Photo Epic: Red Bull Formation 2022 Dig Days & First Ride Sessions

Photo Epic Red Bull Formation 2022 Photos by Re Wikstrom, Emily Tidwell, & Natalie Starr, Courtesy of Red Bull The venue was last used for Formation in 2019 and for Rampage in 2015. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Upon arrival, the athletes scoped the venue and picked lines that they'd bring to life over the following three dig days. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

To work more efficiently, the dig teams collaborated on key sections, with some riders sharing their entire lines to pack in as much building as possible. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Water was the most precious resource out there for the builders. Here, Brooklyn Bell waters a landing. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

The work may have felt like a slow grind, but three days is astonishingly fast for such burly features to come together. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Toward the end of the build, energy was low but stoke was high as Robin, Haz, Sam, Chelsea, and their dig crews worked on a common landing. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Chelsea brings tool and water to wherever the tools and water need to be. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

The terrain is steep and unforgiving. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Sam Soriano's diggers are locals, so they're not new to working in the desert. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Those burlap sandbags proved priceless. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

The days are, in a word, dusty. Photos: Emily Tidwell & Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Red Bull Formation is all about collaboration. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

And then the bikes came out. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Eventually, it was time to drop in and test the features. Vaea Verbeeck nailed her entrance on the first try. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Chelsea Kimball testing a hip and fresh landing. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Louise Ferguson was the first to drop in on the double drop that she shares with Cami Nogueira. We all collectively held our breath then celebrated when she stomped it. Photos: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Louise and Katie were all smiles after that first test run. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Next up was Cami, whose committed riding style is always a joy to watch. Photos: Re Wikstrom & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Chelsea drops off the ridge into the raw-n-loose. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Georgia Astle's line includes a "slashy freeride" section. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Sam made the triple drop crux of her line look easy. Photos: Natalie Starr & Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Haz looking as cool and collected as can be. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Hannah tests a big one. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Vaea spotted this ridgeline hip over the winter and built her whole line to incorporate it. She sailed over it for the first time while following Ryan McNulty. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull

Vinny Armstrong drops into her line from the ridge, heading for what the riders have named Diagon Alley - it's like an alley and it's diagonal. Photo: Emily Tidwell

HB kicks up dust on the fall line. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Robin Goomes warming up on a relatively small hit... Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

And then a big one. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Casey Brown followed Hannah on a wild train down most of Louise's line today. It was impressive, to say the least. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Katie congratulates Casey on some absolutely massive sends. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

All the riders seem to be bringing their A-game. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull