Photo Epic: Red Bull Formation 2022 Dig Days & First Ride Sessions

Red Bull Formation 2022 Dig Days & First Ride Sessions

May 14, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

The Venue at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 10 May 2022
Red Bull Formation 2022
Photos by Re Wikstrom, Emily Tidwell, & Natalie Starr, Courtesy of Red Bull
The venue was last used for Formation in 2019 and for Rampage in 2015. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

It's the final day at Red Bull Formation, and riders are preparing to drop in at the top of the mountain to link all the features on their lines together into full top-to-bottom runs. The riders, diggers, and support crew are sunburned and exhausted, but the atmosphere is charged with anticipation and stoke, and there are enough high fives, hugs, and encouragement to go around.

It's all been building to today, when the riders will showcase their style and skill on the lines they have created. It hasn't come easily. After three days of hauling water, digging, building, and shaping, riders spent the last two days checking off features, testing sections of their lines, troubleshooting and refining. Below are some of the moments.


Athletes scope lines during the course walk at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 08 May 2022
Upon arrival, the athletes scoped the venue and picked lines that they'd bring to life over the following three dig days. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Dig teams work together near the top of the venue at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 09 May 2022
To work more efficiently, the dig teams collaborated on key sections, with some riders sharing their entire lines to pack in as much building as possible. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Water was the most precious resource out there for the builders. Here, Brooklyn Bell waters a landing. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Mike Ross Harriet Burbidge-Smith Robin Goomes discuss a step up feature they built at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 12 May 2022
Vero Sandler Sam Hodgson shape the take off to a shared step up at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 12 May 2022
The work may have felt like a slow grind, but three days is astonishingly fast for such burly features to come together. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Athletes and diggers finish prepping lines at Red Bull Formation on May 12 2022 in Virgin Utah.
Toward the end of the build, energy was low but stoke was high as Robin, Haz, Sam, Chelsea, and their dig crews worked on a common landing. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball wraps up the final dig day at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah.
Chelsea brings tool and water to wherever the tools and water need to be. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball works on her line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 10 May 2022
The terrain is steep and unforgiving. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Sam Soriano s diggers Griff and Joel finish up Sam s line at Red Bull Formation on May 12 2022 in Virgin Utah.
Sam Soriano's diggers are locals, so they're not new to working in the desert. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Blake Hansen Brooke Trein Robin Goomes dig at Red Bull Formation on May 12 2022 in Virgin Utah.
Those burlap sandbags proved priceless. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Casey Brown and her diggers put the finishing touches on her drop at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 13 2022.
The days are, in a word, dusty. Photos: Emily Tidwell & Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Juju Milay Mike Ross stack rocks for a landing at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 10 May 2022
Red Bull Formation is all about collaboration. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Mike Ross Martha Gill Harriet Burbidge-Smith Robin Goomes hike up the venue with bikes at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 13 May 2022
And then the bikes came out. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Vaea Verbeeck hits the drop in of her line for the first time at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 13 2022
Eventually, it was time to drop in and test the features. Vaea Verbeeck nailed her entrance on the first try. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball testing a hip and fresh landing. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Louise Ferguson does a test run on the double drop feature at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 12 May 2022
A long fall line down the middle of the venue at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 09 May 2022
Louise Ferguson was the first to drop in on the double drop that she shares with Cami Nogueira. We all collectively held our breath then celebrated when she stomped it. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Louise Ferguson and Katie Holden react to a test run on a double drop feature at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 12 May 2022
Louise and Katie were all smiles after that first test run. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Cami Noguiera does a test run of her double drop feature at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 12 May 2022
Camila Nogueria reflects back on her line after sending the double drop at Red Bull Formation
Next up was Cami, whose committed riding style is always a joy to watch. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Chelsea drops off the ridge into the raw-n-loose. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Georgia Astle's line includes a "slashy freeride" section. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Sam Soriano rides her triple drop in her line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 13 2022.
Sam made the triple drop crux of her line look easy. Photos: Natalie Starr & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Haz looking as cool and collected as can be. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Hannah Bergman hits one of the drops in the Triple Threat at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 13 2022.
Hannah tests a big one. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Vaea Verbeeck and Ryan McNulty hit the massive hip in her line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 14 2022
Vaea spotted this ridgeline hip over the winter and built her whole line to incorporate it. She sailed over it for the first time while following Ryan McNulty. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Vinny Armstrong drops into the top of her line at Red Bull Formation
Vinny Armstrong drops into her line from the ridge, heading for what the riders have named Diagon Alley - it's like an alley and it's diagonal. Photo: Emily Tidwell

Hannah Bergemann rides the middle fall line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 13 May 2022
HB kicks up dust on the fall line. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Robin Goomes warms up on her line through Red Bull Formation.
Robin Goomes warming up on a relatively small hit... Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Robin Goomes send a Sui into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation
And then a big one. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Casey Brown leaves a trail of dust behind her as she exits the double drop at Red Bull Formation
Casey Brown followed Hannah on a wild train down most of Louise's line today. It was impressive, to say the least. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Katie Hodlen congratulates Casey Brown after sending the double drop at Red Bull Formation
Katie congratulates Casey on some absolutely massive sends. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Harriet Burbidge-Smith pushes her bike up to the top at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah on May 13 2022.
All the riders seem to be bringing their A-game. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Robin Goomes pauses briefly in the morning at Red Bull Formation
Just one day to go, and we can say with certainty that some amazing things are going to happen. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull


