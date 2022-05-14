Photo Epic: Red Bull Formation 2022 Dig Days & First Ride Sessions

It's the final day at Red Bull Formation, and riders are preparing to drop in at the top of the mountain to link all the features on their lines together into full top-to-bottom runs. The riders, diggers, and support crew are sunburned and exhausted, but the atmosphere is charged with anticipation and stoke, and there are enough high fives, hugs, and encouragement to go around.
It's all been building to today, when the riders will showcase their style and skill on the lines they have created. It hasn't come easily. After three days of hauling water, digging, building, and shaping, riders spent the last two days checking off features, testing sections of their lines, troubleshooting and refining. Below are some of the moments.
The work may have felt like a slow grind, but three days is astonishingly fast for such burly features to come together. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull
The terrain is steep and unforgiving. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull
The days are, in a word, dusty. Photos: Emily Tidwell & Natalie Starr / Red Bull
And then the bikes came out. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull
Louise Ferguson was the first to drop in on the double drop that she shares with Cami Nogueira. We all collectively held our breath then celebrated when she stomped it. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull
Next up was Cami, whose committed riding style is always a joy to watch. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull
Sam made the triple drop crux of her line look easy. Photos: Natalie Starr & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull
