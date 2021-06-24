Photo Epic: Race Day - Val di Fassa EWS #1

A beautiful day and four incredible stages greeted racers as they kicked off the 2021 Enduro World Series in Canazei Italy. A day that would see close racing across all categories including battles for podium positions and wins that would come go right down to the wire.
In the women's race, Isabeau Courdurier took two stage wins, including the all-important Queen Stage, to win the race by nearly 14 seconds. A comfortable margin, but one that will keep her honest going into round 2 on Saturday. Morgane Charre carried her form over from 2020 to place second and Melanie Pugin completed the all-French podium to take third. Fourth would go to Andreane Lanthier Nadeau who, with that result, would make her best ever season debut. And keep your eyes on Harriet Harnden who took her first stage win on stage three in her first-ever elite women's race.
In the men’s competition, Richie Rude dominated from right out the gate, just edging the win from three-time defending champ Sam Hill on the first stage of the day. From here his lead only extended, winning stage two ahead of Jack Moir while Hill would begin to slide back. Charlie Murray who turned heads in 2020 did so once again by winning stage three. But the final stage of the day, the all-important Queen Stage and the longest of the day would be where things got interesting. A herculean effort from Moir saw him set the fastest time to push Rude him right to the wire in a nail bitter of a finish with Rude only taking the overall race win by less than half a second. Moir was forced to settle for second, whilst a consistent ride from Jesse Melamed saw him round out the podium in third. Matt Walker and Zakarias Johansen would take 4th and 5th respectively, and the Canyon Collective would dominate the overall team results with riders in 2nd, 6th, and 7th.
