racing of the weekend went down in the women’s field. Series leader Melanie Pugin took top honors, while Noga Korem and Estelle Charles took second and third place respectively, with less than a second between all three. For the Men, Jack Moir edged out Richie Rude by the slimmest of margins as the prior continued their toe to toe rivalry for the 6th straight round.
The scene was set for an intense showdown on Sunday’s five stages, and it more than delivered. Morgane Charre, Harriet Harnden and Korem all claimed stage victories, but it was Isabeau Courdurier’s consistency all race that paid off, handing her a win for the second time this season.
In the men’s race Jack Moir came out swinging from the start, but it would be Richie Rude who would pull back time and control the race up until the final stage. Veterans like Martin Maes and a fresh face in Kasper Woolley threw their hands into the mix, but it wasn’t enough to compete with times being put down in the never-ending Rude versus Moir battle. Despite two stage wins for Rude, a dropped chain on the final stage saw him running up a climb and coasting to the finish line, ended his chances. Allowing Jack Moir to claim the final stage and with it the race. Rude had to settle for the second step on the podium and Kevin Miquel continued his impressive form to land on the third for the second race in a row.
Once more it was Canyon Collective who picked up Team of the Day, with Specialized Racing in second and Lapierre Zipp Collective in third - extending Canyon’s lead in the overall team competition.
Melanie Pugin and Jack Moir continue their leads in the individual overall.
The series returns next week when it heads to a brand new venue in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
