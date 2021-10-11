Photo Epic: Recreating Magic in the Desert - Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 11, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Tools of the trade.
RECREATING MAGIC IN THE DESERT
2021 Red Bull Rampage
Words by Sarah Moore & Photography by James Stokoe and Trevor Lyden


The sun was out and the winds were light as we arrived on site in Virgin, Utah for the 20th anniversary edition of Red Bull Rampage this morning. It's been almost two years since the event took place and while a lot may have happened in that time, the desert has remained largely unchanged and you can still see the remnants of landing pads and crumbling jumps on the red cliffside from the second time this venue was used in 2017.

The 15 riders competing this year and their two-person build teams have been busy the past week and fresh features are popping up every which way you look. With rain earlier in the week, the digging was good and it's impressive to see how far along some of the lines are. There's more rain in the forecast and still three more days left for the riders to sculpt in their lines before finals and so we have high expectations for what we'll see come Friday.

The wind was forecast to pick up later in the day and so riders were on their bikes and testing features first thing in the morning, with Brandon Semenuk and Carson Storch kicking things off near the bottom of the mountain. Kurt Sorge, Tom Van Steenbergen, Jaxson Riddle, and Tyler McCaul eyed up the blind step-down that they're sharing to the rider's right of Semenuk and Storch's line before riding it multiple times, with the tricks coming out as the session progressed. Ethan Nell checked off a drop near the end of his line, while Reed Boggs up on "Reed's Ridge" to the looker's right of the venue hit "The Goblin" before the winds picked up. By midday, anyone who had taken the weather window to get on their bike, set their wheels aside and got back on the tools.


Brandon was the first rider of the day to put tires in the dirt.
Brandon Semenuk was the first rider of the day to put tires in the dirt.

The viking himself Brage Vestavik being welcomed at rampage for his first time.
The Viking himself Brage Vestavik being welcomed to Red Bull Rampage for the first time.

Bradon s new rampage helmet.
A new lid for Rampage for Brandon.

Floating over the final feature on the course.
Brandon floating over the final feature on the course.

Carson flipping on the bottom feature.
Carson quickly quickly getting comfortable and flipping on the bottom feature.

Semenuk has chosen to ride with the single crown RockShox ZEB. This means he can do things such as a flip-whip. At Rampage. WTH.
Semenuk has chosen to ride with the single crown RockShox Zeb which means he can do things such as a flip-whip. At Rampage.

T-Mac and Jaxon stepping off the midway section.
T-Mac towing Jaxson Riddle off the step down.

The flexibility of the youth...Jaxson Riddle tests out his step-down that leads him into the bottom of his line.
The flexibility of the youth... Jaxson Riddle quickly got up to speed on this step down that leads him into the bottom of his line.

Sorge made sure to make the most of the morning session before the winds rolled in and left the athletes throwing dirt for the rest of the afternoon.
Sorge made sure to make the most of the morning session before the winds rolled in and left the athletes throwing dirt for the rest of the afternoon.

Ethan Nell is putting on his goggles that offer superb eye protection.
Ethan Nell putting on his goggles, the last step before rolling in.
With look-backs like these E-Boy might have a future career in modeling...probably not though.
With look-backs like these, E-Boy might have a future career in modelling... probably not though.

Ethan started his morning off with a couple of test runs towards the bottom of his line before the winds picked up.
Ethan started his morning off with a couple of test runs towards the bottom of his line before the winds picked up.

Tom Van Steenbergen eying the big stepdown at the end of his line.
Tom Van Steenbergen eyeing up the big step down that he shares with Kurt Sorge, Jaxson Riddle and Tyler McCaul at the end of his line.

Reed Boggs is the only athlete to include the Goblin in his line he hit it flawlessly first time.
Reed Boggs is the only athlete to include the Goblin in his line, he hit it flawlessly first time.

The wind picked up midday and have the riders a much needed break.
The wind picked up midday and riders traded two wheels for tools to finish the day.

The Lacondeguy brothers putting the finishing touches on Andreu s line.
The Lacondeguy brothers putting the finishing touches on Andreu's line.

Damon Iwanaga rockin out while digging.
Damon Iwanaga rocking out while digging.

Carson Storch scoping line placement.
Carson Storch standing on the edge, scoping line placement.

No shortage of signs telling you where you are.
No shortage of signs telling you where you are.

Dirt art pt.1
These lines are real works of art.

Dirt art pt.2.
Nothing quite like a perfectly sculpted lip.

Dirt art pt. 4.
The work that goes into building some of these features really is mind-boggling.

Dirt art pt. 3.
More dirt art.

The dirt was treated to some moisture from mother-earth a couple of days ago which helped the teams sculpt the red desert dirt however as dry as the desert is more was needed.
The dirt was treated to some moisture from mother-earth a couple of days ago which helped the teams sculpt the red desert dirt, however, as dry as the desert is, more was needed.

Two of the OG s and best of friends Kyle Strait and Cam Zink work together to shape up the middle section of their runs.
Two of the OG's, and best of friends, Kyle Strait and Cam Zink work together to shape up the middle section of their runs.

Cameron Zink needed to repel to be able to access his landing for some late afternoon manicuring as the storm started to roll in.
Cam Zink needed to rappel to be able to access his landing for some late afternoon manicuring as the storm started to roll in.

Almost like a Choose Your Ending story book...which drop will you choose
Almost like a "Choose Your Ending" story book...which drop will you choose?

Love for Jordy on one of Reed s landings.
The trick jump on Reed Bogg's line pays tribute to Jordie Lunn, lost on October 9, 2019. #RoughAF

Teamwork makes the dream work.
Teamwork makes the dream work.

Semenuk fills his 3 522 sand bag.
Semenuk fills his 3,522nd sand bag.

Tools of the trade.
Tools of the trade. By midday, anyone who had taken the weather window to get on their bike, set their wheels aside and got back on the tools.

Although it seems that all of the teams are a lot further along on their builds than years passed there is still a solid amount of work to do before the big show.
Although it seems that all of the teams are a lot further along on their builds than years passed, there is still a solid amount of work to do before the big show.

Do we really need to write a caption for this one
Brett Tippie with his signature smile behind the wheel of this side by side.

The storm came in at the end of the day and started pushing riders off the course.
A storm rolled in late in the afternoon and the rain began just as the sun set. Tomorrow afternoon looks like it could be a good one after the storm drops some moisture on the riders' lines. Until then!


