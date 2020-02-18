Photo Epic: Race Preview - 2020 Andes Pacifico Enduro

Time to ride some bikes in the Andes of Chile.

This week is all about big mountains

Off trail excursions will be painful

It's hot out here and water is scarce.

Many riders arrived early and headed south to sample the terrain in Nevados de Chillan

Pablo Hobon riding come classic lines in Chillan, the host of the EWS in 2014.

Local legend Felipe Vasquez has won the masters class here a few times, but this year will be heading up the technical support staff for racers.

Greg Callaghan fresh off the plane and shaking of the jet lag in time for a classic Santiago sunset

The summer sunsets in Santiago are a thing of beauty

Tent life for the next six nights

Iago Garay and Greg Callaghan cooling off before the fist day of racing

How much chicken does it take to feed a small army?

Once again the food at Andes Pacifico is a treat, and this was just the appetizer.

Stage 1 will kick off high in these mountains

Last year it was all about Pedro Burns

The infamous anit-grip

The swimming holes at the camps are essential

Free beers are always on tap

As with every night in camp, the red wine was flowing plentifully.

Florencia Espineira returns as the women's favorite once again

Chilean Nico Prudencio is on a new bike and looking to leave his mark on this year's event

If you crash here all you can often do is lick your wounds and push on.

The Andes Pacifico is as raw and authentic as it gets on and off the trails.

Loose Dog back in Chile and loving the sunshine.

Early morning hike-a-bikes will be a common theme

The views are often stunning

And there is lots of gold to chase

Romain Paulhan gave it everything he had to finish 2nd last year but is hungry to go one better in 2020

The seemingly unstoppable Florencia Espineira.

At time desperate measures are taken to keep bikes rolling into final stages

Crushing rocks with your fist is not recommended

Tire vs. cactus

A motley crew to close out a long day in 2018

The view everyone is chasing all week long.

After 18 stages of racing, the pisco begins to flow heavily, marking the start of the unofficial 19th stage... #nopisconodisco.

Bikes lined up in camp awaiting the first day of racing

The 7th edition the of Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico begins this week, with over 100 racers making the journey to Chile to race from the challenging heights of the Andes to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean. In the past, racers only spent just a few days in the Andes before heading south and west to the coastal range but for the 2020 edition, the Andes will be featured for four of the five days with riders topping out at elevations that will leave even the most fit a bit deprived of precious oxygen. And while this may be the 7th running of the event, the last three days will be run on trails never before seen in any addition and will truly be blind for even the Andes Pacifico veterans.The long and hot summer days have allowed the organizers to line up some truly massive days in the saddle with big liaison stages and even bigger timed stages. And, while the riders may not finish until nearly dark on a few of the days, they will be greeted by campsites that are often second to none. Complete with swimming holes, delicious local food, beer, and the amazing hospitality of Chilean culture that keeps many racers returning year after year.Racing will once again be hotly contested as last years champions Pedro Burns and Florencia Espineira line up to go toe to toe with racers from all over the world. Also in attendance for the first time will be Greg Callaghan who will be racing in his new Devinci team colors for the first time, as well as last year's runner up from France, Romain Paulhan.Racing kicks off shortly from the 2900 meter summit of Quempo, and will end in a few days' time, but not before racers descend nearly 12,000 meters spread throughout 18 timed stages over five very long days.Then, of course, there is Saturday night's infamous and semi-official Stage 19 that takes place just after the podium presentation. As the saying goes, #NoPiscoNoDisco...Hold on to your hats folks, and check back over the next few days for race updates and tech reports as the adventure unfolds.