Finals Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Once again Les Gets over delivered on already high expectations. A venue that has seen some of the most historic races over the past few decades once again came through with all the drama and excitement we've come to expect from this small corner of the French Alps. Just when you thought Les Gets couldn't outdo itself, it raised the bar once again. One of the best tracks we have seen in years, a massive French crowd that we've oh so missed over the past year, and a twist of fate from mother nature just to make things a little spicier all added up to keep everyone on the edge of their seats all afternoon long.
First up would be the Junior race where we would see two first time winners in the likes of Phoebe Gale and Jackson Goldstone. Behind them a mix of fresh and familiar faces rounded out the remaining podium spots, proving once again that the next generation is deep in talent and hungry to leave their mark on the world stage in the years to come.
The Elite Women's race would get the drama started and set the stage for what would be an afternoon of unpredictable highs and lows. With near misses, gutsy race runs, close calls and crashes throughout, it would be Tahnee Seagrave who would reclaim her spot on the top step of the podium. Finding speed and confidence that's been missing recently, Tahnee dug deep to raise her game when it counted and proved to the world she is still very much one of the women to beat this season. Myriam Nicole for the second race in a row crashed in her run and still almost managed to set the fastest time, showing that if she can stay on her bike she may just be in a league of her own later this season. Camille Balanche would keep it consistent for third, while another pre-race favorite, Vali Höll crashed in the final corner while on a fast run.
In came the rain for the Men's race to turn everything on its head a bit. Steady at first it would affect nearly everyone's runs in some way, but the real fun was dished out on the top 10-15 riders who would progressively see things deteriorate as a drizzle became a downpour. Reece Wilson just about had the ride of the day, on a podium pace in the worst conditions, followed by the most epic of crashes moments from the finish. A gutsy run to be proud of for sure, and lucky to walk away uninjured. French favorites Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier still pinned it for the home crowd even in the worst conditions possible and would receive some of the loudest cheers of the day, with Bruni being mobbed in the finish as the last rider down. Truly the people's champion of France. But in the end, it would be another Frenchman, Thibaut Daprela, giving the people what they were after as he would take advantage of a slick but less treacherous track to set what would be the fastest time of the day, and his first Elite World Cup win. Rounding out the top three would be Max Hartenstern and Baptiste Pierron.
While the party in Les Gets will continue long into the night and the early morning, the World Cup takes a month off before picking up again mid-August in Maribor, Slovenia.
